Nets vs. Bucks: Caris LeVert Warms Up as Playoff Race Tightens

As the Brooklyn Nets focus on closing out the 2018-19 season and claiming a playoff berth, they're getting an assist from the resurgent Caris LeVert.

In Saturday night's win against the Boston Celtics, LeVert scored 15 points and had four steals.

"There was a stretch there where we were struggling to score," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "I think Spencer (Dinwiddie) was a little out of rhythm and he kind of carried us. And he carried us defensively. Especially in the zone. He had three or four steals in that zone. He's just all over the place with his length and athleticism. He kind of gave us that boost of energy that we needed and especially needed with that second unit. I'm really liking how that second unit looks with him in it, with DeMarre (Carroll) in the first unit confirming that that's a good way to go to finish out the season."

LeVert missed three months after a frightening foot dislocation in November, returning on Feb. 8. There have been ups and downs since then, but since going scoreless against the Lakers on March 22, he's scored in double-figures in three straight games.

In Portland, LeVert had 16 points with seven assists, and in Philadelphia had had 18 points with four rebounds and three assists.

"Caris is a great talent," said Carroll. "He's one of our key cogs too. You can put him right in there with Spence and (D'Angelo Russell). We're so deep I think we're giving him time to get back and I think soon as the playoffs, we make it to the playoffs, that's going to be his biggest time to shine. Right now you see him going up this hill and he's performing at a high level and he's doing all the little things, taking care of his body and keep chipping away, hat goes off to him."

CHASE FOR THE PLAYOFFS

The Nets bring a 39-38 record into Monday night's game against Milwaukee. The battle for the Eastern Conference's final playoff berths couldn't be much tighter. Brooklyn is a half-game behind sixth-place Detroit (39-37). Only 1.5 games separate the Pistons and 10th-place Orlando (38-39). The Heat (38-38) are hanging onto eighth place.

One of those teams will miss the playoffs.

"I will say with this game, we know that all these games coming up are playoff games," said Kenny Atkinson after Saturday night's win. "It’s just how we have to look at it. We’re in it. We can’t shy away from it. They’re all playoff games, but it was important to get this one.”

After the conference-leading Bucks on Monday, the Nets host the second-place Raptors on Wednesday. They'll visit Milwaukee and Indiana for a road back-to-back over the weekend before wrapping up the season against the Heat next Wednesday.

"This is the position you want to be in," said Jared Dudley. "You want to control your own destiny. We hold a lot of tiebreakers, but if you don’t control your home court, you might not make it."

RUSSELL KEEPS ROLLING

D'Angelo Russell's third-quarter explosion on Saturday night turned a tight halftime game into a comfortable Nets win against the Celtics, and it was one they had to have after losing five of seven on their lengthy road trip.

Russell scored 20 points in the quarter — all out of Brooklyn's first 27 points of the half. The last of those put the Nets up 76-57 after they took a one-point lead at halftime. He had four 3-pointers in the stretch.

"We know he’s going to shoot it when he’s hot," said Jared Dudley. "He has that rhythm and we love it. It just shows you the green light that he has from Kenny (Atkinson) and the confidence that he has to shoot it from anywhere.”

Russell finished with 29 points and 10 assists, his fourth double-double — all with at least 20 points — in the last six games. In the two games where he didn't post a double-double, he still had eight assists in each. Over this stretch, Russell is averaging 29.7 points, 10.2 assists and 2.2 steals.

"They were blitzing him," said Kenny Atkinson of the way Russell punished the Celtics with the pass in the fourth quarter after his scoring outburst in the third. "They were all-out blitzing him, and the unique thing about D'Angelo, I was telling the coaches, when teams double him he can make passes that a lot of guys can't. Just as simple as that. He knows how to get the ball out of the blitz, out of the double team as good as anybody I've seen. He's got pretty good size and then he's just got such great touch with his hands and seeing people. So that was key, him changing it up and getting it out of the double team."

ABOUT THE BUCKS

Milwaukee has a three-game lead on second-place Toronto with five games left to play. They've been missing Malcolm Brogdon, Pau Gasol and Nikola Mirotic, but sitting out Giannis Antetokounmpo on Sunday was likely a one-game thing. Antetokounmpo is fifth in the NBA in scoring (27.4) and sixth in rebounding (12.5) and also leads the Bucks in assists (6.0). He's second in steals (1.3) and blocks (1.5). Khris Middleton averages 18.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 steals and shoots 37.9 percent from 3-point range. Former Net Brook Lopez averages 12.6 points per game, is fifth in the league in blocks per game (2.2) and shoots 37.4 percent from 3-point range. Lopez is 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (184) and 16th in attempts (492). The Bucks lead the NBA in scoring with 117.8 points per game and they're third in offensive rating (113.5), first in defensive rating (104.5) and first in net rating (9.0). They take (38.2) and make (13.5) the second-most 3-pointers per game in the league.