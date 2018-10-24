Headline
Nets vs. Cavaliers: Top Quotes From Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Shabazz Napier and Kenny Atkinson
Third-quarter surge lifts Nets to 102-86 win in Cleveland
See what the Nets had to say after their 102-86 win over the Cavaliers.
KENNY ATKINSON
On third-quarter when Nets took 21-point lead:
"We played some good defense. We cut our turnovers down and started rebounding the ball. I thought those were the keys. That's really what hurt us in the first half. I thought we did a good job sharing it, pretty even distribution of points. Distributed the ball well. Made the extra pass."
On improving rebounding in second half:
"We thought it was a key. It's a key to the game. We told our guys at halftime, they had 15 offensive rebounds or something. We've got to cut that back a little and we'll have a chance. Giving up 86 points on the road to a team with Kevin Love and Rodney Hood and a lot of explosive scorers, I think it's a heck of a job by our guys, heck of a defensive effort. That's what gives you a chance on the road, an effort like that."
On return of players from injury and team depth:
RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON
On second-half turnaround:
"I felt like we locked in on defense, we got stops, we pressured the ball, we played smart, we limited turnovers. That's when we're at our best, when we're playing with the pass, we're being aggressive yet smart, and just playing basketball. Defense, that's something we take pride in. Coming out locked in, playing defense, was something we talked about at halftime."
On Nets defense vs. Cavs:
"They can get hot. Kevin Love can start making shots. J.R. (Smith), Kyle (Korver). All these guys are capable of catching fire in the blink of an eye. I've got to give credit to the guys for staying focused, staying locked in and doing their job, being solid even though first half I think they had 15 offensive rebounds. Second half we took control of that. Ed being aggressive grabbing rebounds and Jarrett boxing out, guards coming back and rebounding instead of leaking out, that was pretty big."
SHABAZZ NAPIER
On first game of the season:
"Just trying to bring any presence I can. I know every game is different. I think with myself, effort's there every single game. I think today the effort brought was good defensive positions and good leadership."
On importance of third quarter:
"One of the most pivotal quarters in the NBA, third quarter. If you come out in the third quarter, enthusiastic and getting stops and making plays, there's a high chance you can win the game. So I thought we did a great job doing that. If we continue to do that, we give ourselves a shot every game."