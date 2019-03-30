Nets vs. Celtics: Brooklyn Hosts Boston to Hit the Home Stretch

Six games. Twelve days. The final stretch of the 2018-19 season begins for the Brooklyn Nets Saturday night at Barclays Center against the Boston Celtics. They'll have four home games, with a road back-to-back next weekend against the Bucks and Pacers.

The Nets enter this stretch with a 38-38 record and a crowded subway platform's worth of company in the battle for the Eastern Conference's final three playoff spots. They're already 10 wins ahead of last season's total and a world away from the 21- and 20-win seasons of 2015-16 and 2016-17. There's a chance they could match that two-season win total of 41 in a single year just two seasons removed.

Brooklyn is a half-game behind sixth-place Detroit and a half-game ahead of eighth-place Miami. Orlando and Charlotte are lurking in ninth-place and tenth-place, with the Hornets just two games back of the Nets.

The Nets are coming off a seven-game road trip with the first six games against Western Conference teams before they came back east to play Philadelphia on Thursday. The 123-110 loss left the Nets 2-5 for the trip.

"We got a great group, I think we’re in a good place, good place to finish the season well," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "We knew it was going to be a tough road trip. You know, like I said before the game, we got two, two were there for the taking we just didn’t get them so I think we’re going into this final stretch in a good place and I like our rotations where they are. I’m happy with that."

HARRIS STILL ON TOP

Joe Harris wrapped up Brooklyn's road trip with 22 points and 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range in Philadelphia on Thursday. A week ago, Harris had 26 points — one shot of his season high — in a win at the Lakers, making 6-of-8 3-pointers. With a week-and-a-half left in the season, Harris leads the NBA in 3-point shooting with a 46.9 percentage. He's made 167 3-pointers this season, fourth on the Nets' all-time list, just two behind third-place Deron Williams. With his 150 3-pointers last season, Harris is one of just three Nets to appear on the top 10 list twice, and the only one besides Vince Carter to make 150 3-pointers in a season twice. In just three seasons in Brooklyn, Harris is already sixth on the franchise's career list with 402 3-pointers.

CARIS COMING AROUND

Caris LeVert has been having a solid week with 16 points against Portland and 18 points against Philadelphia. The 18 points matched his high since he returned from a three-month injury absence on Feb. 8. LeVert also had seven assists against the Blazers, and over the last two games is averaging 50 percent shooting both overall and from 3-point range.

ABOUT THE CELTICS

The Celtics beat the Pacers Friday night, 114-112 on a Kyrie Irving buzzer-beater, moving into a tie with Indiana for fourth place. They had lost four straight before wins over the Cavs and Pacers. Boston is in the top 10 in the NBA in defensive rating, offensive rating, and net rating. The Celtics are also in the top 10 in field goal attempts, 3-point attempts, 3-point makes, 3-point percentage, free throw percentage, assists, steals, blocks and turnovers. Irving leads Boston with 23.9 points per game plus 7.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 39.8 percent from 3-point range.