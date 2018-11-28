Headline
Nets vs. Jazz: Hollis-Jefferson, Allen and Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 101-91 loss to the Jazz
See what the Nets had to say after their 101-91 loss to Utah.
KENNY ATKINSON
On the fourth quarter:
"I don't think we had open shots. I thought they locked us up, I thought they played great defense. We couldn't find clear looks. I think Jarrett had one in the lane after a timeout, there was a travel of something. It wasn't like Philly where I felt like we had a ton of open looks. We didn't have open looks. It's a credit to their defense. I thought they were superb defensively and obviously we weren't at our best offensively. Ball stuck a lot."
On defending Donovan Mitchell:
"We tried different things. We tried our best defender on him, Rondae. I thought he hit some tough shots, tough floaters. One was over Jarrett. Then when he scored two or three in a row, we switched, we switched everything. He scored on us that once and then he missed, so we did change strategy. Credit to him. He made the plays down at the end of the game."
On offensive struggles:
"They're one of the best defensive teams in the league. Gobert makes a huge difference. They went small. They switched one through four and then they've got the big guy back there to protect the paint, so even when they make a mistake he's back there, and he's huge, obviously an elite presence at the rim. We did not get good looks. Obviously turned it over. Funny, our offense was doing pretty well overall this season. I will give credit to our defense. I thought it gave us a chance, our defense gave us a chance, 91-91 with six minutes. But obviously Donovan Mitchell made some tough shots, and we didn't get the shots we wanted."
JARRETT ALLEN
On fourth-quarter issues:
"You can tell we've improved. We just haven't improved enough to finish it out in the fourth quarter. But by the defense we're playing, I don't know the score but it was a low-scoring game for most of the game, so our defense is definitely improving. We just have to learn to keep it through all four quarters."
On Rudy Gobert:
"He's definitely tough. He's a lob threat, block threat, he really does everything for that team in the paint, so you just have to be aware of his position at all times."
On Donovan Mitchell:
"You could tell he's just a talented player. Had to get in stride, unlucky for us it was in the fourth quarter. We tried our best to stop him, but he's an amazing player and made some great shots."
RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON
On his progress:
"I definitely feel like there's another gear I can get to. Just keep working. At the end of the day, I feel like there's always room for improvement, always growth, and I'm open to it."
On team play after road trip:
"It's definitely tough. Mentally we feel it. We think about it. But basketball's a long season. We've got to lock into the next game, next task. That's what it comes down to at the end of the day, being focused, being ready."
On Donovan Mitchell:
"He's talented. Knows how to get to his spots, knows how to make shots. That's what it came down to. As you see, he plays some good defense. He's really talented and skilled. On a screen and roll, he came around a screen and hit a three with my hand in his face. You've just got to give him credit."