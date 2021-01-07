Nets vs. Sixers: Brooklyn Keeps Options Open for Philadelphia

After the Brooklyn Nets blitzed the Utah Jazz out of the gate on the way to a 130-96 win on Tuesday night, will they stick with the same lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night?

Obviously, there will be a spot among the starters for Kevin Durant when he returns, but in his absence, Steve Nash rolled the dice with a radical rotation reshuffling and got a big return.

“We'll discuss it and we'll figure out where we go with it,” said Nash. “We may stay the same, we may experiment. I think we're trying to be really open-minded right now and not hone in too tight on things because this week is Kevin's unfortunate situation, last week it was Spencer (Dinwiddie), I think it's going to be one of those years where things are in flux and things are coming up because we are playing so many games in short succession and we are such a new group. I would just say we are trying to stay open-minded and figure it out as we go along and not hold on too tight to any ideas or concepts.”

Nash slotted in defensive-minded guard Bruce Brown alongside Kyrie Irving in the backcourt, paired Taurean Prince and Jeff Green at forward, and moved the red-hot Jarrett Allen into the starting center spot.

The group played a total of 18 minutes together and was plus-14 while shooting 54.1 percent with 10 assists against two turnovers and controlling the boards with a dominant 25 rebounds, nearly half of the 51 the Nets would grab over the full 48.

“I just thought it was experimenting and mixing and matching and trying to give it a different look and give guys an opportunity and get some energy and a burst,” said Nash. “It really wasn't any master plan as much as it was just experimenting. We were missing Kevin and we had a rough stretch and how can we lean deeper into our roster and take a look at different guys, give guys opportunity and mix and match the lineups and see how people play together and just see how much energy we can get.”

What he got was a 20-4 jump out of the gate six minutes into the game for a lead that never slipped into single digits the rest of the way.

“I did expect some energy out the gates because guys were getting an opportunity and that little bit of shakeup I think it produced opportunity which gave people energy and enthusiasm,” said Nash. “That was positive for sure.”

CARIS LEVERT LEADS BENCH ATTACK

The Nets got 66 points off the bench against Utah, and 24 of those came from Caris LeVert, whose third-quarter breakout helped push the Brooklyn lead to 30 points.

After shooting 3-for-9 in the first half, LeVert scored 14 of Brooklyn’s final 18 points in the third while assisting to Jarrett Allen for the other two baskets. He shot 9-for-18 with five assists.

“Obviously he got on a roll offensively, but I was more impressed and proud of him making plays for his teammates,” said Steve Nash. “He made some great little passes and reads. That’s so important for him. He’s handling the ball a lot in the second unit and a lot of responsibility. I love it when he finds that balance between scoring and setting up his teammates. I think that puts the defense in a much more difficult position to cover him when he’s able to make some plays for his teammates. I thought he was exceptional, and really proud of the way he distributed the ball, as well as score.”

DEFENSIVE STAND

The Nets claimed the momentum against Utah not just with Kyrie Irving’s fast start, but by holding the Jazz to 2-of-12 shooting over the first six minutes on the way to a 20-4 lead.

The Jazz were eighth in the NBA with an offensive rating of 112.0 entering the game, and they registered an offensive rating of 94.1 against Brooklyn while shooting 38.8 percent. The Nets’ defensive rating for the game was 94.1. It was the first start for defensive-minded guard Bruce Brown, who checked off a couple columns on the boxscore with six rebounds and five assists.

"Bruce definitely gives us a lot of energy and he's somebody that's willing to guard anybody,” said Taurean Prince. “When you got that type of defender with that type of heart and a carelessness about who they guard, they're just out there trying to win, it serves you well."

In addition to his 18 rebounds — 13 defensive — center Jarrett Allen had three steals and two blocks in 32 minutes. Allen is sixth in the NBA with 1.8 blocks per game.

"I think it allows us to not take so many chances defensively,” said Prince. “JA's been protecting the rim and getting steals, but that allows us to be just solid defenders and do what we're supposed to do and hold our own one-on-one defense-wise. If they get to the rim, we know we have a guy back there. I think that gives us more of an opportunity to stay even more solid and not have to take so many chances defensively."

JEFF GREEN ON KYRIE IRVING

Jeff Green likes the view of Kyrie Irving a lot better this season than in the past. It’s the first season playing with Irving for the veteran forward, who came into the league with Kevin Durant in 2007. Irving had 29 points against Utah on Tuesday and is averaging 27.1 points and 6.1 assists.

“I don’t know where to start, to be honest with you,” said Green. “He’s a magician with the ball, man. It’s amazing to watch. The things that he can do out there on the floor, it’s amazing. I’ve been on the opposite side of that for a number of years, trying to contain him, stay in front of him, but now seeing it up close and personal every night, it’s a show every night, and I’m glad I can be on this side of it, rooting him on and helping him any way I can. But he’s a magician, man. It’s beautiful to watch. I’m glad I’m on this side of it this time around.”

ABOUT THE SIXERS

The Philadelphia 76ers are 6-1 going into Wednesday night’s game against Washington. The Sixers lead the league in defensive rating (99.4), and are first in blocks (7.3), sixth in steals (9.0), and first in defensive rebounds (39.1). Joel Embiid is third in the league in rebounds per game (12.3) and leads the Sixers with 23.2 points per game while shooting 52.3 percent, plus 3.0 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game. Forward Tobias Harris averages 19.3 points while shooting 47.2 percent from 3-point range, and Seth Curry is shooting 54.2 percent from 3-point range. Ben Simmons averages 13.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists while shooting 50.7 percent.