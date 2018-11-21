Nets vs. Mavericks: Davis, Russell, and Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On second-half comeback:

"We gave ourselves an opportunity. I thought the first half we weren't locked in. Our defense was sub-par. We obviously weren't making shots. But our defense was poor. But I thought the second half we were much better. We were a shot or two from making it a really tight game. Disappointed in the loss, but again, thought our second half was better."

On starting Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in second half:

"I think it was a matchup thing. I think when a guy on the other team has got it going, we have Rondae as our ace in the hole there. I think Rondae's starting to play better. I think we got some guys back on this trip that were struggling a little bit. Put Rondae in that category too."

On Dallas rookie Luka Doncic:

"First time I saw him, very impressed. Can't believe how calm, cool and collected he is. He plays at his pace. You can't dictate his pace. He gets where he wants on the court. Obviously has great size. We were making a comeback, he hit some tough shots. I thought he hit a couple daggers where I thought we played great defense. That's what the really good ones do. They make tough shots when they're guarded. I was very, very impressed with him tonight."