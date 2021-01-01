Nets vs. Hawks: After Shootout, Brooklyn and Atlanta Will Run it Back

The Brooklyn Nets get a quick rematch with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night after the Hawks came into Barclays Center as the NBA’s top offensive team over the first week and lived up to the numbers.

The Nets outlasted Atlanta for a 145-141 win with an impressive offensive display of their own, putting seven players in double figures while shooting 54 percent overall and 46.3 percent from 3-point range.

“It’s a good lesson for us,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “It’s a good opportunity for us to look at where we need to work. I think it’s a combination of, yes, we have a lot of growing to do and work to do, but also just having a day off and no shootaround, there’s a little bit of slippage because of a short camp and this is all new to everyone. So you add it all up and you’re disappointed in the defense but at the same time you’re really pleased with the resolve we showed, because it was a game last night where they’re just throwing everything in and look unguardable for stretches, and for us to not give in, we hung around, we found ways to stay in the game when we weren’t playing particularly well and they’re shooting lights-out.

“So while there’s the negatives and the things we want to build and grow and learn from last night, there’s also positives that we showed some resolve, and it’s gotta give us some confidence and some toughness going forward.”

The Hawks got 30 points from John Collins, with the young big man stepping out for five 3-point attempts and making two. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 22 points while making 6-of-11 3-pointers, and Trae Young — second in the NBA with 33.0 points per game — had 30. Atlanta also turned 17 offensive rebounds into 24 second-chance points.

“Just be a little more solid. I feel like we help too much sometimes,” said Kevin Durant. “I know we emphasize a lot of making sure we’re stopping the ball handler and helping your guys out, but it’s also some times where we can stay home and let guys play one-on-one defense and let ‘em play two-on-two defense in the pick-and-roll. I think a few times, with stuff that we can correct that we might’ve been in a little bit too much on the help and we give up a three. I think they hit some threes where we were trying to get some separation from them, and they’d hit a three that would put them up one, put them up two and make it a dogfight. So it’s just about each possession, knowing when to help, when to stay home, and I think that balance is gonna be good for us as we move forward.”

SHOOTERS ON SHOOTERS

Joe Harris shot a lights out 6-of-8 from 3-point range against Atlanta on Wednesday and finished 8-of-11 overall for 23 points.

“He does everything picture-perfect, from his feet to his shot prep before the shot,” said Landry Shamet, like Harris a career 40-percent 3-point shooter. “He moves with the best of them in the league. He’s always moving, finding his spots. Really smart player. Knows how to play and how play off of good players like Kevin and Kyrie. He’s a talent. He’s a weapon for us, and when he gets hot like tonight, it makes a world of difference for us. We love when he’s knocking them down.”

Shamet, meanwhile, made both of his 3-pointers and all five of his field goal attempts in finishing with 14 points after struggling with his shooting over the first week.

“That’s his job for this team,” said Harris. “There’s a number of us that are floor spacers, shooters, and you’re not doing your team a service by not shooting the ball. Even the other night when he missed shots, it’s sort of irrelevant. He’s got to be aggressive, whether it’s make or miss. Take the shot with confidence and it’s obviously good and a better feeling to see the ball go down, but you have to have the same mentality every single night. Just being aggressive. Allowing guys that are the facilitators on the team to have space, and the only way that you can do that is just be aggressive in your shots.”

THE SHORT SERIES

Brooklyn’s consecutive home games against the Hawks this week are one of three such sets in the first half of the 2020-21 schedule that has been released by the NBA. Home-and-home back-to-backs are not unprecedented — the Nets had a set like that against Boston last year — but the focus on adding these this season are a new wrinkle. The Nets will also host consecutive games against Miami and visit Cleveland for a pair.

“As far as the homestands, so to speak, I like them, said Steve Nash. “I don’t have a problem with them. I think it’s interesting. It’s definitely worth experimenting with. It limits travel, and I think this year that’s really important, just the risk factor, the more travel, the more moving around, is a COVID risk, but I also think from a rest and recovering standpoint, it makes some sense as well.”

NASH & PIERCE

In the series against Atlanta, Steve Nash is getting his first coaching matchup against his former college teammate at Santa Clara University, Lloyd Pierce. Pierce is in his third season as Atlanta’s head coach after four seasons as an assistant in Philadelphia.

“It’s awesome. He’s one of my close friends,” said Nash. “I hosted him on his recruiting visit. We were teammates and have been friends, close friends, ever since. To watch him go the coaching route, find his way in the league, and thrive the way he has, and see him just become an incredible man. What he’s done for voting rights and civil rights in Georgia and Atlanta, the way he has, as a young coach, led his team, he’s been incredibly impressive. He’s inspired me, and to get a chance to coach against him is really special. I’m so proud of everything that he’s done. It’s cool that I get to share in it a little bit, and coach against him.”

ABOUT THE HAWKS

What do you want to know that you didn’t see on Wednesday? The Hawks can light it up with a deep and varied offense. They bomb away from 3-point range — 18-for-46 on Wednesday — while attacking the rim with Trae Young’s drives and the rolls of Clint Capela and John Collins. Collins and Young each had 30 in Wednesday’s 145-141 loss to the Nets which, while the Hawks took their first loss of the season, didn’t see their status atop the league’s offensive charts take a hit.