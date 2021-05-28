Nets vs. Celtics: Brooklyn Shipping Up To Boston For Game 3

Nets carry 2-0 lead in first round playoff series
Posted: May 27, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets head up to Boston for Friday night’s Game 3 carrying a 2-0 lead in their first round NBA Playoffs series.

The Nets are coming off a 130-108 Game 2 win in which they jumped out to 16-point lead seven minutes into the game and led by as many as 33 points.

“I think we recognize that there is an opportunity to relax when you're up 2-0. We know that Game 3 is a big game,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “Their crowd will be up for it and then it's a really important game for them to stay in the series, so we can't take our foot off the gas. We’ve got to not only try to win this game for this series, but we also have to get better. So, we need a good performance to grow and continue to improve.”

Through two games, the Nets have allowed just 103.1 points per 100 possessions and limited the Celtics to 39.7 percent shooting overall and 35.9 percent from 3-point range. The one thing that kept Boston’s offense afloat in the first half of Game 1 was making 9-of-17 3-pointers, but the Celtics are 14-for-47 from 3-point range over the last six quarters.

“I think our attention to detail has been really good,” said Blake Griffin. “These practices, our preparation, our communication has been really good. Guys have been flying around and our coaching staff has done a really good job just kind of preparing us for different situations. It’s really good to see. When you come to these practices, starting from last week after we had a day off from the regular season games, our defensive intensity and our defensive focus has been so high in every single one of these practices. And that’s what has made the difference for us.”

That defense was part of Brooklyn’s blistering offensive performance in Game 2, Griffin believes. The Nets made 11 of their first 14 shots, had 71 points by halftime, and routinely generated early offense with shots before the Celtics were able to get organized defensively.

“When you don’t have to stop and take the ball out every single time and you can get buckets in transition, you can put pressure on them,” said Griffin. “You see the ball go in and you play a lot more freely and they’re always on their heels. That’s the reason we’ve had so much success the last six quarters or how many you said, eight. But Boston is a very capable team. They’re talented guys. Of course, they can play well or we can have an off night and they can just play really well. So we’re not taking them lightly. We’re not thinking because we had six good quarters there is no way they can beat us. That’s not our mindset over here, and I can promise you it will never be that.”

JEFF GREEN OUT

The Nets will be without forward Jeff Green for at least the remainder of their first round series against Boston. Green left Tuesday’s Game 2 and Steve Nash said on Thursday that Green has a strained plantar fascia and will be reevaluated in 10 days.

“He will travel with us and do his rehab,” said Nash. “You know, he has been so valuable to us this year with all the injuries we've had. He's been able to play multiple positions, different roles and fill in all the gaps for us. And fortunately, we're relatively healthy elsewhere. But it is a loss. He is a guy that has done a lot for us and means a lot to us on and off the court and we just hope that he can recover fully and get back out there in these playoffs.”

In his 13th NBA season and first in Brooklyn, Green was second on the team in games played and third in minutes, posting career high shooting percentages of 49.2 overall and 41.2 from 3-point range while averaging 11.0 points per game.

Nash indicated that losing Green may not lead to replacing him in the rotation. The Nets have gone nine deep through the first two games of the series.

“I think there’s still a lot of minutes on the table for Nic Claxton, so he’ll probably play more and we’ll go from there immediately,” said Nash. “So I wouldn’t say we’re going to change the rotation off the bat here, but it’s possible. But we still, I think, have more minutes for Nic.”

If the Nets stick with an eight-man rotation, it could bring another look at a frontcourt combo of Claxton and Blake Griffin. The pair played 97 minutes together in 12 games this season, with the Nets plus-30 during their time together. The first 86 of those minutes came during Griffin’s first month with the Nets, through April 16. Over Brooklyn’s final 15 games they played just four minutes together in two games.

ON THE ROAD

The trip to Boston will be Brooklyn’s first road games since fans began returning to arenas in significant numbers. While Game 3 will still have a 25 percent capacity limit on Friday, Sunday’s Game 4 could bring a near full capacity crowd.

The opening week of the playoffs with expanded fan capacity has been marked by incidents that led to fans being banned from arenas in Philadelphia and New York due to their actions toward Washington’s Russell Westbrook and Atlanta’s Trae Young.

“There’s a line for sure,” said Steve Nash. “You don’t want the fans to cross that line. Players definitely have even a firmer line how they accept that. I think that I would say that 90 percent of it hopefully is positive, that we go into a hostile environment and we welcome it. We enjoy it and we want the vitriol as long as it’s not over the line. We want to face some adversity. That noise and that energy coming from the opposing fans is something that can spur your team on, is a challenge to help you lock in and be more focused. There’s no better feeling than playing well on the road, especially in the playoffs.”

JAMES HARDEN’S PLAYMAKING

The Nets were plus-31 in James Harden’s 27 minutes on the court in their 130-108 Game 2 win as Harden finished with 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds while shooting 50 percent overall and from 3-point range.

After recording a season-low 18 assists in Game 1, the Nets were back up to 31 assists in Game 2. That was more familiar after Brooklyn set a franchise record with 27 games of at least 30 assists during the regular season, also recording a franchise record 26.8 assists per game. Harden averaged 10.9 assists in 35 games.

“That's one of the great strengths and attributes he brings to our team, that he can organize and set up people in spots to succeed, to make beautiful passes, but also simple passes that will catch the defense off guard,” said Steve Nash. “Like I said, the first domino falls and it's hard for them to catch up. That's his role on our team, to playmake, to orchestrate, to give guys opportunities to find that balance to score and to playmake. I think our guys are finding a rhythm together. Every game presents different challenges, but tonight was a little bit of growth as far as them having more on the floor together, the second game in a row where they got to feel it and connect, and James kind of organized that.”

