Nets vs. Pacers: James Harden's Triple-Double Exploits Continue

Caris LeVert back in lineup for Indiana after cancer surgery
Posted: Mar 16, 2021

James Harden is making something special look routine, which is pretty extraordinary.

With 21 points, 15 assists, and 15 rebounds in Monday’s 117-112 win over the New York Knicks, Harden registered his 10th triple-double in just 26 games as a Net. It was the first time in franchise history that a player had at least 15 points, assists, and rebounds in a single game.

Harden is now two triple-doubles shy of Jason Kidd’s Nets single-season record of 12 triple-doubles. He’s already second in franchise history in career triple-doubles as a Net behind Kidd, who had 61 with the Nets.

With 56 career triple-doubles, Harden is eighth all-time, and the seven players above him are almost all inner-circle Hall of Fame types, Kidd among them, along with Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, and all-time leader Oscar Robertson.

While Harden’s playmaking has been eye-opening, this is still a player who led the NBA in assists previously, as he is on course to do again this season. But he’s now averaging 9.1 rebounds as a Net, well above his career average of 5.4 per game, and a full rebound per game more than his previous career high of 8.1 in 2016-17, which was the only previous time he averaged even more than 7.0 per game.

“Whatever it takes,” said Harden. “Like rebounding, I try to go help it, especially when we’re small. I know I have to go rebound the basketball a little bit more. I know I have to put my body on bigs a little bit more because I’m not athletic enough or big enough to be able to jump with them. I’ve got to use my body just being crafty around that rim as far as rebounding. And then playmaking, it’s just getting my teammates shots and getting our bigs easy opportunities at the rim. Offensively, I’m not being as efficient as I want to be, but that’s to come and that’s the least of my worries, the least of my concerns. I’m just excited and happy to continue this journey with these guys. We’re playing some pretty good basketball right now.”

CARIS LEVERT, BACK FOR INDIANA

With the Nets in Indiana to play the Pacers on Wednesday night, they’ll be lining up against Caris LeVert for the first time since LeVert was included in the trade that brought James Harden to Brooklyn. The Nets have played the Pacers once since then, in Brooklyn on Feb. 10, but LeVert was unable to play.

As part of the physical to complete the trade, a small cancerous mass was discovered on his left kidney, and LeVert was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma. He underwent surgery and was sidelined for two months. LeVert made his Indiana debut on Saturday night, scoring 13 points with seven rebounds in a win over Phoenix. He followed up with 17 points and three steals on Monday against Denver.

“Just honored and humbled obviously, to call him a friend, call him a brother,” said Kyrie Irving. “Wish nothing but maximum health a success. Love him. My family loves him. So you know, going back and seeing him is always an honor, like I said. And it's even better to go and compete against him, because I know he's going to give us his best. And that's what we want. But obviously, what he's been through, just nothing but prayers from me and my family, obviously, from the Nets and everyone around the world. Just we want to see him get through what he was dealing with. And I'm happy to see him back out there. I went home straight after the game the other night, just to turn on to watch his debut. Because it's just so close. It's just family. So just want to see him do well. But we're looking forward to going to Indiana and playing a good team, too.”

LeVert was in fact originally drafted by the Pacers in 2016 as part of an agreement to send forward Thaddeus Young from Brooklyn to Indiana, with the trade becoming official after the draft. In four-plus seasons with the Nets, LeVert averaged 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. He elevated his game each year, averaging 18.7 points in his final full season with the Nets in 2019-20, taking a lead role for the team during the NBA restart in Orlando after scoring a career-high 51 points in one of Brooklyn’s final games before the season was suspended last March.

He began this season averaging 18.0 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.4 rebounds in 12 games for the Nets.

“He’s incredibly well-loved in this organization,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “He’s a world-class human being and terrific basketball player. There’s no doubt we’re rooting for him. So to see him return to play and to see him get his career going again is awesome. We miss him, but we’re all rooting for him and want to see him thrive.”

JEFF GREEN GOES FOR 20

Jeff Green had a fast start against the Knicks on Monday and finished with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, making both of his 3-point attempts, and adding six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

“He was getting it on the short roll, he made a couple of nice floaters, made some 3s tonight, I think, two 3s, he was just smart in his rolls,” said Steve Nash. “James (Harden) found him. James made some beautiful passes to him for layups, dunks, and then the short rolls, a few threes, you add it all up and he had a really efficient shooting night and also was our primary defender on (Julius) Randle.”

This was Green’s third game back after missing four of five games before the All-Star break due to a shoulder injury, and he took a little hit in Monday’s game as well.

“I’m good man,” said Green. “It’s something that I believe may linger, I don’t know. I just needed a little minute to gather myself and to just collect myself to get back on the floor. It’s something I’m just going to have to continue to deal with and make the best out of it. That’s where it’s at now. I’m not gonna give the excuse or complain about it. It is what it is.”

ABOUT THE PACERS

The Pacers are 17-21 after losing seven of their last nine games. Indiana is third in the NBA in steals (8.6) and sixth in points off turnovers (18.9), plus fifth in points in the paint (52.9) and sixth in fast break points (14.9). Despite starting two 6-foot-11 players in Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, the Pacers are 29th in rebounds per game (41.7), and 26th in rebound percentage (48.3). Indiana is top 10 in the league in limiting opponent 3-point field goal attempts and makes but ranks 26th in 3-point percentage allowed (38.3). Sabonis, coming off his second straight All-Star Game, averages 20.5 points on 52.6 percent shooting and leads the Pacers with 11.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. Malcolm Brogdon leads Indiana with 21.6 points per game and averages 6.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds. Turner leads the NBA with 3.4 blocks per game and averages 13.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2020-21 Season

Preseason

  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 119-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    18PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    7RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 18 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 113-89

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    25PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Jordan
    5ASTS
    DeAndre Jordan
    YES Network, ESPN2
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • home game
    TuesdayTue Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    26PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 25 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 123-95

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    37PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    ABCWFAN-FM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Dec 27 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    L 104-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    29PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Dec 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-116OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    28PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    11ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 145-141

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    33PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Durant
    9ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 96-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    28PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Irving
    11RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Durant
    4ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 122-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    30PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Durant
    11RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 130-96

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    29PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    18RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    T. Johnson
    7ASTS
    Tyler Johnson
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    28PTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    10ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 08 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    L 110-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    43PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Green
    9RBS
    Jeff Green
    J. Allen
    6ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 116-129

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    36PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    11RBS
    Kevin Durant
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    34PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    9RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    13ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 116-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    26PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    14RBS
    Bruce Brown
    C. Chiozza
    7ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    42PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    12RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    34PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 20 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    L 135-147OT2

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    38PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    12RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 22 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    L 113-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    38PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harris
    7RBS
    Joe Harris
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 128-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    31PTS
    Kevin Durant
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 98-85

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    20PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    13RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 27 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    W 132-128OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    32PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 29 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    W 147-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    25PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 31 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 146-149

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    37PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    9RBS
    Bruce Brown
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 124-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    39PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    12RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 117-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    19PTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Harden
    7RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 06 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 108-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    26PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 09 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    L 111-122

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    27PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    9RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 104-94

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    35PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    13RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 13 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
    W 134-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    23PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    16ASTS
    James Harden
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    W 136-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    40PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    13RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 16 Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    W 128-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    38PTS
    James Harden
    J. Green
    8RBS
    Jeff Green
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Feb 18 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
    W 109-98

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    23PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Feb 21 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
    W 112-108

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    37PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    11RBS
    James Harden
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Feb 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 127-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    B. Brown
    29PTS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    11RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 129-92

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    27PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 98-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    29PTS
    James Harden
    B. Brown
    9RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    6ASTS
    James Harden
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Mar 01 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    W 124-113OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    30PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 03 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    W 132-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    29PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 121-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    40PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 100-95

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    24PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 117-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    34PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    15RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 17 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 19 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    8:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:00pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 23 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    10:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 24 Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    10:00pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 26 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Apr 04 United Center, Chicago, IL
    2:00pmET
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Apr 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:00pmET
    YES2, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES2, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Apr 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:30pmET
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Apr 12 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    8:00pmET
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Apr 14 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    7:00pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Apr 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Apr 18 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    3:30pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 20 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    7:30pmET
    YES2, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Apr 21 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
    7:00pmET
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Apr 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Apr 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    3:30pmET
    YES2, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 27 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Apr 29 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    7:00pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Apr 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:00pmET
    YES2, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun May 02 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    3:30pmET
    YES2, ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue May 04 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    7:30pmET
    YES2, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu May 06 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat May 08 Ball Arena, Denver, CO
    10:00pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue May 11 United Center, Chicago, IL
    8:00pmET
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed May 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:00pmET
    YES2WCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat May 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    TBDET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun May 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    TBDET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game

