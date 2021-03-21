Nets vs. Wizards: Blake Griffin is Probable for Brooklyn

Newly acquired forward poised to make his Nets debut
Posted: Mar 20, 2021

Blake Griffin is lined up to make his Brooklyn debut when the Nets host the Washington Wizards on Sunday, as the newly acquired forward has been listed as probable after being out for his first five games with the team.

“I think he’s doing great, looks good and is improving and is working hard off the floor as well,” said Nets coach Steve Nash before Friday’s game against Orlando. “I think he’s addressing all the things he needs to address to land safely back in the game and to transition into our team. That’s not easy. We don’t want to take that for granted. He has to adapt to the way we play, new teammates, new system, new style. But he’s doing everything you could ask for. I think just his presence is important because he is an intelligent, mature, experienced player. We’re looking forward to having him back.”

Griffin last played while with Detroit on Feb. 12. He has career averages of 21.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game with five All-NBA selections, the most recent in 2018-19. Both Griffin and Kevin Durant — currently out with a hamstring strain — traveled with the Nets on their two-game road trip and Nash said on Wednesday that Durant “can do an awful lot, almost everything.”

“I am super excited,” said Kyrie Irving of getting both Griffin and Durant back in the lineup. “You know, it's just high-level talent out there. So, when you can just prepare for the game and go over the X's and O's, you can look to your left and right and know the guys next to you have your back and you're able to play at a high level offensively and defensively and make an impact, you've got to look forward to that. I look forward to it for sure. And as a competitor wanting to be on the main stage, we want all our guys healthy. Hopefully we can hit a stride at the right time and make a run, but this is great practice ground right now to just get as healthy as we can before step into the playoffs soon, very soon.”

IRVING’S SEASON HIGH

Kyrie Irving’s season-high 43 points against Orlando on Friday accounted for his 10th 30-point game of the season. Irving now has six 40-point games as a Net, the third-most in franchise history behind Vince Carter (17) and John Williamson (8).

Over the last two games, Irving has shot 32-for-51 (62.7 percent) while scoring 77 points. Irving leads the NBA in offensive rating (121.3) and is ninth in points per game (28.1), scoring at a career-high rate. He’s shooting a career-high 52.5 percent from the field and also 41.3 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS

The Wizards are 15-25 and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. They had lost five straight before beating Utah, which holds the league’s best record, on Thursday. Bradley Beal had 43 points in the win and Russell Westbrook scored 35. Beal leads the NBA with 32.5 points per game and averages 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Westbrook is second in the league with 10.2 assists per game, leads Washington with 9.6 rebounds per game, and averages 21.8 points per game. The Wizards will be without Davis Bertans, who is out with a calf injury. Washington won both of its previous meetings against Brooklyn — 123-122 on Jan. 3 and 149-146 on Jan. 31. Washington is sixth in the league with 115.2 points per game, due in part to leading the league in pace (105.13) as the Wizards are 21st in offensive efficiency (109.4). They are also 27th in defensive rating (113.9).

Tags
Griffin, Blake, Irving, Kyrie, Nash, Steve, Nets, Wizards

Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2020-21 Season

Preseason

  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 119-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    18PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    7RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 18 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 113-89

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    25PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Jordan
    5ASTS
    DeAndre Jordan
    YES Network, ESPN2
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • home game
    TuesdayTue Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    26PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 25 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 123-95

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    37PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    ABCWFAN-FM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Dec 27 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    L 104-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    29PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Dec 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-116OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    28PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    11ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 145-141

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    33PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Durant
    9ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 96-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    28PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Irving
    11RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Durant
    4ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 122-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    30PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Durant
    11RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 130-96

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    29PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    18RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    T. Johnson
    7ASTS
    Tyler Johnson
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    28PTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    10ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 08 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    L 110-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    43PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Green
    9RBS
    Jeff Green
    J. Allen
    6ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 116-129

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    36PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    11RBS
    Kevin Durant
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    34PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    9RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    13ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 116-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    26PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    14RBS
    Bruce Brown
    C. Chiozza
    7ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    42PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    12RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    34PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 20 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    L 135-147OT2

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    38PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    12RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 22 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    L 113-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    38PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harris
    7RBS
    Joe Harris
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 128-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    31PTS
    Kevin Durant
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 98-85

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    20PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    13RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 27 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    W 132-128OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    32PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 29 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    W 147-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    25PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 31 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 146-149

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    37PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    9RBS
    Bruce Brown
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 124-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    39PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    12RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 117-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    19PTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Harden
    7RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 06 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 108-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    26PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 09 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    L 111-122

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    27PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    9RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 104-94

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    35PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    13RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 13 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
    W 134-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    23PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    16ASTS
    James Harden
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    W 136-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    40PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    13RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 16 Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    W 128-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    38PTS
    James Harden
    J. Green
    8RBS
    Jeff Green
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Feb 18 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
    W 109-98

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    23PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Feb 21 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
    W 112-108

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    37PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    11RBS
    James Harden
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Feb 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 127-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    B. Brown
    29PTS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    11RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 129-92

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    27PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 98-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    29PTS
    James Harden
    B. Brown
    9RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    6ASTS
    James Harden
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Mar 01 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    W 124-113OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    30PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 03 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    W 132-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    29PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 121-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    40PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 100-95

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    24PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 117-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    34PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    14RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 17 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    W 124-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    40PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 19 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    L 113-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    43PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    7RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    9ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:00pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 23 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    10:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 24 Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    10:00pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 26 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Apr 04 United Center, Chicago, IL
    2:00pmET
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Apr 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:00pmET
    YES2, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES2, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Apr 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:30pmET
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Apr 12 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    8:00pmET
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Apr 14 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    7:00pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Apr 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Apr 18 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    3:30pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 20 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    7:30pmET
    YES2, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Apr 21 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
    7:00pmET
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Apr 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Apr 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    3:30pmET
    YES2, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 27 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Apr 29 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    7:00pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Apr 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:00pmET
    YES2, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun May 02 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    3:30pmET
    YES2, ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue May 04 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    7:30pmET
    YES2, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu May 06 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat May 08 Ball Arena, Denver, CO
    10:00pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue May 11 United Center, Chicago, IL
    8:00pmET
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed May 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:00pmET
    YES2WCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat May 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    TBDET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun May 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    TBDET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game

No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter

No additional games at this time, hit enter to jump to top of the page or continue tabbing Back to the TOP
