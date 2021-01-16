Nets vs. Magic: James Harden Possible to Debut for Brooklyn

If trading for James Harden was the hard part, this is where it gets interesting. It's possible Harden could make his Nets debut on Saturday against the Orlando Magic — he's listed as questionable — and when Kyrie Irving returns to action as well the Nets will be teaming up three elite, high-usage scorers in Harden, Irving, and Kevin Durant.

At the same time, the Nets are moving on without Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince, and Rodions Kurucs. It adds up to a dramatic reshaping of the roster less than a month into the season, after a limited training camp, at a time when on-court full team practices are rarity due to a busy game schedule.

Nash acknowledged on Friday that there is “an element of this where we are starting over,” but also stressed there is a strong core remaining in place.

“We're gonna have to assess and refine and adapt as we go here,” said Nash. “This is a new group of guys learning to play together for the first time really before James and this trade. So we're still in that boat where we have talent but we have to form this thing and realize how they can be effective together and how efficient we can get their performances to be while playing together. So that will take time, and hopefully isn’t too painful but there could be moments where it does take some tough stretches to figure that out. but that's fine. That makes you tougher, stronger. I think you get a deeper understanding when you go through some difficult times. So we would embrace anything that this challenge presents so that it makes us better in the end.”

CENTER SHUFFLE

Rookie Reggie Perry saw his first significant minutes of the season in Wednesday’s 116-109 win over the Knicks, and scored 11 points with five rebounds, shooting 5-of-7 overall and making 1-of-2 3-pointers in 22 minutes.

“I love what Reggie brought today,” said Kevin Durant after the game. “You got a dog over there in Julius Randle who we told him to just guard up, you're not gonna see too much help and I think he did a solid job, which is just putting a body in front of him and also rebounding the ball and finishing around the rim and he hit a three tonight, too. Reggie plays like a seasoned vet it feels like, but he's still learning every day. But he has that toughness that will allow him to go out there and make good plays when he's on the floor.”

With Jarrett Allen dealt in the James Harden trade, there may be a continuing role for Perry, a second-round pick signed to a two-way contract who has been drawing praise from teammates and coaches since the start of practices in December. Additional reinforcements could also be coming with the eventual return of Nic Claxton, currently out with right knee tendinopathy, or the signing of another player into one of Brooklyn’s three open roster spots.

DeAndre Jordan returned to the starting lineup on Wednesday night with the trade in progress before it was finalized Thursday morning, and had 12 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes.

“My role is always the same,” said Jordan. “Come out and compete, try to give us everything that I have on the defensive end. Get my teammates as open as possible, finish anything and everything at the rim, communicate defensively and just try to lead as much as i can. That’s my job on this team whether I start, come off the bench, play 35 minutes or 13 minutes. That’s my job and that’s what I’m gonna continue to do.”

ABOUT THE MAGIC

The Orlando Magic brought a 6-5 record into Friday night’s game in Boston. The Magic are dealing with long-term injuries to Al-Farouq Aminu, Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz, while Evan Fournier and Michael Carter-Williams were out as well for Friday night’s game in Boston. Nikola Vucevic leads Orlando with 22.5 points and 11.3 rebounds, and his 3.5 assists are tops among the Magic’s active players with Fultz out. He’s shooting 50.3 percent overall and 42.4 percent from 3-point range. Terrence Ross has been coming off the bench to average 16.5 points while shooting 40.0 percent from 3-point range, while Aaron Gordon is averaging 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds. Orlando gets up a lot of shots, ranking fifth in field goal attempts (91.4), but they’re 29th in field goal percentage (43.6) and they have a heavy emphasis on 2-point attempts, in which they’re second in the league. Orlando is 28th in both 3-pointers attempted (29.6) and made (9.6) and they’re 29th in 3-point percentage (32.5). The Magic are 30th in both assists (21.0) and blocks (3.0), but one area of strength is rebounding, particularly the defensive boards. Orlando is sixth in total rebounds per game (46.8), fourth in offensive rebounds allowed (8.7), and third in defensive rebounding percentage (75.7).