Nets vs. Bulls: Nic Claxton Building Back in Return

There have been a lot of twists and turns at the center position for the Brooklyn Nets this season, from Jarrett Allen’s inclusion in the James Harden trade to the arrival and then sudden retirement of LaMarcus Aldridge.

As the Nets embark on the final week of the regular season with four games beginning Tuesday against the Bulls in Chicago, they’re still sorting things out. Dating back to Aldridge’s final game on April 10, the Nets have started five different players at center over their last 15 games. Blake Griffin got the start last Saturday in Denver.

“I think we're getting to know who our guys now are and how they fit. The one caveat is that we've never, I don't think we've ever seen Ky, Kevin, James, Joe and Blake or Ky, Kevin, James, Joe and Nic, I don't think those lineups have ever played together,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “That is just something is just the cards we're dealt this year and they may not even see that lineup before the playoffs. It's just one of those things that we can't dwell on. We have to control what we can control and continue to move forward, but I think we have a better picture of what our options are and different lineups and combinations that we can put on the floor.”

The latest wrinkle is working Nic Claxton back into the mix. Claxton made his season debut back on Feb. 23, in between Allen’s departure and Aldridge’s arrival. Recovery from shoulder surgery that ended his rookie season and then the onset of right knee tendinopathy kept him out for the first two months.

With his length and athleticism, able to switch onto guards on the perimeter, Claxton made a notable impact on the Brooklyn defense. Between Allen’s departure and Claxton’s debut, Brooklyn had a defensive rating of 117.7. Over the next 25 games, with Claxton averaging 18.5 minutes per game, the Nets allowed 111.6 points per 100 possessions. He was also effective on offense in leveraging lobs out of pick-and-rolls with Harden, although after posting six double-figure scoring games in his first 12 games, he’s had just one in 16 since.

But after Brooklyn’s game in Miami on April 18, Claxton missed the next eight due to health and safety protocols.

“Honestly, this year has been a roller coaster year just for me just trying to get back healthy,” said Claxton. “Over the summer, I wasn't really able to fine-tune my game. And with our team with all the talent that we have, I really just try to affect the game defensively. So, I have games where — to piggyback off the last question where my defense is sharper than others, of course. But that's all…that's something little things that I'm working on, just being focused, being locked-in all the way mentally. So my development this year is it's been up and down, but with me missing that chunk of games that I missed, that was that was tough, too. But I just got to focus on the present and finish the season strong.”

Quarantined in Miami for about 10 days after testing positive for COVID but not experiencing symptoms, Claxton did what he could for in-room exercise with a bike and some weights, but it was limiting. He returned on April 4 with a brief five-minute stint against Milwaukee, then grabbed eight rebounds in 19 minutes against Dallas last Thursday. He saw 14 minutes of action against Denver on Saturday.

“I think the No. 1 thing is to get himself in shape,” said Nash. “He’s had a break here so he hasn’t been able to train properly and so it’s going to take time for him to overcome that period of time where he couldn’t train. Then as a young player, you’re going to go through peaks and valleys, you’re going to have times where your level dips just in that you’re still figuring it out physically, mentally, emotionally. So that is just up to Nic to figure it out as he goes, up to us to give him the opportunities and then for him to get his fitness level up to where he can sustain the efforts.”

THE HARDEN WATCH

With four regular season games remaining, Steve Nash said it was still possible that James Harden would return before the playoffs. Nash said “it’s all trending in a really positive direction,” with Harden scrimmaging with the team and the staff evaluating how he responds.

“We're still going to monitor it day-to-day,” said Nash. “But he is putting in his consecutive high intensity work modes, he has responded and so it's all positive. It's just a matter of monitoring it from today to tomorrow to Wednesday and figuring out what's the best plan of attack. So, we can't commit to anything right now because we're not committed to anything, we're just trying to get a good picture from one day to the next on where we're trending, where we're heading and then make a sound decision based off that. But definitely possible that he plays one or more of these next four games.”

DEFENSIVE STAND IN DENVER

After giving up 71 points in the first half in Denver on Saturday, a defensive stand carried the Nets to the finish in their 125-119 win over the Nuggets. They allowed just 15 points in the fourth quarter to the NBA’s sixth-ranked offensive squad.

“I think we have remained resilient in terms of our effort throughout this stretch as we've been doing so,” said Kyrie Irving. “It's not easy to just nitpick on one thing we can get better on on the defensive end. It's always going to be a team effort. It's always going to be a team responsibility and I think you look back at the last few games — that defensive end is going to be the difference between the good and great teams and being able to lock in on that end. And as I say, we were embarrassed the last few games just giving up 32-plus points, 33-plus points to these home teams, you're climbing yourself out of a hole. There's a lot of energy it takes to climb back in it, so I think we're just paying attention to it, we're aware of it, we're conscious of it and we can't start like that moving forward. And if it does happen, we still have to be able to battle through. That's the game of basketball. We've still got to hold our heads high and find each other on the offensive end and then get back on defense. It is a difference that you can feel or even just the fans or an observer can feel just when the energy on our team is up and we're doing the right things, following the game plan.”

ABOUT THE BULLS

The Bulls are 29-29 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Chicago is eighth in the NBA in field goal percentage (47.7) and third in assists (26.9). While the Bulls are ninth in free throw percentage (79.4), they’re last in both free throws attempted (17.6) and made per game (14.0). Chicago defends the 3-point line, ranking fourth in both opponent 3-pointers made (11.5) and attempted (32.2) and fifth in opponent 3-point percentage (35.6). While the Bulls are 11th in total rebounds per game (44.8), they are first in the league in defensive rebound percentage (76.7) and allow the fewest opponent offensive rebounds in the league (8.6) and the third-fewest second chance points (11.4). Chicago is 27th in blocks per game (4.1) and 28th in steals per game (6.8). Zach LaVine leads the Bulls with 27.3 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent overall and 41.6 percent from 3-point range. Midseason acquisition Nikola Vucevic is averaging 22.7 points and 11.3 rebounds while shooting 42.0 percent from 3-point range in 23 games for the Bulls.