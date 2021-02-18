Nets vs. Lakers: Brooklyn Challenges the Champs in Los Angeles
Irving listed as probable to return as Nets eye fifth straight win
Posted: Feb 17, 2021
The Brooklyn Nets get their first date of the season with the defending champions, visiting LeBron James and the Lakers in Los Angeles on Thursday night. James is back to drawing MVP buzz with the Lakers off to a 22-7 start, the league’s second-best record.
“I don't think it's who were playing, I think it's about us,” said James Harden after Tuesday night’s win in Phoenix. “We are trying to build something within ourselves and as a unit. So, I think from that Indiana game on, I think these last few games we've been really guarding and being — we kind of know our roles now. So we kind of know our place on the court and every single night we have to do our job to the best of our ability. Once you do your individual job, as a unit we're great. So, I think no matter who we're playing, no matter who is in the game for us or our opponent, we have to have that mindset and we've had it. And tonight was a clear example of it.”
With four straight wins, the Nets are 18-12 and have moved up to second place in the Eastern Conference. They’re 13-6 since Jan. 12, 8-3 vs. the Western Conference, and 8-1 vs. the top six teams in each conference.
“The way we’re playing and the potential we have as a team is what I'm excited about,” said Harden. “Like, coming into Phoenix and they've won six, seven in a row. They've been playing with the ultimate confidence and we're down two of our best players and we come in and win after being down 22 at half. It's like, that's exciting, you know? We could've easily gave up. We were playing pretty well before this game, but we didn't give up. And we won. So that is exciting. Now, we just got to continue to build. Hopefully we get (Kevin Durant) and (Kyrie Irving) back next game, and just keep this train rolling until the break.”
Harden is probably going to get 50 percent of that wish. Irving is listed as probable due to lower back tightness after missing Tuesday night’s game, while Durant will be out with a left hamstring strain for the third straight game. Durant will be out for the sixth time in the last seven games, having missed three games due to health and safety protocols before playing in Saturday night’s win over Golden State.
Durant’s absence opened room in the rotation for Tyler Johnson, and over the last three games Johnson has shot 12-for-24, with a season-high 17 points against the Suns in Brooklyn’s 128-124 win on Tuesday. The Nets won that one without both Irving and Durant, as the impact of the roster’s depth continues to grow.
Brooklyn had five starters score at least 15 points against the Warriors on Saturday, the first time since 1999 for the franchise. Seven players scored in double-figures in Monday’s win in Sacramento. That growth has helped the Nets navigate the fluidity of injuries, absences, and a major trade that shook up the roster.
“At the end of the day, it’s still basketball,” said Johnson. “You’ve still got a lot of guys who have played a lot of NBA games. Sometimes a lot of stuff gets thrown at you and it’s how you can filter out what’s important and what’s not. The noise is always gonna be there, especially with a team of this magnitude and this many superstars. So you can either choose to fall victim to it and play poor me, oh we had all these different things come at us, or you can put it aside and focus it into coming closer as a team, as a basketball team.”
When Johnson made his first start of the season against Phoenix on Tuesday night, it gave the Nets their eighth new starting lineup in the last eight games, and their 20th starting group of the season, a league high.
“I think guys are getting used to it,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “We said it from the start of the year: this is the way this year is going to be. It’s kind of impossible during a pandemic and with a waterlogged schedule not to have things arise and consistently arise. I think guys kind of knew going in that this is the type of season we were going to face and they’re, like you said, a little bit numb to it now. The challenge is for us to continue to improve no matter who comes out every night. How can we get better at what we’re trying to do so that we’re not giving away games or weeks? It’s a season where we’re constantly addressing issues, solving problems and working towards a bigger goal.”
NASH ON ROBERSON
The Nets added 6-foot-7 guard/forward Andre Roberson to the roster on Tuesday. Previously a teammate of Kevin Durant in Oklahoma City, Roberson was an NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection in 2016-17.
“Andre has experience as a defensive wing,” said Steve Nash before Tuesday’s game. “He’s got some length and experience and hung his hat on the defensive end. I think having a piece that can go out there and slow people down and be a part of our defense is the profile that we identified in him. Hopefully we’ll get a chance to bring him into the mix and jell. Like I said, I just shook his hand for the first time, so I haven’t even had a chance to talk to him about what we do, but we’ll get there and we’ll see how he fits in.”
ABOUT THE LAKERS
The Lakers are 22-7 and in second place in the Western Conference after winning eight of their last nine games. They lead the league in points allowed per 100 possessions (105.1), and they’re fourth in opponent effective field goal percentage (51.2), fifth in opponent field goal percentage (44.9), third in opponent 3-point percentage (34.8), and fourth in rebound percentage (51.8). On the offensive end, Los Angeles is eighth in effective field goal percentage (54.8) and third in field goal percentage (48.7). They’re not aggressive from 3-point range, ranking 26th in 3-pointers made (10.9) and 27th in 3-pointers attempted (30.1) but 17th in 3-point percentage (36.1). LeBron James is averaging 25.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.9 assists while shooting 50.4 percent. Montrezl Harrell is fourth in the league with a 64.6 field goal percentage and averages 13.3 points per game, while guard Dennis Schroder averages 14.2 points. The Lakers are without Anthony Davis, who is averaging 22.5 points on 53.3 percent shooting and 8.4 rebounds. Davis is out with a calf strain, likely at least through the All-Star break.
Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders
Upcoming Home Games
2020-21 Season
- 2015
- 2016
- 2017
- 2018
- 2019
- 2020
- All Seasons
- Summer League
- Preseason
- Regular Season
- Post Season
- Play In
- Home
- Away
- All Teams
- 76ers
- Bucks
- Bulls
- Cavaliers
- Celtics
- Clippers
- Grizzlies
- Hawks
- Heat
- Hornets
- Jazz
- Kings
- Knicks
- Lakers
- Magic
- Mavericks
- Nets
- Nuggets
- Pacers
- Pelicans
- Pistons
- Raptors
- Rockets
- Spurs
- Suns
- Thunder
- Timberwolves
- Trail Blazers
- Warriors
- Wizards
Preseason
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun December 13th 2020. The Nets beat the Wizards 119 to 114. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 18 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 119-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving18PTSD. Jordan7RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Fri December 18th 2020. The Nets beat the Celtics 113 to 89. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 25 points, DeAndre Jordan led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 18 TD Garden, Boston, MAW 113-89
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant25PTSJ. Allen11RBSD. Jordan5ASTSYES Network, ESPN2Watch Game
Regular Season
-
home gameGame between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue December 22nd 2020. The Nets beat the Warriors 125 to 99. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 26 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 5 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 11 rebounds.TuesdayTue Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 125-99
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving26PTSD. Jordan11RBSC. LeVert5ASTSTNT, TNT OTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Fri December 25th 2020. The Nets beat the Celtics 123 to 95. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 37 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 25 TD Garden, Boston, MAW 123-95
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving37PTSJ. Allen11RBSK. Irving8ASTSABCWFAN-FMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets played on Sun December 27th 2020. The Hornets beat the Nets 106 to 104. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 29 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 14 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 27 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NCL 104-106
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant29PTSJ. Allen14RBSK. Irving6ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon December 28th 2020. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 116 to 111. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 28 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 11 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 15 rebounds.MondayMon Dec 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 111-116OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert28PTSJ. Allen15RBSC. LeVert11ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed December 30th 2020. The Nets beat the Hawks 145 to 141. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 33 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 9 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 13 rebounds.WednesdayWed Dec 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 145-141
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant33PTSJ. Allen13RBSK. Durant9ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri January 1st 2021. The Hawks beat the Nets 114 to 96. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 28 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 4 assists, and Kyrie Irving led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 96-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant28PTSK. Irving11RBSK. Durant4ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun January 3rd 2021. The Wizards beat the Nets 123 to 122. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 30 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 10 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 122-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving30PTSK. Durant11RBSK. Irving10ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue January 5th 2021. The Nets beat the Jazz 130 to 96. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 29 points, Tyler Johnson led in assists with 7 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 18 rebounds.TuesdayTue Jan 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 130-96
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving29PTSJ. Allen18RBST. Johnson7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Thu January 7th 2021. The Nets beat the 76ers 122 to 109. Joe Harris led the scoring with 28 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 10 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.ThursdayThu Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris28PTSJ. Allen11RBSC. LeVert10ASTSYES Network, TNT, TNT OTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies played on Fri January 8th 2021. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 115 to 110. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 43 points, Jarrett Allen led in assists with 6 assists, and Jeff Green led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 08 FedExForum, Memphis, TNL 110-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert43PTSJ. Green9RBSJ. Allen6ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun January 10th 2021. The Thunder beat the Nets 129 to 116. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 36 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 6 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 116-129
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant36PTSK. Durant11RBSC. LeVert6ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue January 12th 2021. The Nets beat the Nuggets 122 to 116. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 34 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 13 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 9 rebounds.TuesdayTue Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-116
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant34PTSK. Durant9RBSK. Durant13ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks played on Wed January 13th 2021. The Nets beat the Knicks 116 to 109. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 26 points, Chris Chiozza led in assists with 7 assists, and Bruce Brown led by grabbing 14 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NYW 116-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant26PTSB. Brown14RBSC. Chiozza7ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat January 16th 2021. The Nets beat the Magic 122 to 115. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 42 points, James Harden led in assists with 14 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 12 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jan 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant42PTSJ. Harden12RBSJ. Harden14ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon January 18th 2021. The Nets beat the Bucks 125 to 123. James Harden led the scoring with 34 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 12 rebounds.MondayMon Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 125-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden34PTSD. Jordan12RBSJ. Harden12ASTSTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers played on Wed January 20th 2021. The Cavaliers beat the Nets 147 to 135. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 38 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 12 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 20 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OHL 135-147OT2
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant38PTSK. Durant12RBSJ. Harden12ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers played on Fri January 22nd 2021. The Cavaliers beat the Nets 125 to 113. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 38 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and Joe Harris led by grabbing 7 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 22 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OHL 113-125
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving38PTSJ. Harris7RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat January 23rd 2021. The Nets beat the Heat 128 to 124. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 31 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 128-124
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant31PTSD. Jordan8RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon January 25th 2021. The Nets beat the Heat 98 to 85. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 20 points, James Harden led in assists with 8 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 13 rebounds.MondayMon Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 98-85
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant20PTSK. Durant13RBSJ. Harden8ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks played on Wed January 27th 2021. The Nets beat the Hawks 132 to 128. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 32 points, James Harden led in assists with 15 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 8 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 27 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GAW 132-128OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant32PTSJ. Harden8RBSJ. Harden15ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Oklahoma City Thunder played on Fri January 29th 2021. The Nets beat the Thunder 147 to 125. James Harden led the scoring with 25 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 10 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 29 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OKW 147-125
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden25PTSJ. Harden10RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards played on Sun January 31st 2021. The Wizards beat the Nets 149 to 146. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 37 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and Bruce Brown led by grabbing 9 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 31 Capital One Arena, Washington, DCL 146-149
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant37PTSB. Brown9RBSK. Irving8ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue February 2nd 2021. The Nets beat the Clippers 124 to 120. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 39 points, James Harden led in assists with 14 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 12 rebounds.TuesdayTue Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 124-120
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving39PTSJ. Harden12RBSJ. Harden14ASTSTNTWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri February 5th 2021. The Raptors beat the Nets 123 to 117. Joe Harris led the scoring with 19 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 7 rebounds.FridayFri Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 117-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris19PTSJ. Harden7RBSJ. Harden12ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers played on Sat February 6th 2021. The 76ers beat the Nets 124 to 108. James Harden led the scoring with 26 points, James Harden led in assists with 10 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SaturdaySat Feb 06 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PAL 108-124
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden26PTSJ. Harden8RBSJ. Harden10ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons played on Tue February 9th 2021. The Pistons beat the Nets 122 to 111. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 27 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and Bruce Brown led by grabbing 9 rebounds.TuesdayTue Feb 09 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MIL 111-122
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving27PTSB. Brown9RBSJ. Harden12ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed February 10th 2021. The Nets beat the Pacers 104 to 94. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 35 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 13 rebounds.WednesdayWed Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 104-94
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving35PTSD. Jordan13RBSK. Irving8ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors played on Sat February 13th 2021. The Nets beat the Warriors 134 to 117. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 23 points, James Harden led in assists with 16 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SaturdaySat Feb 13 Chase Center, San Francisco, CAW 134-117
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving23PTSJ. Harden8RBSJ. Harden16ASTSABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings played on Mon February 15th 2021. The Nets beat the Kings 136 to 125. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 40 points, James Harden led in assists with 14 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 13 rebounds.MondayMon Feb 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CAW 136-125
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving40PTSJ. Harden13RBSJ. Harden14ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns played on Tue February 16th 2021. The Nets beat the Suns 128 to 124. James Harden led the scoring with 38 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and Jeff Green led by grabbing 8 rebounds.TuesdayTue Feb 16 Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZW 128-124
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden38PTSJ. Green8RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES Network, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thu February 18th 2021 at 10:00pm EST at STAPLES Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Feb 18 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA10:00pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers on Sun February 21st 2021 at 8:00pm EST at STAPLES Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Feb 21 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA8:00pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Sacramento Kings and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue February 23rd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Feb 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets on Thu February 25th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat February 27th 2021 at 8:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on ABC or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:30pmETABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs on Mon March 1st 2021 at 8:30pm EST at AT&T Center San Antonio, TX. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 01 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX8:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets on Wed March 3rd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Toyota Center Houston, TX. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 03 Toyota Center, Houston, TX7:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter