Nets vs. Kings: Bruce Brown's Turn In Center Role a One-Off
Guard scores 18 in small lineup vs. Warriors, but Jordan expected back against Sacramento
Posted: Feb 14, 2021
Well, somebody had to be the center against Golden State on Saturday. It may have been a formality, but the designation fell to 6-foot-4 guard Bruce Brown with DeAndre Jordan out against the Warriors. But with the Warriors without their 7-foot center James Wiseman as well, the landscape laid out perfectly for Brown to make an impact.
“He can be that roller, he can be that slasher, he can cut, so that if we’re not all five guys on the perimeter, so I know it’s unusual for a guard, but he’s excellent at it, and I think he makes it difficult for the defense,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “They want to stay with matchups and he’s diving out quickly to the basket, it’s very difficult. He’s done a good job of finding the soft spots and James (Harden) delivered a lot of times tonight.”
Brown shot 8-for-12 for 18 points with seven rebounds. He’s now shooting 58.0 percent for the season, thriving in the paint. He’s shooting 67.5 percent at the rim, 10 points above the league average, while having taken 80 of his 119 field goal attempts there.
“We had a game plan, and we went out there and did it perfectly,” said Brown. “We knew they were gonna help off me, so once they left me, I just cut to the rim, and I was wide open, every time. So I’m just used to teams leaving me because we have the scorers we have on the floor when I’m out there, so I’m just gonna cut and find ways to score the ball.”
DURANT OUT VS. KINGS
The Nets have listed Kevin Durant out against Sacramento on Monday night due to a left hamstring strain, and he’ll miss Tuesday night’s game against Phoenix as well. DeAndre Jordan, who missed Saturday’s game against Golden State due to personal reasons, has been listed as probable.
HARDEN’S QUICK STRIKES
Mixed in to James Harden’s 16 assists on Saturday night were a handful of lightning bolts, end-to-end passes rewarding teammates for beating the Golden State defense down the court. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot turned one Harden foul-line-to-foul-line bullet into a wide-open dunk, and Kevin Durant caught a three-quarter-court lob for a layup.
“That’s going to be key. It’s really difficult, obviously, to play in the halfcourt offense every possession,” said Harden. “So I want to get the ball out. And it’s not my speed. It’s not my ability to run up the court as fast as I can. But maybe it’s to advance the ball to get the offense going a little bit more. A couple of them were for scores and a couple of them were just to get the ball advanced.
“So we were able to attack before the defense loads up. And the majority of it is letting guys know that I’m going to get them the ball or try to get them the ball as best as I can no matter the scenario of the game or whatnot. So just be ready, be prepared, and if you’ve got a shot, shoot it. If not, then make the smart play. Once you instill that in your teammate’s head every game possession by possession, hopefully, you will have some results later in the season and the postseason where guys have confidence to be able to make plays.”
NUMBERS GAME
Saturday’s win was the first time all five Nets starters scored 15-plus points in a regulation game since April 16, 1999 against Seattle, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
In addition, the Nets dished a season-high 35 assists; reached the 130-point mark for the seventh time this season, matching the franchise record from the 2018-19 season in just their 28th game; and James Harden’s 16 assists were the most by a Nets player since the Brooklyn era launched in 2012-13.
ABOUT THE KINGS
The Kings are 12-13 going into Sunday night’s game in Memphis, having dropped their last two after winning seven of eight. They’ve been struggling on the defensive end, allowing the most points in the league per 100 possessions (116.9) and ranking 26th in opponent field goal percentage allowed (47.9). They’ve been solid on the other end, ranking 10th in field goal percentage (47.5), 11th in 3-point percentage (37.3), and ninth in assists (25.9)
De’Aaron Fox is averaging 23.4 points and 6.7 assists and Harrison Barnes is averaging 16.6 while shooting 41.3 percent from 3-point range. Buddy Hield is shooting 37.5 percent from 3-point range, but he’s a career 43.6 percent shooter there, never below 42.5 percent for a full season. Rookie Tyrese Haliburton has made a strong impression rounding out the guard rotation, and Richaun Holmesis third in the league with 64.7 field goal percentage.
Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders
Upcoming Home Games
2020-21 Season
Preseason
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun December 13th 2020. The Nets beat the Wizards 119 to 114. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 18 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 119-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving18PTSD. Jordan7RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Fri December 18th 2020. The Nets beat the Celtics 113 to 89. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 25 points, DeAndre Jordan led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 18 TD Garden, Boston, MAW 113-89
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant25PTSJ. Allen11RBSD. Jordan5ASTSYES Network, ESPN2Watch Game
Regular Season
-
home gameGame between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue December 22nd 2020. The Nets beat the Warriors 125 to 99. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 26 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 5 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 11 rebounds.TuesdayTue Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 125-99
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving26PTSD. Jordan11RBSC. LeVert5ASTSTNT, TNT OTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Fri December 25th 2020. The Nets beat the Celtics 123 to 95. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 37 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 25 TD Garden, Boston, MAW 123-95
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving37PTSJ. Allen11RBSK. Irving8ASTSABCWFAN-FMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets played on Sun December 27th 2020. The Hornets beat the Nets 106 to 104. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 29 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 14 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 27 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NCL 104-106
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant29PTSJ. Allen14RBSK. Irving6ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon December 28th 2020. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 116 to 111. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 28 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 11 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 15 rebounds.MondayMon Dec 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 111-116OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert28PTSJ. Allen15RBSC. LeVert11ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed December 30th 2020. The Nets beat the Hawks 145 to 141. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 33 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 9 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 13 rebounds.WednesdayWed Dec 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 145-141
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant33PTSJ. Allen13RBSK. Durant9ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri January 1st 2021. The Hawks beat the Nets 114 to 96. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 28 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 4 assists, and Kyrie Irving led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 96-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant28PTSK. Irving11RBSK. Durant4ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun January 3rd 2021. The Wizards beat the Nets 123 to 122. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 30 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 10 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 122-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving30PTSK. Durant11RBSK. Irving10ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue January 5th 2021. The Nets beat the Jazz 130 to 96. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 29 points, Tyler Johnson led in assists with 7 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 18 rebounds.TuesdayTue Jan 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 130-96
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving29PTSJ. Allen18RBST. Johnson7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Thu January 7th 2021. The Nets beat the 76ers 122 to 109. Joe Harris led the scoring with 28 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 10 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.ThursdayThu Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris28PTSJ. Allen11RBSC. LeVert10ASTSYES Network, TNT, TNT OTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies played on Fri January 8th 2021. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 115 to 110. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 43 points, Jarrett Allen led in assists with 6 assists, and Jeff Green led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 08 FedExForum, Memphis, TNL 110-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert43PTSJ. Green9RBSJ. Allen6ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun January 10th 2021. The Thunder beat the Nets 129 to 116. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 36 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 6 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 116-129
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant36PTSK. Durant11RBSC. LeVert6ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue January 12th 2021. The Nets beat the Nuggets 122 to 116. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 34 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 13 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 9 rebounds.TuesdayTue Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-116
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant34PTSK. Durant9RBSK. Durant13ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks played on Wed January 13th 2021. The Nets beat the Knicks 116 to 109. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 26 points, Chris Chiozza led in assists with 7 assists, and Bruce Brown led by grabbing 14 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NYW 116-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant26PTSB. Brown14RBSC. Chiozza7ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat January 16th 2021. The Nets beat the Magic 122 to 115. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 42 points, James Harden led in assists with 14 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 12 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jan 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant42PTSJ. Harden12RBSJ. Harden14ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon January 18th 2021. The Nets beat the Bucks 125 to 123. James Harden led the scoring with 34 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 12 rebounds.MondayMon Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 125-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden34PTSD. Jordan12RBSJ. Harden12ASTSTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers played on Wed January 20th 2021. The Cavaliers beat the Nets 147 to 135. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 38 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 12 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 20 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OHL 135-147OT2
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant38PTSK. Durant12RBSJ. Harden12ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers played on Fri January 22nd 2021. The Cavaliers beat the Nets 125 to 113. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 38 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and Joe Harris led by grabbing 7 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 22 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OHL 113-125
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving38PTSJ. Harris7RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat January 23rd 2021. The Nets beat the Heat 128 to 124. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 31 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 128-124
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant31PTSD. Jordan8RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon January 25th 2021. The Nets beat the Heat 98 to 85. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 20 points, James Harden led in assists with 8 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 13 rebounds.MondayMon Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 98-85
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant20PTSK. Durant13RBSJ. Harden8ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks played on Wed January 27th 2021. The Nets beat the Hawks 132 to 128. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 32 points, James Harden led in assists with 15 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 8 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 27 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GAW 132-128OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant32PTSJ. Harden8RBSJ. Harden15ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Oklahoma City Thunder played on Fri January 29th 2021. The Nets beat the Thunder 147 to 125. James Harden led the scoring with 25 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 10 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 29 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OKW 147-125
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden25PTSJ. Harden10RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards played on Sun January 31st 2021. The Wizards beat the Nets 149 to 146. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 37 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and Bruce Brown led by grabbing 9 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 31 Capital One Arena, Washington, DCL 146-149
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant37PTSB. Brown9RBSK. Irving8ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue February 2nd 2021. The Nets beat the Clippers 124 to 120. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 39 points, James Harden led in assists with 14 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 12 rebounds.TuesdayTue Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 124-120
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving39PTSJ. Harden12RBSJ. Harden14ASTSTNTWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri February 5th 2021. The Raptors beat the Nets 123 to 117. Joe Harris led the scoring with 19 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 7 rebounds.FridayFri Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 117-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris19PTSJ. Harden7RBSJ. Harden12ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers played on Sat February 6th 2021. The 76ers beat the Nets 124 to 108. James Harden led the scoring with 26 points, James Harden led in assists with 10 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SaturdaySat Feb 06 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PAL 108-124
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden26PTSJ. Harden8RBSJ. Harden10ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons played on Tue February 9th 2021. The Pistons beat the Nets 122 to 111. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 27 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and Bruce Brown led by grabbing 9 rebounds.TuesdayTue Feb 09 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MIL 111-122
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving27PTSB. Brown9RBSJ. Harden12ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed February 10th 2021. The Nets beat the Pacers 104 to 94. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 35 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 13 rebounds.WednesdayWed Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 104-94
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving35PTSD. Jordan13RBSK. Irving8ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors played on Sat February 13th 2021. The Nets beat the Warriors 134 to 117. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 23 points, James Harden led in assists with 16 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SaturdaySat Feb 13 Chase Center, San Francisco, CAW 134-117
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving23PTSJ. Harden8RBSJ. Harden16ASTSABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Mon February 15th 2021 at 10:00pm EST at Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Feb 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA10:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns on Tue February 16th 2021 at 10:00pm EST at Phoenix Suns Arena Phoenix, AZ. Watch the game on YES Network, TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Feb 16 Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ10:00pmETYES Network, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thu February 18th 2021 at 10:00pm EST at STAPLES Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Feb 18 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA10:00pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers on Sun February 21st 2021 at 8:00pm EST at STAPLES Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Feb 21 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA8:00pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Sacramento Kings and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue February 23rd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Feb 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets on Thu February 25th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat February 27th 2021 at 8:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on ABC or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:30pmETABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs on Mon March 1st 2021 at 8:30pm EST at AT&T Center San Antonio, TX. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 01 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX8:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets on Wed March 3rd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Toyota Center Houston, TX. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 03 Toyota Center, Houston, TX7:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
