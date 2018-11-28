Nets vs. Jazz: Hollis-Jefferson, Allen and Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On the fourth quarter:

"I don't think we had open shots. I thought they locked us up, I thought they played great defense. We couldn't find clear looks. I think Jarrett had one in the lane after a timeout, there was a travel of something. It wasn't like Philly where I felt like we had a ton of open looks. We didn't have open looks. It's a credit to their defense. I thought they were superb defensively and obviously we weren't at our best offensively. Ball stuck a lot."

On defending Donovan Mitchell:

"We tried different things. We tried our best defender on him, Rondae. I thought he hit some tough shots, tough floaters. One was over Jarrett. Then when he scored two or three in a row, we switched, we switched everything. He scored on us that once and then he missed, so we did change strategy. Credit to him. He made the plays down at the end of the game."

On offensive struggles:

"They're one of the best defensive teams in the league. Gobert makes a huge difference. They went small. They switched one through four and then they've got the big guy back there to protect the paint, so even when they make a mistake he's back there, and he's huge, obviously an elite presence at the rim. We did not get good looks. Obviously turned it over. Funny, our offense was doing pretty well overall this season. I will give credit to our defense. I thought it gave us a chance, our defense gave us a chance, 91-91 with six minutes. But obviously Donovan Mitchell made some tough shots, and we didn't get the shots we wanted."