Nets vs. Raptors: Attrition Continues to Test Brooklyn

Again, the Brooklyn Nets were tested by the challenges of attrition, with nine players available for Tuesday night’s game in New Orleans. Again, they adapted and thrived, mixing Kyrie Irving’s starring show — 32 points, including 12 of Brooklyn’s final 16 in the last three minutes — with seven players in double figures, four with at least six rebounds and three with at least six assists. They combined to shoot 55.1 percent.

And they may have to do it again 24 hours later, with a back-to-back in Tampa against the Raptors on Wednesday night with no guarantee that any of the players added to the status report for Tuesday’s game as out — Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton, or Reggie Perry — will be available against the Raptors.

“The No. 1 priority in some respects has to be survival,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash before Tuesday’s game. “We have to not overburden the rest of the roster. Everyone’s gonna have more responsibility, theoretically, than they did in the past, and sometimes, that can be too much exposure, physically, when you haven’t been used to that type of adaptation. So we’ve got to be careful, but, at the same time, we don’t have a lot of options. And so how do we navigate that? I think it’s going to be very tricky. And then just still staying positive and demanding that we are a competitive group and stay connected and together and play for one another and have that fighting spirit and keep moving this thing along and see what we can build out of this adversity. See if we can build some resolve or some connectivity, whatever it may be, it’ll serve us down the road.”

Durant was out due to a left thigh contusion suffered in Sunday’s game against Miami. Nash said a scan on Durant’s leg was “not alarming” and described him as day-to-day. Claxton and Perry were held out due to health and safety protocols.

An additional complication for Wednesday night is Nash’s declared preference to avoid playing Blake Griffin in the second half of a back-to-back. That may be tested if the alternative is limiting the Nets to eight players against the Raptors.

“There is a chance Blake could play back-to-back,” said Nash before Tuesday’s game. “We'll see how it goes tonight and make those decisions tomorrow. But it's tricky. It's a tricky stretch for us here you know? We're getting very close to the playoffs, we’re dealing with many different kind of physical ailments on different fronts. And so, navigating the schedule is going to be as important as our performances in some respects. So very difficult stretch for us coming up here and we’ve just got to stay positive chip away, try to get better and also not allow guys to be overexposed, and succumb to unnecessary injuries.”

The Nets have been here before, dealing with a major trade, injuries, and plenty of roster churn that has seen 26 players appear in a game this season. Irving, Durant, and James Harden have played just seven games together. The unexpected has become the status quo. It hasn’t held them back from compiling a 39-19 record that has them in the race for the Eastern Conference’s top seed.

“The attention to detail, the focus is definitely going to need to be at a different level now that we don't have some guys in the lineup,” said Irving. “With some of the NBA teams, you just see them figuring it out, this process. So, we're not the only ones in kind of that position, but all we can do is focus on what we can control out there and those guys have been doing a great job staying ready — you know that group that we've labeled that stay ready group — they're just going out there and doing it. And now we are asking them to do it a little bit more often. So, offensively and defensively be a lot more communicative. And, you know, we're going against teams in the second half of the season, we're winding down so, the level of play is definitely raised. And teams are definitely trying to get in position throughout the standings, so we've just got to be aware of that Eastern and Western conference and we just have to be able to just go out there and play. So, looking forward to continuing to coach and leading the young guys with all of us here.”

HARDEN OUT INDEFINITELY

James Harden has already been out due to a hamstring strain, missing nine of Brooklyn’s last 10 games and playing just four minutes in the other. On Tuesday, the team announced that Harden had “experienced a setback while conducting an on-court rehab session on Monday” and that he would be out indefinitely.

“Back to square one, we'll rehabilitate him and get him back whenever we can and who knows when that will be and we'll support James and we'll support our performance team in getting him back in his best condition as possible,” said Nash. “And hopefully that comes sooner than later but there's no guarantee. We just keep chipping away, we keep moving forward and we hope for a speedy recovery.”

ANOTHER CAREER HIGH FOR SHAMET

One game after scoring a career-high 30 points, Landry Shamet had a career-high eight assists against the Pelicans on Tuesday night. Over his last five games, Shamet is averaging 20.8 points and 4.0 assists.

“I just try to make the right play,” said Shamet. “Whatever I see in front of me, if I got guys in front of me and I know I got a dude open, I'm gonna pass it to him because I trust my teammates. I play with some really good teammates, so I like when they're taking shots. Or if I got an open look I'm going to take an open look because I know they want me to do that. It's just making basketball plays and that's kind of all there really is.”

ABOUT THE RAPTORS

The Raptors are 24-34 and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto is third in 3-pointers made (14.8) and attempted per game (39.8) but 13th in 3-point percentage (37.1). The Raptors are last in the league in rebounds per game (41.6) but fifth in steals (8.4) and third in blocks (5.7). Fred VanVleet is fourth in steals (1.7) and Chris Boucher is fifth in blocks (1.9). Pascal Siakam leads Toronto with 20.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, plus 4.7 assists.