Nets vs. Knicks: Top Quotes from Atkinson and LeVert

KENNY ATKINSON

On the matchup:

"We lost it there at the end of the first half. We were nip and tuck and all of a sudden they break out to an eight, 10-point lead. I felt like we lost it there and beginning of the third quarter again. They started out hot and before you know it we're calling a timeout. For some reason not ready to play. We can look for excuses and tough games and all that, but this is game (seven). This isn't game 74. We should've been more ready."

On aggressiveness and physicality:

"The stat that counts is more aggressive team has the advantage. The Knicks were the more aggressive team, they were the more physical team, and that's just the story of the game. Two teams colliding. They were more forceful and more aggressive. Can't do that in this league if you don't bring the physicality to the game."

On Caris LeVert:

"This is the next level of becoming a great player in this league is to do it consistently. He's done it for most of the season. He had a tough game tonight obviously. But we need him to be, not good, we need him to be very, very good. Tonight was one of those nights. I also think those are the nights when someone else has got to step up. We need someone from the bench or another starter to step up and take the torch."