Nets vs. Heat: Harris, Russell, Atkinson Top Quotes

JOE HARRIS

On continuity:

"I think it is definitely an issue but that's not an excuse for not playing good defense or making the 50/50 plays, the effort plays, the hustle plays. A lot of that first quarter was just mental mistakes, lack of effort and we can't have that. We should still be able to have some continuity on the defensive end. Everybody's familiar with what the philosophy is, what Kenny expects out of us, what the coaching staff expects out of us. Obviously we miss Caris a lot and I think that's reflective in the way we played offensively tonight but the defense has got to stay constant and that's where we lost our way."

On defense:

"I think they were just putting too much pressure on the rim. We didn't do a good enough job getting over pick and rolls, doing a good enough job just keeping our guys in front. We talk about guarding your yard and there were just constant blow-bys, them getting into the paint, making plays for themselves, facilitating for other guys, and we just didn't do a good enough job individually."

On missing Caris LeVert:

"Obviously it's tough just in the fashion that it happened. Coming back from long road trips are always tough. That first game back is always difficult, especially when you're coming off a long West Coast trip, but then just the significance of how the injury happened, him being really our heart and soul of the team up until this point, our go-to scorer and facilitator. Then obviously just sort of the energy and enthusiasm and leadership that he brings, that's a void that we miss a lot and it is going to be an adjustment for us. but at the same time, everybody is presented with an opportunity to step up. We have to take advantage of having some ownership individually across the board and taking on just the opportunity that's presented to each guy across the board."