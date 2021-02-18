Nets vs. Lakers: Brooklyn Challenges the Champs in Los Angeles

Irving listed as probable to return as Nets eye fifth straight win
Posted: Feb 17, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets get their first date of the season with the defending champions, visiting LeBron James and the Lakers in Los Angeles on Thursday night. James is back to drawing MVP buzz with the Lakers off to a 22-7 start, the league’s second-best record.

“I don't think it's who were playing, I think it's about us,” said James Harden after Tuesday night’s win in Phoenix. “We are trying to build something within ourselves and as a unit. So, I think from that Indiana game on, I think these last few games we've been really guarding and being — we kind of know our roles now. So we kind of know our place on the court and every single night we have to do our job to the best of our ability. Once you do your individual job, as a unit we're great. So, I think no matter who we're playing, no matter who is in the game for us or our opponent, we have to have that mindset and we've had it. And tonight was a clear example of it.”

With four straight wins, the Nets are 18-12 and have moved up to second place in the Eastern Conference. They’re 13-6 since Jan. 12, 8-3 vs. the Western Conference, and 8-1 vs. the top six teams in each conference.

“The way we’re playing and the potential we have as a team is what I'm excited about,” said Harden. “Like, coming into Phoenix and they've won six, seven in a row. They've been playing with the ultimate confidence and we're down two of our best players and we come in and win after being down 22 at half. It's like, that's exciting, you know? We could've easily gave up. We were playing pretty well before this game, but we didn't give up. And we won. So that is exciting. Now, we just got to continue to build. Hopefully we get (Kevin Durant) and (Kyrie Irving) back next game, and just keep this train rolling until the break.”

Harden is probably going to get 50 percent of that wish. Irving is listed as probable due to lower back tightness after missing Tuesday night’s game, while Durant will be out with a left hamstring strain for the third straight game. Durant will be out for the sixth time in the last seven games, having missed three games due to health and safety protocols before playing in Saturday night’s win over Golden State.

Durant’s absence opened room in the rotation for Tyler Johnson, and over the last three games Johnson has shot 12-for-24, with a season-high 17 points against the Suns in Brooklyn’s 128-124 win on Tuesday. The Nets won that one without both Irving and Durant, as the impact of the roster’s depth continues to grow.

Brooklyn had five starters score at least 15 points against the Warriors on Saturday, the first time since 1999 for the franchise. Seven players scored in double-figures in Monday’s win in Sacramento. That growth has helped the Nets navigate the fluidity of injuries, absences, and a major trade that shook up the roster.

“At the end of the day, it’s still basketball,” said Johnson. “You’ve still got a lot of guys who have played a lot of NBA games. Sometimes a lot of stuff gets thrown at you and it’s how you can filter out what’s important and what’s not. The noise is always gonna be there, especially with a team of this magnitude and this many superstars. So you can either choose to fall victim to it and play poor me, oh we had all these different things come at us, or you can put it aside and focus it into coming closer as a team, as a basketball team.”

When Johnson made his first start of the season against Phoenix on Tuesday night, it gave the Nets their eighth new starting lineup in the last eight games, and their 20th starting group of the season, a league high.

“I think guys are getting used to it,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “We said it from the start of the year: this is the way this year is going to be. It’s kind of impossible during a pandemic and with a waterlogged schedule not to have things arise and consistently arise. I think guys kind of knew going in that this is the type of season we were going to face and they’re, like you said, a little bit numb to it now. The challenge is for us to continue to improve no matter who comes out every night. How can we get better at what we’re trying to do so that we’re not giving away games or weeks? It’s a season where we’re constantly addressing issues, solving problems and working towards a bigger goal.”

NASH ON ROBERSON

The Nets added 6-foot-7 guard/forward Andre Roberson to the roster on Tuesday. Previously a teammate of Kevin Durant in Oklahoma City, Roberson was an NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection in 2016-17.

“Andre has experience as a defensive wing,” said Steve Nash before Tuesday’s game. “He’s got some length and experience and hung his hat on the defensive end. I think having a piece that can go out there and slow people down and be a part of our defense is the profile that we identified in him. Hopefully we’ll get a chance to bring him into the mix and jell. Like I said, I just shook his hand for the first time, so I haven’t even had a chance to talk to him about what we do, but we’ll get there and we’ll see how he fits in.”

ABOUT THE LAKERS

The Lakers are 22-7 and in second place in the Western Conference after winning eight of their last nine games. They lead the league in points allowed per 100 possessions (105.1), and they’re fourth in opponent effective field goal percentage (51.2), fifth in opponent field goal percentage (44.9), third in opponent 3-point percentage (34.8), and fourth in rebound percentage (51.8). On the offensive end, Los Angeles is eighth in effective field goal percentage (54.8) and third in field goal percentage (48.7). They’re not aggressive from 3-point range, ranking 26th in 3-pointers made (10.9) and 27th in 3-pointers attempted (30.1) but 17th in 3-point percentage (36.1). LeBron James is averaging 25.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.9 assists while shooting 50.4 percent. Montrezl Harrell is fourth in the league with a 64.6 field goal percentage and averages 13.3 points per game, while guard Dennis Schroder averages 14.2 points. The Lakers are without Anthony Davis, who is averaging 22.5 points on 53.3 percent shooting and 8.4 rebounds. Davis is out with a calf strain, likely at least through the All-Star break.

NEXT UP:
