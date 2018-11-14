Nets vs. Heat: Harris, Russell, Atkinson Top Quotes

Headline
See what the Nets had to say after their 120-107 loss to the Heat.
KENNY ATKINSON
On adjusting to Caris LeVert absence:
"It's a big void. It's both ends. He gave D'Angelo (Russell), they were sharing it so well and the chemistry, and they shared the ball-handling duties a ton. We'll have to look at that. We're going to have to look at what fits best with each lineup. Obviously we started Allen (Crabbe) tonight. We have to look. Do we want more ball-handlers in the lineup, do we want more shooters. It's just something we have to look at. It's early. The returns tonight weren't great, so we're going to have to look at the lineup thing."
On defense:
"I think 37 points in the first quarter, that says it all. Huge, huge quarter we gave up, got in a big hole, didn't come with that defensive mindset that we need to. I do think if we did that, you're in the game, you have a shot, but we didn't compete on the defensive end. We should have."
On losing continuity in starting lineup:
"It's just part of the NBA. It's part of the deal, injuries. We have to have guys that step up. A lot of those units we threw out tonight hadn't played a lot together, but that shouldn't be an excuse. We know each other. We've been in training camp."
JOE HARRIS
On continuity:
"I think it is definitely an issue but that's not an excuse for not playing good defense or making the 50/50 plays, the effort plays, the hustle plays. A lot of that first quarter was just mental mistakes, lack of effort and we can't have that. We should still be able to have some continuity on the defensive end. Everybody's familiar with what the philosophy is, what Kenny expects out of us, what the coaching staff expects out of us. Obviously we miss Caris a lot and I think that's reflective in the way we played offensively tonight but the defense has got to stay constant and that's where we lost our way."
On defense:
"I think they were just putting too much pressure on the rim. We didn't do a good enough job getting over pick and rolls, doing a good enough job just keeping our guys in front. We talk about guarding your yard and there were just constant blow-bys, them getting into the paint, making plays for themselves, facilitating for other guys, and we just didn't do a good enough job individually."
On missing Caris LeVert:
"Obviously it's tough just in the fashion that it happened. Coming back from long road trips are always tough. That first game back is always difficult, especially when you're coming off a long West Coast trip, but then just the significance of how the injury happened, him being really our heart and soul of the team up until this point, our go-to scorer and facilitator. Then obviously just sort of the energy and enthusiasm and leadership that he brings, that's a void that we miss a lot and it is going to be an adjustment for us. but at the same time, everybody is presented with an opportunity to step up. We have to take advantage of having some ownership individually across the board and taking on just the opportunity that's presented to each guy across the board."
D'ANGELO RUSSELL
On defensive breakdowns:
"That was the breakdown. It was no 'where,' it was everywhere. They got what they wanted, whenever they wanted. Transition, halfcourt, turnover, whatever it was, they got it."
On adjusting without Caris LeVert:
"It's something that's going to take a little bit of time to figure out what we're going to do when it comes to that. But as of right now, I don't know, so I'm not really going to speak on it, what we can do or what it's going to be. Just got to figure it out within the game."