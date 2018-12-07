Nets vs. Raptors: Harris, Hollis-Jefferson, and Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On feeling with the win:

"I think that stop at the end of the game was indicative of who we were all night. We fought, we clawed and the basketball gods shined on guys that have been playing good basketball and guys of high character and guys that are together and spirited. So it's just nice to see those guys in that locker room rewarded for their efforts."

On players-only film session:

"That's why you bring guys like that into your locker room, into your program. Guys with great character and great spirit. And they kept their spirit. Even last game, I thought our spirit was off the charts and our togetherness. And then the film session -- maybe we'll have them do the film session the rest of the year. That'll make my life easier. Sometimes as a coach you try to feed them everything. You coach every little thing and the fact that they can coach themselves and communicate amongst themselves. I can't take credit for the idea. It was our staff that came up with it, and that's why we have a great staff."

On Rondae Hollis-Jefferson:

"He embraced his role. That was the Rondae that we've seen. We saw last year. I still don't think he's in peak form. I think he's still coming back from his injury in the summer. He was out a long time. But he was fantastic. 103-102, there's a loose ball and he jumps on in, we get the jump ball, and then we win the jump ball. Those are the plays, and I think the players talked about that in the film session, quote unquote winning plays we weren't making. Whether it was a box out, whether it was a 50/50 ball. He led it, he was great tonight."