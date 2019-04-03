Nets vs. Raptors: Brooklyn Opens the Final Week Against Toronto

With a week to go in the NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets have a significant milestone on an impressive resurgence within reach. They're 39-39 with four games remaining and in playoff position, with a one-game lead in the standings plus a tie-breaker advantage on ninth-place Orlando.

"We can kind of see our own destiny awaiting us with these four games and we're just trying to take advantage," said Joe Harris after Tuesday's practice. "Obviously we're taking the game by game approach, but the playoffs are right there for us and I think anything less than that would be a disappointment for this group right now."

They'll be tested over the final week, much like they were on Monday against the conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks. The teams traded big first half runs, then traded possessions in the third quarter. But when the Bucks got some breathing room with a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter, trading baskets again the rest of the way wasn't enough.

Before they see the Hawks again Saturday night in Milwaukee — followed by Indiana Sunday on night two of a back-to-back — the Nets host second-place Toronto and Kawhi Leonard on Wednesday.

"You can't put extra pressure on yourself," said Caris LeVert. "These games are fun. It's what we worked for all year, it's what we worked for all summer, for these moments right here. Super fun for us, especially because we control our own destiny at this point."

The other four teams in the mix for the Eastern Conference's final three playoffs spots — Detroit, Miami, Orlando and Charlotte — also take the court on Wednesday. On Monday night, all four also lost, which helped get the Nets a little closer to clinching a playoff spot.

"Didn't know that," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson after Monday's game. "That's where I am man. I swear, I don't look at the other teams, I don't look at the scores. That's really the truth. Concerned about us, concerned about the Toronto game on Wednesday, it's obviously a very important game for us to get."

HARRIS CLOSING IN ON 3-POINT TITLE

After shooting 5-for-7 from 3-point range and scoring 17 points against Milwaukee on Monday, Joe Harris is shooting 60 percent from deep (20-for-33) over the last six games and averaging 16.7 points during that stretch.

“Some of the looks that I got were just extra passes," said Harris after Monday's game. "The ball was moving. They’re a really good defensive team, but they collapse a lot on dribble penetration and a lot of times I was just kind of floating around. Caris (LeVert), D’Lo (D’Angelo Russell) – guys were just making these smart plays.”

With this recent hot stretch, Harris is closing in on claiming the NBA's 3-point shooting crown for the 2018-19 season. He's shooting 47.6 percent for the season with four games remaining. Second-place Danny Harris is currently at 45.7 percent.

LEVERT CONTINUES TO BUILD UP

Caris LeVert scored 24 points against Milwaukee on Monday, his highest scoring game since a 26-point night in Phoenix on Nov. 6. In between, of course, LeVert missed 42 games with a foot injury. But he's also been back for 22 games since Feb. 8 and since then has mixed in some solid games with off nights.

But with Monday's performance, he's strung together four games in a row, a consistency that eluded him over the first month of his return. Over the last four games LeVert is averaging 18.3 points and shooting 48 percent overall and 44.4 percent from 3-point range with 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

"I think he’s been back, honestly," said D'Angelo Russell. "You guys say what y’all want to say. I think he’s been back. When you miss shots and make shots it’s what this league is about. He’s making shots and everybody is saying he’s back, but he was just missing the bunnies that he’s capable of making, so I think he’s fine."

In shooting 8-for-15 and 4-for-8 from 3-point range with six assists and four rebounds against Milwaukee, LeVert left an impression with coach Kenny Atkinson.

“The athleticism. The offensive rebounds," said Atkinson. "So from an athletic standpoint number one, and then the confidence. Those two things going hand in hand, it was by far his best game. I think the game before he was pretty good too, but man, if we can get him doing this, I really like our improvement elevation with him getting back to where he was at the beginning of the season. It would be huge.”

BUDENHOLZER MAKES A CASE FOR KENNY

Kenny Atkinson spent three years on Mike Budenholzer's staff in Atlanta, and maintains a tight relationship with the current Milwaukee coach. The two are in the conversation for NBA Coach of the Year — an honor Budenholzer won while Atkinson was on his staff in 2015.

"I would love for Kenny to be coach of the year," said Budenholzer before Monday night's game. "I think he's very deserving. What he's done here in the two or three years, three years that it's been, the culture, the way they compete, the way they play, both ends of the court, just think he's incredibly deserving."

Budenholzer is in the mix for leading the Bucks to the NBA's best record so far, while Atkinson has drawn praise for his rebuilding effort in taking the Nets from 20 wins to the playoff chase.

"I love watching his teams play," said Budenholzer. "I'm a big believer in Kenny. I learned a ton from him, friendship, relationship. He's got a passion for the game, a feel for the game. I think his players feel it and sense it. The relationship just going both ways has been, from a distance for me to observe, it's one of the things I enjoy."

ABOUT THE RAPTORS

The Raptors (55-23) are in second place in the Eastern Conference and a potential first-round playoff opponent for the Nets. They are third in the NBA in net rating (5.5), and fifth in both offensive rating (112.5) and defensive rating (106.9). Toronto is fifth in field goal percentage (47.3), seventh in 3-point percentage (36.5) and fourth in free throw percentage (80.4). Defensively, the Raptors are seventh in blocks (5.4) and eighth in steals (8.4). Kawhi Leonard leads Toronto with 26.8 points per game and averages 7.4 rebounds, while Pascal Siakam averages 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds Kyle Lowry is second in the NBA with 8.8 assists per game and averages 14.4 points. Danny Green is second in the league in 3-point percentage behind Brooklyn's Joe Harris, shooting 45.7 percent.