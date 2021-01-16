Nets vs. Magic: James Harden Possible to Debut for Brooklyn

Nets acquired three-time league-leading scorer this week
Posted: Jan 15, 2021

If trading for James Harden was the hard part, this is where it gets interesting. It's possible Harden could make his Nets debut on Saturday against the Orlando Magic — he's listed as questionable — and when Kyrie Irving returns to action as well the Nets will be teaming up three elite, high-usage scorers in Harden, Irving, and Kevin Durant.

At the same time, the Nets are moving on without Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince, and Rodions Kurucs. It adds up to a dramatic reshaping of the roster less than a month into the season, after a limited training camp, at a time when on-court full team practices are rarity due to a busy game schedule.

Nash acknowledged on Friday that there is “an element of this where we are starting over,” but also stressed there is a strong core remaining in place.

“We're gonna have to assess and refine and adapt as we go here,” said Nash. “This is a new group of guys learning to play together for the first time really before James and this trade. So we're still in that boat where we have talent but we have to form this thing and realize how they can be effective together and how efficient we can get their performances to be while playing together. So that will take time, and hopefully isn’t too painful but there could be moments where it does take some tough stretches to figure that out. but that's fine. That makes you tougher, stronger. I think you get a deeper understanding when you go through some difficult times. So we would embrace anything that this challenge presents so that it makes us better in the end.”

CENTER SHUFFLE

Rookie Reggie Perry saw his first significant minutes of the season in Wednesday’s 116-109 win over the Knicks, and scored 11 points with five rebounds, shooting 5-of-7 overall and making 1-of-2 3-pointers in 22 minutes.

“I love what Reggie brought today,” said Kevin Durant after the game. “You got a dog over there in Julius Randle who we told him to just guard up, you're not gonna see too much help and I think he did a solid job, which is just putting a body in front of him and also rebounding the ball and finishing around the rim and he hit a three tonight, too. Reggie plays like a seasoned vet it feels like, but he's still learning every day. But he has that toughness that will allow him to go out there and make good plays when he's on the floor.”

With Jarrett Allen dealt in the James Harden trade, there may be a continuing role for Perry, a second-round pick signed to a two-way contract who has been drawing praise from teammates and coaches since the start of practices in December. Additional reinforcements could also be coming with the eventual return of Nic Claxton, currently out with right knee tendinopathy, or the signing of another player into one of Brooklyn’s three open roster spots.

DeAndre Jordan returned to the starting lineup on Wednesday night with the trade in progress before it was finalized Thursday morning, and had 12 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes.

“My role is always the same,” said Jordan. “Come out and compete, try to give us everything that I have on the defensive end. Get my teammates as open as possible, finish anything and everything at the rim, communicate defensively and just try to lead as much as i can. That’s my job on this team whether I start, come off the bench, play 35 minutes or 13 minutes. That’s my job and that’s what I’m gonna continue to do.”

ABOUT THE MAGIC

The Orlando Magic brought a 6-5 record into Friday night’s game in Boston. The Magic are dealing with long-term injuries to Al-Farouq Aminu, Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz, while Evan Fournier and Michael Carter-Williams were out as well for Friday night’s game in Boston. Nikola Vucevic leads Orlando with 22.5 points and 11.3 rebounds, and his 3.5 assists are tops among the Magic’s active players with Fultz out. He’s shooting 50.3 percent overall and 42.4 percent from 3-point range. Terrence Ross has been coming off the bench to average 16.5 points while shooting 40.0 percent from 3-point range, while Aaron Gordon is averaging 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds. Orlando gets up a lot of shots, ranking fifth in field goal attempts (91.4), but they’re 29th in field goal percentage (43.6) and they have a heavy emphasis on 2-point attempts, in which they’re second in the league. Orlando is 28th in both 3-pointers attempted (29.6) and made (9.6) and they’re 29th in 3-point percentage (32.5). The Magic are 30th in both assists (21.0) and blocks (3.0), but one area of strength is rebounding, particularly the defensive boards. Orlando is sixth in total rebounds per game (46.8), fourth in offensive rebounds allowed (8.7), and third in defensive rebounding percentage (75.7).

Harden, James, Jordan, DeAndre, Perry, Reggie, Nash, Steve, Nets

Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2020-21 Season

Preseason

  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 119-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    18PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    7RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 18 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 113-89

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    25PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Jordan
    5ASTS
    DeAndre Jordan
    YES Network, ESPN2
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • home game
    TuesdayTue Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    26PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 25 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 123-95

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    37PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    ABCWFAN-FM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Dec 27 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    L 104-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    29PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Dec 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-116OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    28PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    11ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 145-141

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    33PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Durant
    8ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 96-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    28PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Irving
    11RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Durant
    4ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 122-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    30PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Durant
    11RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 130-96

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    29PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    18RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    T. Johnson
    7ASTS
    Tyler Johnson
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    28PTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    10ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 08 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    L 110-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    43PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Green
    9RBS
    Jeff Green
    J. Allen
    6ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 116-129

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    36PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    11RBS
    Kevin Durant
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    34PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    9RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    13ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 116-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    26PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    14RBS
    Bruce Brown
    C. Chiozza
    7ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 20 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 22 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 27 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 29 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    8:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 31 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    7:00pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 06 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 09 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 13 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
    8:30pmET
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    10:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 16 Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    10:00pmET
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Feb 18 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    10:00pmET
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Feb 21 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    8:00pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Feb 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:30pmET
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Mar 01 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    8:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 03 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game

No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter

No additional games at this time, hit enter to jump to top of the page or continue tabbing Back to the TOP
