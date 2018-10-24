Nets vs. Cavaliers: Top Quotes From Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Shabazz Napier and Kenny Atkinson

KENNY ATKINSON

On third-quarter when Nets took 21-point lead:

"We played some good defense. We cut our turnovers down and started rebounding the ball. I thought those were the keys. That's really what hurt us in the first half. I thought we did a good job sharing it, pretty even distribution of points. Distributed the ball well. Made the extra pass."

On improving rebounding in second half:

"We thought it was a key. It's a key to the game. We told our guys at halftime, they had 15 offensive rebounds or something. We've got to cut that back a little and we'll have a chance. Giving up 86 points on the road to a team with Kevin Love and Rodney Hood and a lot of explosive scorers, I think it's a heck of a job by our guys, heck of a defensive effort. That's what gives you a chance on the road, an effort like that."

On return of players from injury and team depth:

"We thought it was a key. It's a key to the game. We told our guys at halftime, they had 15 offensive rebounds or something. We've got to cut that back a little and we'll have a chance. Giving up 86 points on the road to a team with Kevin Love and Rodney Hood and a lot of explosive scorers, I think it's a heck of a job by our guys, heck of a defensive effort. That's what gives you a chance on the road, an effort like that."