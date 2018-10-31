Nets vs. Pistons: Dinwiddie, Harris and Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On the win:

"We were just resilient. Resilient team. We fought through a lot of missed opportunities. Felt like we had a bunch of opportunities to close it out and we just kept fighting. The last defensive stop was kind of indicative of our toughness tonight. Caris comes up with huge rebound at the end. Spencer gets caught in a switch against one of the best players in the league and does a heck of a job. That's kind of the picture I leave from this game."

On defending Detroit's final shot:

"We got more aggressive. The last play it was obvious, we switched everything. Instead of giving up that mid-range shot, we kind of stepped up our bigs and made them see our big. We didn't want them to get mid-range shots off, so that was a bit of a change."

On Rondae Hollis-Jefferson:

"We needed a Blake Griffin stopper. He slowed him down. Just his size, his ability. They run pick and roll for Blake now at the end of the game, which is amazing. This is kind of the new NBA, so to have Rondae, our 6-7, 7-foot-3 wingspan defender, on him, it's a huge help. And then I thought he rolled to the rim a few times. He made a couple plays out of the roll that were huge. He was outstanding on both ends. He's obviously a big part of what we do, so we'll see more of him as he gets healthier and healthier."

On the first half:

"Going into halftime, I was not pleased. I know we were down six or eight, but we were not playing well. We started out gangbusters. We were outstanding. I think we were up 27-12, and then the wheels fell off. We made some substitutions and then tumbled from there. By halftime, we were just very disappointed in our play. We let them know about it. And to their credit, they turned it around."