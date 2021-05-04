Nets vs. Bucks: Brooklyn Keeps Playoff Feel in Milwaukee

Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee had a playoff feel on Sunday what with the Nets and Bucks among the NBA’s title contenders and the actual postseason itself just on the horizon. The schedule has a playoff type of feel as well, with the rematch on Tuesday as part of one of a handful of the two-game series the Nets are playing this season as part of the league’s effort to cut some travel out of the compressed 72-game schedule.

The first two games have now gone down to the final possession: Brooklyn’s 125-123 win at Barclays Center on Jan. 18 and Sunday’s 117-114 Bucks win at Milwaukee, both times with the losing team missing a 3-point opportunity at the buzzer.

“Of course, you want to gauge yourself against the best defender, best team defense, best coaching,” said Kevin Durant. “That’s the only way you’ll get better as a player. So I get excited and I relish these opportunities and we do as a team. I think tonight you’ve got to give credit to Milwaukee for just making more shots than we did. I mean, you look at it across the board, and it was an even game outside of they made more shots than us. So it’s one of those games you enjoy playing in, and hopefully, it’s a better one for us next game.”

Durant had a season-high 42 points on Sunday — his second consecutive 42-point game — while Giannis Antetokounmpo had 49 points for Milwaukee. The first time around, there was a sense that the Nets defended Antetokounmpo reasonably well, even as he went for 34 points on 13-of-26 shooting. This time, the two-time defending MVP, currently fourth in the league in scoring with 28.4 points per game, made 21-of-36 shots. With the Nets again going with DeAndre Jordan as the primary defender and operating with Jordan hanging back in the lane, Antetokounmpo burned Brooklyn with jumpers, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

“I think we could live with that,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “What we can’t live with is all the dunks, offensive rebounds, transition buckets. You live with the shooting. Here we are, he had 50 and we have a shot to tie, we didn’t play well. Although he was sensational tonight, I think the game plan was fine. It’s about all the other things that we can clean up in order to give ourselves a better chance.”

“We stuck with our game plan,” said Jordan. “Like I said, you’ve got to give him credit. He knocked down some tough shots tonight. He was forced into some tough turnaround jump shots. But you know, at the end of the day, we’ve still got to be able to contest, to make him at least think about taking those shots. And then in the third quarter, he got into a rhythm there. We have to do a better job individually and collectively just making them think about those shots.”

Going into Tuesday night’s game, he second-place Nets (43-22) have a two-game edge in the loss column on the third-place Bucks (40-24), while first-place Philadelphia (43-21) goes into its Monday night game at Chicago a half-game up on the Nets in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

“Every day you wake up, it should be about your craft,” said Durant about the race for the No. 1 seed. “I think that’s how everybody approaches this thing. We try to take it a day at a time, a possession at a time. We can’t control what’s going to happen at the end of the season or what other teams are going to do. I think we’ve just got to take advantage of each one and that’s what we’re doing. Guys are locked in. We’re talking the game when we’re at practice, on the bus, we talk about it on the plane. So I think that helps as well. We’re staying locked in mentally too when we do it.”

ANOTHER 10 FOR MIKE JAMES

The Nets have signed guard Mike James to a second 10-day contract. Originally signed on April 23, James has averaged 6.2 points and 3.7 assists in 17.2 minutes per game over six games with highs of 15 points against Portland and eight assists against Toronto.

JOE HARRIS TIES ALLEN CRABBE

Joe Harris is now even with Allen Crabbe for the second-most 3-pointers in a season in franchise history with 201. D’Angelo Russell (2018-19) holds the Nets record with 234. Harris has 791 3-pointers in his Nets career, second behind Jason Kidd (813).

LANDRY SHAMET BREAKS 100

With 17 points and 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range on Sunday, Landry Shamet scored in double-figures for the ninth time in the last 12 games, a stretch that includes his career-high 30-point outing against Miami on April 18.

Over those 12 games, Shamet is averaging 15.1 points while shooting 40.7 percent from 3-point range. Against Milwaukee, Shamet became the fifth player in Nets history to make at least 100 3-pointers off the bench in a season; 102 of Shamet’s 117 3-pointers have come while playing off the bench.

“He plays with pace, movement, handles the ball, he shoots the ball, he's able to draw-and-kick,” said Steve Nash. “So just that ability to knock down a domino or to knock down a second domino where they're chasing their rotations, being a shooter, to create, make the first pass, the second pass. So, I love that kind of relentless pace and energy.”

ABOUT THE BUCKS

Aside from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 49 points, the Bucks got a Khris Middleton double-double with 26 points and 11 assists in Sunday’s win over the Nets. Middleton also led Milwaukee with six assists, while Jrue Holiday had 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Milwaukee’s box score was right in line with the season-long numbers that are among the league’s top five in their categories: the Bucks shot 49.0 percent overall and 40.5 percent from 3-point range while making 15 threes.