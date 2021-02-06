Nets vs. Sixers: Kevin Durant Uncertain; Landry Shamet Heats Up

Immediately following Brooklyn’s 123-117 loss to Toronto on Friday night, Nets head coach Steve Nash was unsure of Kevin Durant’s status for Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia.

Held out at the start due to health and safety protocols, Durant eventually entered the game with 4:09 to go in the first quarter, but then was removed three minutes into the second half, having played just 19 minutes. Nash said Durant’s status going forward was still to be determined due to contact tracing.

“I hope it’s more of a to-be-determined situation than a situation where it’s one-week quarantine or whatever you want to call it,” said Nash. “I don’t know. I hope that obviously we don’t lose him for the week, but I’m not sure exactly right now. We’re still trying to filter what kind of information we can gather tonight and the type of parameters around the decision.”

SHAMET LOOKS SHARP

With the Nets trailing by 17 against Toronto on Friday night, it was Landry Shamet who got Brooklyn moving again, knocking down three 3-pointers in 90 seconds to launch a 32-16 Brooklyn run that got the Nets back within a point. Shamet made 4-of-9 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.

The third-year guard has been back in the rotation for four games after a rough start to the season shooting the ball, and over those games he’s shot 37.5 percent from 3-point range (9-of-24).

SMALL BALL LINEUP

When Steve Nash started Jeff Green at center in Brooklyn’s 124-120 win over the Clippers on Tuesday, eyeing the matchups for Green and DeAndre Jordan against LA’s center combination of Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac, it was the first start of the season together for what has actually been Brooklyn’s most-used lineup.

Ultimately, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Joe Harris, and Jeff Green played just a single minute together against Toronto on Friday night with Durant limited to 18 minutes. But in 73 minutes together this season they’re plus-30, with an offensive rating of 123.6 and a defensive rating of 107.9 for a net of plus-15.7.

When they’re on the court together they’ve got an effective field goal percentage of 63.2, shooting 54.1 percent overall and 45.2 percent from 3-point range.

“I think the small lineup is a strong lineup because it gives us versatility at both ends of the floor,” said Nash after Thursday’s practice. “We’re difficult to guard by spacing the floor and defensively we can get into our red defense, keep bodies on the ball. You know, Jeff is an intelligent experienced and versatile defender. So that's a strong lineup for us for sure.”

ABOUT THE SIXERS

Philadelphia leads the Eastern Conference with a 16-7 record. The Sixers had won nine of 11 games before Thursday’s 121-105 loss to Portland. Philadelphia has the league’s fourth-rated defense (107.4) while ranking first in blocks (6.5), fourth in steals (9.0), and ninth in rebounds (45.3). The Sixers are eighth in the league in field goal percentage (47.6), but still do most of their offensive work inside the arc: they’re 27th in 3-pointers made (10.9), 28th in 3-pointers attempted (30.2), and 18th in 3-point percentage (36.0). Joel Embiid is third in the NBA in points per game (29.1) and averages 10.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while shooting 55.9 percent overall and 42.3 percent from 3-point range. Tobias Harris is averaging 20.2 points while shooting 50.8 percent overall and 44.4 percent from 3-point range. Ben Simmons is averaging 13.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists while shooting 53.7 percent. Seth Curry is shooting 48.5 percent from 3-point range and averaging 12.2 points.