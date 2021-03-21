Nets vs. Wizards: Blake Griffin is Probable for Brooklyn

Blake Griffin is lined up to make his Brooklyn debut when the Nets host the Washington Wizards on Sunday, as the newly acquired forward has been listed as probable after being out for his first five games with the team.

“I think he’s doing great, looks good and is improving and is working hard off the floor as well,” said Nets coach Steve Nash before Friday’s game against Orlando. “I think he’s addressing all the things he needs to address to land safely back in the game and to transition into our team. That’s not easy. We don’t want to take that for granted. He has to adapt to the way we play, new teammates, new system, new style. But he’s doing everything you could ask for. I think just his presence is important because he is an intelligent, mature, experienced player. We’re looking forward to having him back.”

Griffin last played while with Detroit on Feb. 12. He has career averages of 21.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game with five All-NBA selections, the most recent in 2018-19. Both Griffin and Kevin Durant — currently out with a hamstring strain — traveled with the Nets on their two-game road trip and Nash said on Wednesday that Durant “can do an awful lot, almost everything.”

“I am super excited,” said Kyrie Irving of getting both Griffin and Durant back in the lineup. “You know, it's just high-level talent out there. So, when you can just prepare for the game and go over the X's and O's, you can look to your left and right and know the guys next to you have your back and you're able to play at a high level offensively and defensively and make an impact, you've got to look forward to that. I look forward to it for sure. And as a competitor wanting to be on the main stage, we want all our guys healthy. Hopefully we can hit a stride at the right time and make a run, but this is great practice ground right now to just get as healthy as we can before step into the playoffs soon, very soon.”

IRVING’S SEASON HIGH

Kyrie Irving’s season-high 43 points against Orlando on Friday accounted for his 10th 30-point game of the season. Irving now has six 40-point games as a Net, the third-most in franchise history behind Vince Carter (17) and John Williamson (8).

Over the last two games, Irving has shot 32-for-51 (62.7 percent) while scoring 77 points. Irving leads the NBA in offensive rating (121.3) and is ninth in points per game (28.1), scoring at a career-high rate. He’s shooting a career-high 52.5 percent from the field and also 41.3 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS

The Wizards are 15-25 and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. They had lost five straight before beating Utah, which holds the league’s best record, on Thursday. Bradley Beal had 43 points in the win and Russell Westbrook scored 35. Beal leads the NBA with 32.5 points per game and averages 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Westbrook is second in the league with 10.2 assists per game, leads Washington with 9.6 rebounds per game, and averages 21.8 points per game. The Wizards will be without Davis Bertans, who is out with a calf injury. Washington won both of its previous meetings against Brooklyn — 123-122 on Jan. 3 and 149-146 on Jan. 31. Washington is sixth in the league with 115.2 points per game, due in part to leading the league in pace (105.13) as the Wizards are 21st in offensive efficiency (109.4). They are also 27th in defensive rating (113.9).