Nets vs. Celtics: Bruce Brown Playing Big for Brooklyn

If you mention to Blake Griffin that Bruce Brown’s rebounding rates are among the NBA’s best for players 6-foot-4 and under, the only numbers he might not buy would be Brown’s officially listed height.

“6-4, huh? I always give him a hard time about that,” said Griffin after Wednesday’s loss to Toronto. “He's like the ultimate jack knife. Or Swiss Army Knife. Like he just can fit in so many different situations and tonight he knocked down some threes and had what, 14 boards? I just love the energy and the way he plays. He brings a certain aggressiveness to our team that I think is very important, but I think he's done a great job developing his game but also fitting in and doing the little things.”

Griffin has a little more backstory with Brown than the rest of the Brooklyn roster. He was already with Detroit when the Pistons drafted Brown in the second round in 2018, and he watched Brown play his way into a starting role for a playoff team during his rookie season.

“He was doing stuff similar to that for us,” said Griffin. “He was locking down, he was always guarding our opponent’s best guard, he was rebounding the ball at a high level and finishing and he was continually working on his shot and you could see the writing on the wall for sure.”

With 21 points and 14 rebounds against the Raptors on Wednesday, Brown posted his second straight double-double after putting up 11 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday’s win over New Orleans. He’s a basket shy of making it three in a row after he had eight points and 11 rebounds against Miami on Sunday. The 14 rebounds against the Raptors matched Brown's career high, and it was his first game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

“I think it's just timing,” said Brown of his ability to snare boards among the bigs. “Toronto, the way they play, they leave me; so that leaves me opportunity to crash to the offensive glass. And then on the defensive boards, (DeAndre Jordan) and the big guys are boxing out, so I just tried to come and help them.”

Among players 6-4 and under, Brown is eighth in the NBA with 5.2 rebounds per game. But he’s doing that in 22.5 minutes per game, far fewer than some of the more well-known names on the list. Break it down to a per-36 rate, and Brown is second with 8.4, trailing only triple-double machine Russell Westbrook.

“He’s just relentless on the glass, whether the offensive or defensive glass,” said Joe Harris. “His length, his athleticism, he’s able to make a lot those 50-50 ball plays, second chance plays. He’s been huge for us. And tonight, no different. Obviously statistically he had a huge game. But he’s constantly doing the little stuff, making all the effort plays. And just making everybody else’s job a lot easier. I was happy to see him knock down some threes tonight. But obviously the work on the boards, he’s always there. He had a big night tonight.”

Brown shot 8-for-14 against Toronto and he’s shooting 53.9 percent for the season, the kind of rate more typical of rim-running bigs. Break it down to guards 6-4 and under again, and that’s the second highest shooting percentage in the league behind Indiana’s T.J. McConnell.

“I'm just being more aggressive,” said Brown. “I think the second half of the season after All-Star break I've been less aggressive on the offensive end, haven’t been picking my spots correctly. So just trying to be more aggressive when I get the opportunity and just have confidence.”

BLAKE GRIFFIN’S IMPACT

With the Nets limited to 10 players available on Wednesday, Nets head coach Steve Nash opted to play Blake Griffin in the second game of a back-to-back for the first time since he joined the team. For good measure, Griffin made his third start since joining Brooklyn.

The Nets are plus-58 in Griffin’s 265 minutes through 13 games. That’s the seventh-highest total on the team, though all above him except for Kevin Durant or Nic Claxton have played at least 1,200 minutes. Break it down to a per-minute rate and Griffin is behind only Claxton and Durant, even while — like Claxton — playing primarily with the second unit. The Nets are plus-29 in Griffin and Claxton’s 93 minutes playing together coincidentally.

Griffin already has drawn a team-high eight charges in his brief time with the Nets.

“I love the intensity and the fire he brings,” said Steve Nash. “This is a guy who carried his teams for much of his career, and for him to come off the bench many nights, for him to be diving on the floor and taking charges, being aware defensively to rotate and do all those thigs that he’s provided for is fantastic. It shows he’s happy to be here, he wants to contribute and he wants to find ways to contribute that don’t just emulate the traditional superstar. So he’s still capable of scoring, he’s still capable of making plays and rebounding, but his hustle and his intensity and his willingness, I think, has been really great not only for our team, but it’s rubbed off on his teammates. I think we’re taking a ton of charges since he’s arrived and that’s something we weren’t doing before he arrived. I think he, in more ways than one, has influenced the group in a positive manner.”

RACE FOR NO. 1

The Nets (39-20) are going into Friday’s game against Boston with 13 games remaining in the regular season tied with Philadelphia (39-20) for first place in the Eastern Conference in a race for the top seed in the playoffs.

“It’s not really discussed much at all, to be honest, from the coaches or the players,” said Joe Harris. “I mean, our thought process is just worrying about each game that we have, not looking too far ahead. As long as we’re playing well, hopefully all that stuff kind of takes care of itself.”

“Any time I think you can lock up the number one seed it is a good thing — it's not out of our reach,” said Blake Griffin. “It is not the end all be all either. We're going to be smart, we're not going to force guys to play injured. We want to be healthy for the playoffs. So, it's the goal, but there's bigger goals along with that as well.”

STATUS REPORT

After missing Brooklyn's last two games due to a thigh contusion, Kevin Durant has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics. Prior to Wednesday's game against Toronto, Steve Nash had described Durant's status as "day-to-day" and said it was "very possible" that he would play either Friday against Boston or Sunday against Phoenix.

"Just having him back, it will be a world of difference," said Joe Harris after Wednesday's game. "Obviously, like we mentioned earlier, we're extremely limited right now with eight, nine guys. So having another body, especially somebody like Kevin, will be huge."

Tyler Johnson, who last played on April 4, has also been upgraded — to doubtful — due to his knee soreness. Nic Claxton remains out due to health and safety protocols.

ABOUT THE CELTICS

The Celtics are 31-27 and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference going into Thursday night’s game against Phoenix. They had won six consecutive games before Monday’s loss to Chicago. The Nets won both of this season’s previous meetings; 123-95 on Christmas Day and 121-109 on March 11. Jayson Tatum leads Boston with 25.8 points per game and averages 7.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Jaylen Brown averages 24.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals.