Nets vs. Warriors: Top Quotes from Russell, LeVert and Atkinson

KENNY ATKINSON

On the comeback:

"I felt like we did get stronger as the game went on. I thought the guys really kind of made a second push. I thought it was a good effort the second half. Listen, the crowd wasn’t pleased with our first half, the coach wasn’t pleased, the players weren’t pleased. At halftime, it wasn’t pleasant in there. I don’t think we played up to our capabilities. Just to see us play Nets basketball in the second half gives us some encouragement going into the next game."

On defending Curry & Durant:

"Durant came off and hit all those midrange shots - and normally we’d say we’d live with those midrange shots. But not with him, and not with Curry. We said this is a little different, those guys are very efficient midrange shooters. So we made the adjustment. I thought it bothered them a little bit. So it's definitely something we can look at going forward, especially late game; you don’t want to give even an open midrange. I thought Jarrett did a great job with the switches. It gives us more confidence to do it more.”

On second-half effort:

"I liked the defensive effort, especially on the boards. This team, you can’t give them multiple shots. I know they didn’t have a ton of offensive rebounds, but I thought there were three or four that they just outhustled us. You’re just not going to have a chance, you’re going to be down 20 against a talented team like that. I thought we did a much better job with the 50-50 balls, our rebounding. It was a much better effort. That’s why we were in the game and had a chance."