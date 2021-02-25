Nets vs. Magic: Brooklyn Carries Seven-Game Win Streak Into Orlando Matchup

Nets a half-game out of first place in the Eastern Conference
Posted: Feb 24, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets have now won seven straight games after Tuesday’s 128-117 win over Sacramento, with the Orlando Magic up next on Thursday night at Barclays Center. They’re now a half-game out of first place in the Eastern Conference with a 21-12 record.

“I think you just play with more confidence,” said Joe Harris of the streak. “It’s like anything. It’s like when you hit five in a row. You’re probably going to have more confidence that you’re going to hit the sixth. It’s the same thing collectively as a team. When you’re winning games, you have the same level of confidence. I think even tonight, too, where they make a run in the fourth quarter and test you a little bit. You still have the confidence where, ‘alright, we’re still going to win this game.”

That was in evidence on Tuesday, with the Nets playing without Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and then losing both Landry Shamet and a 14-point lead. Ultimately, a late 14-1 run sealed the win, with two big 3-pointers from Bruce Brown. On Sunday against the Clippers, the Nets lost Green and Luwawu-Cabarrot during the game, and pulled out the win. They’ve been without Durant for six of the seven wins, which also included a comeback from a 24-point deficit in Phoenix.

“We've grown, we’ve come together a lot more, and you can just feel the energy amongst players,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “The bond is formed. And that's something that you have to invest in every day. And that connectivity, like I always say, the guys are investing that energy and support into each other every night. And that makes you tough to beat. So, I think we've turned a corner in that respect; we're getting a little bit better at everything we do. And tonight, let's not forget Jeff Green who has been so important to us, without TLC, Landry gets dinged up and is out, and we piece it together and had people step up and make plays. So great team effort.”

STATUS UPDATES

Kevin Durant has been ruled out with a hamstring for the sixth consecutive game, while Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who missed Tuesday’s game with a right hip contusion, has been listed as probable. Jeff Green, who missed Tuesday’s game with a right shoulder contusion, and Landry Shamet, who left the game with a chest contusion, have been listed as questionable.

Steve Nash said that he does expect Durant back before the All-Star break. After Thursday’s game, the Nets will have three games remaining before the break, and Durant has been selected as an All-Star starter.

“We’re just trying to monitor and be cautious,” said Nash. “We definitely have kind of slowed things down in that respect, not putting any pressure on him, not trying to rush him back in any capacity and just make sure that we give him the right amount of time to be more than healed, to be strong and conditioned to come back to the team. So we're monitoring it. We're not in a rush, but I don't think he'll be out until the All-Star break.”

In addition, the Nets waived Andre Roberson, Noah Vonleh, and Iman Shumpert after Tuesday’s game, and on Wednesday signed forward Tyler Cook. Cook played in 13 NBA games last season for Cleveland and Denver. Cook has played in 37 G League games over the last three seasons, and through eight games with the Iowa Wolves this year, he has averaged 20.8 points and 9.6 rebounds.

DEANDRE JORDAN DEFENDS THE RIM

DeAndre Jordan has matched his season high with four blocks in each of Brooklyn’s last two games, and on Sunday night his rebound tip-in lifted the Nets over the Clippers. Over his last six games, Jordan is averaging 10.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 30.1 minutes per game while shooting 78.8 percent. For the full season, Jordan continues to lead the NBA in effective field goal percentage (79.7) and true shooting percentage (76.1).

“I just think he's been competing,” said Steve Nash before Tuesday’s game. “He's been really locked in and been active and competing, and with his size and athleticism, I think he's gonna produce and have numbers when he has that type of energy and that feeling that he's enjoying himself and playing with everything he has. When he does that, he's really, really good, and it's been awesome to see him play well and for him to have a big impact on our last game was beautiful. I was telling the guys he's our new closer. He showed James (Harden) how to make free throws and then he knocked down the game winner on the offensive glass.”

NIC CLAXTON’S SEASON DEBUT

Second-year forward/center Nic Claxton made his first appearance of the season on Tuesday. Claxton played in 15 games as a rookie, with his last previous game on Feb. 28, 2020. Shoulder surgery kept him out of the final month of the season after the NBA resumed player over the summer in Orlando. Right knee tendinopathy delayed his return this season. Claxton played 14 minutes against the Kings, scoring five points.

“I thought he was great,” said Steve Nash. “Not an easy thing to do. Hasn’t played in a basketball game for a year or more, so to have him come out there and be active and look as fluid as he did, that’s not easy, and I thought he really helped us tonight. I think he’s got a really good future. How soon that’ll be come is yet to be seen, but he can make an impact for us and if he can slowly gain experience here and get in the rotation it gives us another player for depth, it gives us a player with length and athleticism, so it’s great to have him back.”

FANS BACK AT BARCLAYS

The Nets began to welcome fans back to Barclays Center, with 300 in attendance on Tuesday against Sacramento.

“Just having somebody in there to cheer you on is better than nothing,” said Joe Harris. “So, it was definitely nice even though 300 is not a lot in the big arena. But it’s still a better feel than the empty ones.”

ABOUT THE MAGIC

The Magic are 13-19 and 12th in the Eastern Conference, with the Nets having won the previous matchup 122-115 on Jan. 16 in James Harden’s Brooklyn debut. After having already lost Jonathan Isaac to injury before the season and Markelle Fultz after eight games, the Magic are without both Aaron Gordon and rookie Cole Anthony. Center Nikola Vucevic leads Orlando with 23.9 points and 11.7 rebounds per game, shooting 39.9 percent from 3-point range on 6.3 attempts per game. Orlando is 28th in offensive efficiency (105.4), and 30th in field goal percentage (43.0).

