Nets vs. Heat: Brooklyn Back Home to Face Miami

The Brooklyn Nets are back at Barclays Center on Saturday night to face the Miami Heat after a disappointing two-game trip to Cleveland.

Friday night’s loss dropped the Nets to 9-8. They had won four straight before departing. Continuity has been hard to come by, but with the trade for James Harden and the return of Kyrie Irving this week, things may settle down in that regard, though the Nets do have some available roster spots to fill.

“I think it’s very important,” said DeAndre Jordan. “Now we have a full team. Everybody’s here. We just have to build off of that. We can’t get too down on ourselves or panic early, even though a lot of people want us to panic. Rome wasn’t built in a day. Championship teams weren’t built in a day. They’ve gone through struggles. So we’ve got to be able to take this on the chin and learn from it and ultimately come back and respond tomorrow and for the rest of the season. We know where we need to get better. We say it every game. We say it every practice, whenever we can practice. We’ve just got to be able to figure it out on the fly right now.”

LOOKING AT THE DEFENSE

After the Nets gave up 147 points in a double-overtime loss on Wednesday, they again allowed the Cavaliers — who entered Wednesday’s game ranked 25th in the league in field goal percentage — to shoot over 50 percent in Friday night’s loss.

“I think collectively as a whole we have to come out with better focus on the defensive end,’ said DeAndre Jordan. “Just more of a sense of urgency. I know everybody says that and it kind of gets old after a while, but it is true. We’ve got to come out with defense on our mind. Maybe that has to be our identity. We obviously don’t want to overreact, because it’s very early in the season. We’re not even a month in. We lost two games back to back. You’ve got to give those guys credit. They came out, played hard, fought and were able to push a second overtime the other night and tonight they came out and had another great third quarter and we can’t play on our heels most of the game. We’ve got to attack on both ends of the floor.”

A NEW LINEUP

After relying primarily on six players in Wednesday’s double-overtime game, and with Kevin Durant out on Friday, Steve Nash said before the game he wanted to possibly play a 10-man rotation and spread the minutes around a bit more.

With Durant out, the starting lineup had some surprises. The group of Kyrie Irving, Bruce Brown, Joe Harris, James Harden, and DeAndre Jordan gave Harden the first frontcourt start of his career, and was the 11th different starting lineup for Brooklyn this season in 17 games. Twelve different players have started a game for Brooklyn this season.

Jeff Green came off the bench after starting the nine previous games, while Harris and Brown moved back into the starting lineup.

“We’re constantly going to search for what is the best rotation,” said Nets head coach Nash. “You know, in a sense, Jeff came out and starting last tonight for one reason in that we're really small on that second unit. So we wanted him there with Reggie (Perry) on the second unit. So we're constantly trying to search and find that, is James is going to run the second unit. We’ve got to continue to work through this and continual discovery on our best rotations and combinations.”

DURANT’S SCORING NUMBERS

After playing 50 minutes on Wednesday night, and with the Nets going into a Friday/Saturday back-to-back as part of playing four games in six nights, Kevin Durant was held out of Friday night’s game in Cleveland.

Durant has now played in 12 of Brooklyn’s first 17 games, and he’s second in the NBA with 31.3 points per game. He’s scored 25 points or more in his last 11 games and hit 30 in the last three and five of the last six. He’s also sixth in the league in offensive rating (119.6) and ninth in plus/minus (114) over 435 minutes played.

Over his first month with the Nets, Durant is also putting up career-high rates of 3-point percentage (46.6), 3-point field goals made (2.8), assists (6.0), and effective field goal percentage (60.7).

ABOUT THE HEAT

Miami is 6-8 after Friday night’s 101-81 loss against Toronto. Jimmy Butler last played on Jan. 9 due to an ankle injury and health and safety protocols. Avery Bradley was out for the same reason on Friday and also last played on Jan. 9. The Heat were also without Tyler Herro on Friday night. The Heat went into Friday night’s game third in the league in field goal percentage (48.6) and fifth in assists (26.6). They were also 27th in rebounds per game (42.6), but with a big difference in offensive rebounding (30th, 6.9) defensive rebounding (14th, 35.5). Miami ranked 28th in steals per game (6.2), 27th in blocks per game (3.8), and last in turnovers per game (18.3). Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 19.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per game and averages 5.3 assists. Duncan Robinson is shooting 46.9 percent from 3-point range and averaging 14.8 points per game.