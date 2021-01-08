Nets vs. Grizzlies: Brooklyn Heads to Memphis After Going Deep for Wins
Nets coming off win over Sixers led by LeVert and Harris
Posted: Jan 08, 2021
The Brooklyn Nets have had their depth tested this week, and they’ve answered the challenge with consecutive wins over Utah and Philadelphia going into Friday night’s game in Memphis.
After reshuffling the starting lineup and rotations without Kevin Durant against the Jazz, Nets head coach Steve Nash found his team without Kyrie Irving and Tyler Johnson as well against the Sixers.
“I think we’re such a, I keep saying, we’re so young as far as our time together, and so fresh and so new, that each day is an opportunity for us to get to know each other better, to get better collectively, and so I don’t know that it sends a message,” said Nash after the win against Philadelphia. “The message is for the whole group that when we play connected and we have that fighting spirit we give ourselves a great chance every night, no matter who’s available. Just proud of the guys for continuing to push the envelope there. They played well start to finish, did so many things well, but the most important thing is just the way they approached the game, their spirit and their collectivity. This is a tough league, but if you bring that every night, you’ve got a chance no matter who you play.”
After starting 155 straight games since late in the 2017-18 season, Joe Harris has come off the bench the last two games, and Thursday night he led the Nets with a season-high 28 points while making 6-of-9 3-pointers.
“Joe’s a stud. He’s an NBA starter,” said Nash. “We’re just experimenting. Kevin out with a quarantine, mixing it up, looking at different lineups, seeing different people play together. Joe Harris is outstanding. He’s going to play a lot of minutes every night, whether he starts or doesn’t start. Right now, we’re having a look at this machination of our team, and I’m sure we’ll look at a lot of others. As you’ve seen, Kevin’s got a quarantine, Tyler Johnson’s got a quarantine, we’ve already lost Spencer (Dinwiddie). So lots of things are going to happen. We’re going to see lots of different lineups. When it is so new to everyone, I think now’s the time to try some of these things, have a look at different lineups. Simply, that’s all it is.”
BALL MOVEMENT
The Nets had 31 assists against Utah and 30 against Philadelphia this week.
“I feel like we did a great job moving the ball,” said Caris LeVert. “I don’t really feel like that has anything to do with those guys (Irving and Durant) though. I think tonight we’re kind of more used to playing with each other. Those guys have played with each other for a while now so we kind of know things a little bit better. So, the ball moved a little bit better tonight and hopefully we can keep that up tomorrow against the Grizzlies.”
LeVert had 10 assists while making his second start of the season, and the Nets were plus-23 with him on the floor against the Sixers. In his two starts this season, LeVert is averaging 25.0 points and 10.5 assists.
“I think that, obviously, the two games I’ve started Kevin and Ky haven’t played so there’s more opportunity out there,” said LeVert. “More shots, just more touches. That definitely has a big part of it. And then, you, know, the season just started. I feel like myself along with other guys are still finding our rhythm out there, and it will get better as the season continues for sure.”
BACK ON THE BOARDS
Rebounding was an issue for Brooklyn during a stretch in which the Nets lost four of five, particularly giving up offensive rebounds and second-chance points. But in back-to-back games against two teams ranked in the top five in the NBA in rebounding percentage — and featuring two of the top five individual rebounders in Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid — the Nets outrebounded both in a pair of wins.
Jarrett Allen has double-figure rebounds in seven of Brooklyn’s nine games this season, and he and DeAndre Jordan both had 11 rebounds each in Thursday’s win over the Sixers.
“The rebounding is going to be a collective effort,” said Steve Nash. “It was fantastic again, and we’ve got to continue that. That's got to be something that we're on guard and watching over all year and taking pride in and gang rebounding. So it's great to see it, but this isn't like we're solved, we’re a great rebounding team. That's something we’ve got to prove every night the rest of the year.”
DURANT POSSIBLE FOR SUNDAY
While Kevin Durant will miss his third straight game due to health and safety protocols when the Nets play Memphis on Friday, Steve Nash said before Thursday’s game against Philadelphia that it was possible he would return against Oklahoma City on Sunday.
“I think Kevin’s situation is that if he continues to test negative he can play Sunday,” said Nash. “That’s all I have on that. But hopefully, can’t wait for Sunday to come.”
Tyler Johnson also missed Thursday’s game due to health and safety protocols, though Nash said he had not tested positive for the coronavirus. Kyrie Irving missed Thursday’s game for personal reasons.
ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES
Memphis is without Ja Morant, who injured his ankle in the overtime win in Brooklyn on Dec. 28, and the Grizzlies are 1-4 since and 2-6 overall. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Justise Winslow have yet to play for the Grizzlies this season. Memphis is 26th in both field goal percentage (43.9) and 3-point percentage (33.0), and Grizzlies aren’t getting extra points at the line either, ranking 30th in both free throws made and attempts. With Morant out, Dillon Brooks has been the top scorer, averaging 16.9 points per game. In the 116-111 win in Brooklyn, Brooks scored 24 points, Kyle Anderson had 28, and Jonas Valanciunas scored 14 with 14 rebounds.
Preseason
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun December 13th 2020. The Nets beat the Wizards 119 to 114. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 18 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 119-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving18PTSD. Jordan7RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Fri December 18th 2020. The Nets beat the Celtics 113 to 89. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 25 points, DeAndre Jordan led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 18 TD Garden, Boston, MAW 113-89
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant25PTSJ. Allen11RBSD. Jordan5ASTSYES Network, ESPN2Watch Game
Regular Season
-
home gameGame between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue December 22nd 2020. The Nets beat the Warriors 125 to 99. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 26 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 5 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 11 rebounds.TuesdayTue Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 125-99
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving26PTSD. Jordan11RBSC. LeVert5ASTSTNT, TNT OTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Fri December 25th 2020. The Nets beat the Celtics 123 to 95. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 37 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 25 TD Garden, Boston, MAW 123-95
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving37PTSJ. Allen11RBSK. Irving8ASTSABCWFAN-FMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets played on Sun December 27th 2020. The Hornets beat the Nets 106 to 104. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 29 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 14 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 27 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NCL 104-106
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant29PTSJ. Allen14RBSK. Irving6ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon December 28th 2020. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 116 to 111. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 28 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 11 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 15 rebounds.MondayMon Dec 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 111-116OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert28PTSJ. Allen15RBSC. LeVert11ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed December 30th 2020. The Nets beat the Hawks 145 to 141. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 33 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 13 rebounds.WednesdayWed Dec 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 145-141
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant33PTSJ. Allen13RBSK. Durant8ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri January 1st 2021. The Hawks beat the Nets 114 to 96. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 28 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 4 assists, and Kyrie Irving led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 96-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant28PTSK. Irving11RBSK. Durant4ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun January 3rd 2021. The Wizards beat the Nets 123 to 122. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 30 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 10 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 122-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving30PTSK. Durant11RBSK. Irving10ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue January 5th 2021. The Nets beat the Jazz 130 to 96. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 29 points, Tyler Johnson led in assists with 7 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 18 rebounds.TuesdayTue Jan 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 130-96
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving29PTSJ. Allen18RBST. Johnson7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Thu January 7th 2021. The Nets beat the 76ers 122 to 109. Joe Harris led the scoring with 28 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 10 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.ThursdayThu Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris28PTSJ. Allen11RBSC. LeVert10ASTSYES Network, TNT, TNT OTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies played on Fri January 8th 2021. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 115 to 110. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 43 points, Jarrett Allen led in assists with 6 assists, and Jeff Green led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 08 FedExForum, Memphis, TNL 110-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert43PTSJ. Green9RBSJ. Allen6ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun January 10th 2021 at 6:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SundaySun Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue January 12th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks on Wed January 13th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Madison Square Garden New York, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Jan 13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY7:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat January 16th 2021 at 6:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SaturdaySat Jan 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon January 18th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wed January 20th 2021 at 7:00pm EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Jan 20 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Fri January 22nd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Jan 22 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat January 23rd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon January 25th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks on Wed January 27th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Jan 27 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Fri January 29th 2021 at 8:00pm EST at Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Jan 29 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK8:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards on Sun January 31st 2021 at 7:00pm EST at Capital One Arena Washington, DC. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Jan 31 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC7:00pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue February 2nd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri February 5th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on Sat February 6th 2021 at 7:00pm EST at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 06 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons on Tue February 9th 2021 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Feb 09 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed February 10th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors on Sat February 13th 2021 at 8:30pm EST at Chase Center San Francisco, CA. Watch the game on ABC or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 13 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA8:30pmETABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Mon February 15th 2021 at 10:00pm EST at Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Feb 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA10:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns on Tue February 16th 2021 at 10:00pm EST at Phoenix Suns Arena Phoenix, AZ. Watch the game on YES Network, TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Feb 16 Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ10:00pmETYES Network, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thu February 18th 2021 at 10:00pm EST at Staples Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Feb 18 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA10:00pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers on Sun February 21st 2021 at 8:00pm EST at Staples Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Feb 21 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA8:00pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Sacramento Kings and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue February 23rd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Feb 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets on Thu February 25th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat February 27th 2021 at 8:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on ABC or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:30pmETABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs on Mon March 1st 2021 at 8:30pm EST at AT&T Center San Antonio, TX. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 01 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX8:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets on Wed March 3rd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Toyota Center Houston, TX. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 03 Toyota Center, Houston, TX7:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
