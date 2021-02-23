Nets vs. Kings: Brooklyn Back Home With Offense Rolling

The Nets raised their level on the road with a string of big offensive outings
Posted: Feb 22, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets took off for California with the NBA’s No. 3 offense, and came back five games later ranked No. 1, tipping off a three-game home stretch against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

The Nets are up to 117.8 points per 100 possessions after scoring at a 125.1 rate while going 5-0. They’re also first in the league in field goal percentage (50.1), second in 3-point percentage (40.5), and first in effective field goal percentage (58.7).

James Harden averaged 29.2 points, 11.8 assists, and 8.8 rebounds on the trip, shooting 54.9 percent overall and 51.1 percent from 3-point range, and Kyrie Irving averaged 26.8 points. Joe Harris shot 58.3 percent overall and 56.3 percent from 3-point range while averaging 16.2 points.

The Nets also got 11.0 points per game on 52.5-percent shooting from Jeff Green. Bruce Brown had 18 points against the Warriors and 13 against the Clippers. Tyler Johnson had 17 in Phoenix as the Nets came back from a 24-point deficit. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 5-of-8 3-pointes while scoring 15 points against the Lakers.

“That's what we're going to need for longevity,” said Harden. “It's going to be different guys that impact games for the regular season and in the post season. We want to build confidence. We want everybody playing well and know what they're doing on the court and you know, give credit to every individual player and because we focus, and we watch film and we understand what is going on and what the opposing team is trying to do. So, when guys check into games, when our bench checks into games, we know what we're doing and there's no let ups and that is key to games. Instead of coming in, making mental mistakes and mistakes where you give teams confidence to get back in the game, our guys are locked in on both ends of the ball and we're playing smart, we're not turning the basketball over, we're helping each other rebound and that's a key to our success. “

STATUS UPDATES

Kevin Durant will be out with a hamstring strain on Tuesday for the fifth straight game. Tyler Johnson and Iman Shumpert, who were both out on Sunday, are listed as probable. Shumpert, who signed with Brooklyn on Jan. 30, has been out with a hamstring strain and has yet to appear in a game.

Jeff Green (right shoulder contusion) and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (right hip contusion), both of whom left Sunday’s game, are listed as questionable.

HARDEN NAMED PLAYER OF THE WEEK

James Harden was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday for the second time as a Net. It was Harden’s 26th Player of the Week award for his career.

In four Nets wins, Harden averaged 31.8 points, 10.8 assists, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 37.4 minutes per game. He shot 55.0 percent overall, 48.6 percent from 3-point range, and 80.8 percent from the free throw line. Harden recorded four double-doubles, including one triple-double.

NIC CLAXTON’S RETURN

For the first time this season, Nic Claxton was listed as available before Sunday’s game against the Clippers. Claxton had been out since the beginning of the year with right knee tendinopathy. The 6-foot-11 forward/center played 15 games for Brooklyn last season as a rookie, plus nine games for Long Island in the G League, where he averaged 16.7 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 65.9 percent in 21.2 minutes per game.

“He’s played very little basketball in almost 20 months since he was drafted,” said Steve Nash before Sunday’s game against the Clippers. “The No. 1 thing is to protect his health, but he is cleared to play. I think it would take a unique circumstance for him to play (tonight), but it’s not out of the question. I think big picture in and hopefully in the short term to some capacity, he’s a versatile big who is pretty good with the ball, can dribble handoffs and pick and roll and catching in the half roll, making plays or finishing around the rim and hopefully his length and activity can be a factor defensively, but he’s still a developing player. He’s still a young guy who’s trying to, one, get his body to a place where it can withstand the demands of the NBA, and then, two, as a young player, get up to speed with his maturation process and adapting to the NBA and how to read and react and play at this level. He’s lost a lot of time, but he’s still got a long and bright future.”

FANS RETURN TO BARCLAYS CENTER

For the first time this season, a limited number of fans will be allowed into Barclays Center on Tuesday when the Nets play the Kings. The Nets have played in front of some fans in road games this season, but this will be the first time at Barclays Center since last March.

“Inviting some fans back in, I feel like it does great things for the league,” said Kyrie Irving. “It does great things for us in terms of motivation. They're a big part that makes this whole engine run, but besides our fans, we have an opportunity to set a mark in history as making sure we take the right safety precautions, making sure that we're standing on the right thing such as truth, giving people the right information.

“It's all about the collective. We understand the position that we're in as NBA players or as entertainers in modern-day society, but we're humans at the end of the day and we feel for everybody at home. So if fans get a chance to see us play, I want to make sure I put on a show for them, and then go out and continue to change the world the best way I know how with other people who want to do the same. So I'm excited. See what happens. I just pray everyone stays safe, making sure you wear your mask, making sure you wash your hands, making sure you're taking all the precautions, and let's make sure we handle this together.”

ABOUT THE KINGS

The Kings have fallen to 12-18 after losing their last seven games, including a 136-125 loss to the Nets last week. Sacramento is 11th in the league in offensive rating (112.3), but last in the league in defensive rating (118.0). De’Aaron Fox leads the Kings with 22.3 points and 7.1 assists per game.

Tags
Brown, Bruce, Claxton, Nicolas, Durant, Kevin, Green, Jeff, Harden, James

Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2020-21 Season

Preseason

  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 119-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    18PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    7RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 18 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 113-89

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    25PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Jordan
    5ASTS
    DeAndre Jordan
    YES Network, ESPN2
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • home game
    TuesdayTue Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    26PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 25 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 123-95

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    37PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    ABCWFAN-FM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Dec 27 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    L 104-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    29PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Dec 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-116OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    28PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    11ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 145-141

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    33PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Durant
    9ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 96-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    28PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Irving
    11RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Durant
    4ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 122-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    30PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Durant
    11RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 130-96

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    29PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    18RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    T. Johnson
    7ASTS
    Tyler Johnson
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    28PTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    10ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 08 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    L 110-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    43PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Green
    9RBS
    Jeff Green
    J. Allen
    6ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 116-129

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    36PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    11RBS
    Kevin Durant
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    34PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    9RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    13ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 116-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    26PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    14RBS
    Bruce Brown
    C. Chiozza
    7ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    42PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    12RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    34PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 20 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    L 135-147OT2

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    38PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    12RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 22 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    L 113-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    38PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harris
    7RBS
    Joe Harris
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 128-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    31PTS
    Kevin Durant
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 98-85

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    20PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    13RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 27 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    W 132-128OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    32PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 29 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    W 147-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    25PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 31 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 146-149

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    37PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    9RBS
    Bruce Brown
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 124-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    39PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    12RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 117-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    19PTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Harden
    7RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 06 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 108-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    26PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 09 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    L 111-122

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    27PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    9RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 104-94

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    35PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    13RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 13 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
    W 134-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    23PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    16ASTS
    James Harden
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    W 136-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    40PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    13RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 16 Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    W 128-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    38PTS
    James Harden
    J. Green
    8RBS
    Jeff Green
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Feb 18 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
    W 109-98

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    23PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Feb 21 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
    W 112-108

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    37PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    11RBS
    James Harden
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Feb 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:30pmET
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Mar 01 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    8:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 03 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game

No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter

No additional games at this time, hit enter to jump to top of the page or continue tabbing Back to the TOP
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter