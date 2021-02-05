Nets vs. Raptors: Brooklyn Staying Flexible at Center
After Green gets start vs. Clippers, Perry heads to G League
Posted: Feb 04, 2021
“Flexible and fluid” is how Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash described the team’s approach to the center position after Thursday’s practice, and there’s been plenty of movement around the position this week.
In Tuesday’s 124-120 win against the LA Clippers, Brooklyn started Jeff Green at center, the first start of the season for the veteran at the position. Green has seen plenty of center minutes in his first season with the Nets, but the 23rd game of the year was the first in which the Nets didn’t start either DeAndre Jordan or the since-traded Jarrett Allen.
“I think that was predominantly a matchup thing,” said Nash. “We have to be flexible and fluid. They started (Serge) Ibaka. He’s a stretch five with pick-and-pop (ability). So just to have Jeff out there to get back to him in those scenarios I thought was a better matchup and DJ could match up better with (Ivica) Zubac. It was just a matchup thing, but I want it to be clear that I think we’re going to be versatile this year and mix it up. There’s no, ‘This is how we’re going the rest of the year.’ We’ll see as we need it and make adjustments.”
In addition, rookie Reggie Perry, who had been playing 12.6 minutes per game in the three weeks since the James Harden trade, was a DNP on Tuesday and on Thursday was transferred to the Long Island Nets as they prepare to begin the G League season in Florida next Wednesday. Perry is on a two-way contract.
Nash said on Thursday that second-year forward/center Nic Claxton is “still a few weeks away” as he works his way back from right knee tendinopathy that has kept him out for the season to date. But newly signed Norvel Pelle, who has been suited up and available since Sunday, took part in his first full team practice and is an option as well.
Pelle turned pro out of high school in 2013 and made his NBA debut last season, beginning the year on a two-way contract with Philadelphia before earning a standard deal and full roster spot midway through the season. He signed with the Nets a week ago.
Pelle said on Thursday he had been preparing for a return to the G League this season — he’s played in four seasons for the Delaware Blue Coats, Philadelphia’s G League affiliate, and was named to the G League All-Defensive Team in 2018-19 — until he got the call from the Nets.
“My career is based off of defense,” said Pelle. “A big rim protector, so just coming in and filling a role, and that’s why I like to do anyway.”
SHUMPERT AVAILABLE
Steve Nash said he expected recently signed guard Iman Shumpert to be available when the Nets host the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.
Shumpert played 13 games for Brooklyn last season, giving the Nets a needed impact on the defensive end during an early part of the season. Joe Harris played with him in Cleveland as well.
“He’s just one of those guys who has been around, he’s had a lot of success, he’s very reliable,” said Harris. “You can plug him into any sort of situation, and he’s not going to beat himself. He makes sound plays on the offensive end, and defensively, he can make a difference. He’s very active, he’s athletic, he’s an excellent perimeter defender with great hands and anybody like that you can plug them in in any sort of situation and they’re going to bring you positives. Then, from a locker-room standpoint, he provides a lot of great energy and a good voice, which I think will help us out, too.”
OFFENSE EXPANDING
Over the last four games, the Nets are averaging 137.2 points with an offensive rating of 130.1 while shooting 55.9 percent from the field overall and 43.1 percent from 3-point range, with 30.0 assists per game.
DURANT LEADS ALL STAR VOTING
The NBA released the first round of fan voting results for this year’s NBA All-Star Game, and Kevin Durant led all players with 2,302,705 votes. James Harden (1,093,611) and Kyrie Irving (1,014,763) were second and third among Eastern Conference guards behind Washington’s Bradley Beal (1,273,817).
ABOUT THE RAPTORS
The Raptors, who have been playing their home games in Tampa this season, are 9-12 after a 2-8 start. They’ve gone 7-4 since, winning their last two in a home-and-home set with Orlando. Toronto is second in the league in 3-point attempts per game (42.5), third in 3-pointers made (16.1), and eighth in 3-point percentage (37.8). The Raptors are also second in steals (9.3), eighth in blocks (5.7), and second in fast break points (16.2). Guard Fred VanVleet, who scored a franchise record 54 points in Tuesday’s win over the Magic, leads Toronto with 20.4 points per game and averages 6.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.8 steals. Pascal Siakam averages 19.2 points and 7.9 rebounds, and Kyle Lowry averages 17.4 points and 7.1 assists. Norman Powell is averaging 14.7 points while shooting 41.0 percent from 3-point range. Forward OG Anunoby has been listed as out against the Nets.
Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders
Upcoming Home Games
2020-21 Season
- 2015
- 2016
- 2017
- 2018
- 2019
- 2020
- All Seasons
- Summer League
- Preseason
- Regular Season
- Post Season
- Play In
- Home
- Away
- All Teams
- 76ers
- Bucks
- Bulls
- Cavaliers
- Celtics
- Clippers
- Grizzlies
- Hawks
- Heat
- Hornets
- Jazz
- Kings
- Knicks
- Lakers
- Magic
- Mavericks
- Nets
- Nuggets
- Pacers
- Pelicans
- Pistons
- Raptors
- Rockets
- Spurs
- Suns
- Thunder
- Timberwolves
- Trail Blazers
- Warriors
- Wizards
Preseason
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun December 13th 2020. The Nets beat the Wizards 119 to 114. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 18 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 119-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving18PTSD. Jordan7RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Fri December 18th 2020. The Nets beat the Celtics 113 to 89. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 25 points, DeAndre Jordan led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 18 TD Garden, Boston, MAW 113-89
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant25PTSJ. Allen11RBSD. Jordan5ASTSYES Network, ESPN2Watch Game
Regular Season
-
home gameGame between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue December 22nd 2020. The Nets beat the Warriors 125 to 99. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 26 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 5 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 11 rebounds.TuesdayTue Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 125-99
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving26PTSD. Jordan11RBSC. LeVert5ASTSTNT, TNT OTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Fri December 25th 2020. The Nets beat the Celtics 123 to 95. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 37 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 25 TD Garden, Boston, MAW 123-95
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving37PTSJ. Allen11RBSK. Irving8ASTSABCWFAN-FMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets played on Sun December 27th 2020. The Hornets beat the Nets 106 to 104. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 29 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 14 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 27 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NCL 104-106
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant29PTSJ. Allen14RBSK. Irving6ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon December 28th 2020. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 116 to 111. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 28 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 11 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 15 rebounds.MondayMon Dec 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 111-116OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert28PTSJ. Allen15RBSC. LeVert11ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed December 30th 2020. The Nets beat the Hawks 145 to 141. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 33 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 9 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 13 rebounds.WednesdayWed Dec 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 145-141
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant33PTSJ. Allen13RBSK. Durant9ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri January 1st 2021. The Hawks beat the Nets 114 to 96. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 28 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 4 assists, and Kyrie Irving led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 96-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant28PTSK. Irving11RBSK. Durant4ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun January 3rd 2021. The Wizards beat the Nets 123 to 122. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 30 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 10 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 122-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving30PTSK. Durant11RBSK. Irving10ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue January 5th 2021. The Nets beat the Jazz 130 to 96. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 29 points, Tyler Johnson led in assists with 7 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 18 rebounds.TuesdayTue Jan 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 130-96
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving29PTSJ. Allen18RBST. Johnson7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Thu January 7th 2021. The Nets beat the 76ers 122 to 109. Joe Harris led the scoring with 28 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 10 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.ThursdayThu Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris28PTSJ. Allen11RBSC. LeVert10ASTSYES Network, TNT, TNT OTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies played on Fri January 8th 2021. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 115 to 110. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 43 points, Jarrett Allen led in assists with 6 assists, and Jeff Green led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 08 FedExForum, Memphis, TNL 110-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert43PTSJ. Green9RBSJ. Allen6ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun January 10th 2021. The Thunder beat the Nets 129 to 116. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 36 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 6 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 116-129
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant36PTSK. Durant11RBSC. LeVert6ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue January 12th 2021. The Nets beat the Nuggets 122 to 116. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 34 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 13 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 9 rebounds.TuesdayTue Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-116
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant34PTSK. Durant9RBSK. Durant13ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks played on Wed January 13th 2021. The Nets beat the Knicks 116 to 109. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 26 points, Chris Chiozza led in assists with 7 assists, and Bruce Brown led by grabbing 14 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NYW 116-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant26PTSB. Brown14RBSC. Chiozza7ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat January 16th 2021. The Nets beat the Magic 122 to 115. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 42 points, James Harden led in assists with 14 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 12 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jan 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant42PTSJ. Harden12RBSJ. Harden14ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon January 18th 2021. The Nets beat the Bucks 125 to 123. James Harden led the scoring with 34 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 12 rebounds.MondayMon Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 125-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden34PTSD. Jordan12RBSJ. Harden12ASTSTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers played on Wed January 20th 2021. The Cavaliers beat the Nets 147 to 135. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 38 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 12 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 20 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OHL 135-147OT2
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant38PTSK. Durant12RBSJ. Harden12ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers played on Fri January 22nd 2021. The Cavaliers beat the Nets 125 to 113. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 38 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and Joe Harris led by grabbing 7 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 22 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OHL 113-125
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving38PTSJ. Harris7RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat January 23rd 2021. The Nets beat the Heat 128 to 124. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 31 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 128-124
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant31PTSD. Jordan8RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon January 25th 2021. The Nets beat the Heat 98 to 85. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 20 points, James Harden led in assists with 8 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 13 rebounds.MondayMon Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 98-85
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant20PTSK. Durant13RBSJ. Harden8ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks played on Wed January 27th 2021. The Nets beat the Hawks 132 to 128. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 32 points, James Harden led in assists with 15 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 8 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 27 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GAW 132-128OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant32PTSJ. Harden8RBSJ. Harden15ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Oklahoma City Thunder played on Fri January 29th 2021. The Nets beat the Thunder 147 to 125. James Harden led the scoring with 25 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 10 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 29 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OKW 147-125
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden25PTSJ. Harden10RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards played on Sun January 31st 2021. The Wizards beat the Nets 149 to 146. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 37 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and Bruce Brown led by grabbing 9 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 31 Capital One Arena, Washington, DCL 146-149
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant37PTSB. Brown9RBSK. Irving8ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue February 2nd 2021. The Nets beat the Clippers 124 to 120. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 39 points, James Harden led in assists with 14 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 12 rebounds.TuesdayTue Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 124-120
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving39PTSJ. Harden12RBSJ. Harden14ASTSTNTWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri February 5th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on Sat February 6th 2021 at 8:00pm EST at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 06 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA8:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons on Tue February 9th 2021 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Feb 09 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed February 10th 2021 at 8:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors on Sat February 13th 2021 at 8:30pm EST at Chase Center San Francisco, CA. Watch the game on ABC or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 13 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA8:30pmETABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Mon February 15th 2021 at 10:00pm EST at Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Feb 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA10:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns on Tue February 16th 2021 at 10:00pm EST at Phoenix Suns Arena Phoenix, AZ. Watch the game on YES Network, TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Feb 16 Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ10:00pmETYES Network, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thu February 18th 2021 at 10:00pm EST at STAPLES Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Feb 18 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA10:00pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers on Sun February 21st 2021 at 8:00pm EST at STAPLES Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Feb 21 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA8:00pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Sacramento Kings and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue February 23rd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Feb 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets on Thu February 25th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat February 27th 2021 at 8:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on ABC or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:30pmETABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs on Mon March 1st 2021 at 8:30pm EST at AT&T Center San Antonio, TX. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 01 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX8:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets on Wed March 3rd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Toyota Center Houston, TX. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 03 Toyota Center, Houston, TX7:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter