Nets vs. Raptors: Brooklyn Staying Flexible at Center

“Flexible and fluid” is how Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash described the team’s approach to the center position after Thursday’s practice, and there’s been plenty of movement around the position this week.

In Tuesday’s 124-120 win against the LA Clippers, Brooklyn started Jeff Green at center, the first start of the season for the veteran at the position. Green has seen plenty of center minutes in his first season with the Nets, but the 23rd game of the year was the first in which the Nets didn’t start either DeAndre Jordan or the since-traded Jarrett Allen.

“I think that was predominantly a matchup thing,” said Nash. “We have to be flexible and fluid. They started (Serge) Ibaka. He’s a stretch five with pick-and-pop (ability). So just to have Jeff out there to get back to him in those scenarios I thought was a better matchup and DJ could match up better with (Ivica) Zubac. It was just a matchup thing, but I want it to be clear that I think we’re going to be versatile this year and mix it up. There’s no, ‘This is how we’re going the rest of the year.’ We’ll see as we need it and make adjustments.”

In addition, rookie Reggie Perry, who had been playing 12.6 minutes per game in the three weeks since the James Harden trade, was a DNP on Tuesday and on Thursday was transferred to the Long Island Nets as they prepare to begin the G League season in Florida next Wednesday. Perry is on a two-way contract.

Nash said on Thursday that second-year forward/center Nic Claxton is “still a few weeks away” as he works his way back from right knee tendinopathy that has kept him out for the season to date. But newly signed Norvel Pelle, who has been suited up and available since Sunday, took part in his first full team practice and is an option as well.

Pelle turned pro out of high school in 2013 and made his NBA debut last season, beginning the year on a two-way contract with Philadelphia before earning a standard deal and full roster spot midway through the season. He signed with the Nets a week ago.

Pelle said on Thursday he had been preparing for a return to the G League this season — he’s played in four seasons for the Delaware Blue Coats, Philadelphia’s G League affiliate, and was named to the G League All-Defensive Team in 2018-19 — until he got the call from the Nets.

“My career is based off of defense,” said Pelle. “A big rim protector, so just coming in and filling a role, and that’s why I like to do anyway.”

SHUMPERT AVAILABLE

Steve Nash said he expected recently signed guard Iman Shumpert to be available when the Nets host the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Shumpert played 13 games for Brooklyn last season, giving the Nets a needed impact on the defensive end during an early part of the season. Joe Harris played with him in Cleveland as well.

“He’s just one of those guys who has been around, he’s had a lot of success, he’s very reliable,” said Harris. “You can plug him into any sort of situation, and he’s not going to beat himself. He makes sound plays on the offensive end, and defensively, he can make a difference. He’s very active, he’s athletic, he’s an excellent perimeter defender with great hands and anybody like that you can plug them in in any sort of situation and they’re going to bring you positives. Then, from a locker-room standpoint, he provides a lot of great energy and a good voice, which I think will help us out, too.”

OFFENSE EXPANDING

Over the last four games, the Nets are averaging 137.2 points with an offensive rating of 130.1 while shooting 55.9 percent from the field overall and 43.1 percent from 3-point range, with 30.0 assists per game.

DURANT LEADS ALL STAR VOTING

The NBA released the first round of fan voting results for this year’s NBA All-Star Game, and Kevin Durant led all players with 2,302,705 votes. James Harden (1,093,611) and Kyrie Irving (1,014,763) were second and third among Eastern Conference guards behind Washington’s Bradley Beal (1,273,817).

ABOUT THE RAPTORS

The Raptors, who have been playing their home games in Tampa this season, are 9-12 after a 2-8 start. They’ve gone 7-4 since, winning their last two in a home-and-home set with Orlando. Toronto is second in the league in 3-point attempts per game (42.5), third in 3-pointers made (16.1), and eighth in 3-point percentage (37.8). The Raptors are also second in steals (9.3), eighth in blocks (5.7), and second in fast break points (16.2). Guard Fred VanVleet, who scored a franchise record 54 points in Tuesday’s win over the Magic, leads Toronto with 20.4 points per game and averages 6.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.8 steals. Pascal Siakam averages 19.2 points and 7.9 rebounds, and Kyle Lowry averages 17.4 points and 7.1 assists. Norman Powell is averaging 14.7 points while shooting 41.0 percent from 3-point range. Forward OG Anunoby has been listed as out against the Nets.