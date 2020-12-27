Nets vs. Hornets: Brooklyn Heads Into Back-to-Back Off Big Start
Nets have won their first two games by a combined 54 points
Posted: Dec 26, 2020
The Brooklyn Nets head into game three of the NBA season after having won their first two games by a combined 54 points, making them the first team since the 2008-09 Los Angeles Lakers to win their first two games each by at least 20 points.
That’s not a bad way to start a coaching career either, for Steve Nash.
“It’s a privileged position to be in to get off to a good start early,” said Nash.” We haven’t had a bad practice yet. I know we’ve only had 10, 12 practices and we might not have many for a while now just the way the schedule goes. It will all be film work and walkthroughs and individual sessions. But that competition level, the depth has promoted that competition and it’s raised the level every day and they’ve brought it. I think that’s put us in a position here where we’re able to compete out of the gates but I also see a lot of room for improvement on both sides of the ball.
“We are very formative, still, and we have to stick with it, because other teams are going to get better as well. Even if they are a team like Boston has been together, but they’re missing Kemba (Walker). You look around the league teams had a really short camp. Teams are going to get better. We have to continue to get better so at the end of the line we’re there and competitive and ready to go against the best teams in the league.”
First team since the 08-09 Lakers to win each of the first two games of a season by 20+ points.— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 26, 2020
Good morning, Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/Yf9bNela7C
Through two games, the Nets are averaging 124.0 points per game with an offensive rating of 118.1. Last season, Dallas had the league’s highest offensive rating at 115.9. Kyrie Irving is averaging 31.5 points per game and Kevin Durant 25.5 over the first two.
With a Sunday/Monday back-to-back coming up against the Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies, this will also be Brooklyn’s first set of three games in four nights in what will be a compressed, 72-game grind.
“There’s no reason to be content,” said Irving. “We’ve got 70 more games to go, and then after that, it’s a free for all after that. We have to utilize this time to continue to see different looks from different teams, see different things that will challenge us in the playoffs, throughout the regular season, getting a feel for what the Eastern Conference is going to stack up and be like. There’s so many great players, and so many moves that are happening in the Eastern and Western Conference. We’ve got to get through the regular season, seeding, and we don’t want to rush that. I think in the past, I’ve had just such a rushing mentality to get through the season, to get into the playoffs, and right now I’m just grounded and balanced and playing every single day and not taking any day for granted with these guys.”
JARRETT ALLEN VS. CELTICS
Jarrett Allen had 11 rebounds against Boston on Friday night, including five on the offensive end. He added four blocks in his 21 minutes and finished with nine points.
“The guy was unbelievable tonight,” said Steve Nash. “He was good in the first half, he was special in the second half. That’s what it’s going to take to win, especially as we’re forming here, is special efforts and man, he was good. Defensively, protecting the rim, loose balls, rebounding at both ends, he was outstanding. We’re proud of him and he’s continuing and improving at this stage of his career.”
The Fro? He's on the— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 26, 2020
list. pic.twitter.com/pQUCUL0XOy
GETTING TO THE LINE
The Nets attempted 32 free throws in their opener against Golden State, and then 31 against Boston on Friday. That came after averaging 36.0 free throws in two preseason games. For context, the Clippers led the NBA with 26.3 free throw attempts per game last season.
With a wealth of playmakers and creators, and the shooting to space the floor, the Nets are going to put pressure on defenses and force situations that will pull them out of position and break down rotations.
“I wouldn't say it's been an emphasis but I wanted to attack,” said Steve Nash. “I've never really said the word free throws. but I want them to attack. I think the amount of, you know, depth, athleticism, playmaking, shooting allows for opportunities to get ourselves in closeout situations where we can attack and get in the paint. So you know it all works hand-in-hand when it when it flows well, and that is going to be a facet hopefully of our team because we do create opportunities, due to the players we have out there and the talent we have out there that we can draw a crowd and move the ball and allow guys to face closeouts. So, it’s something that definitely will be a strength of ours if things go as I hope they will. But it's a good sign that we're getting to the line early.”
Joey always gets buckets. pic.twitter.com/P2zED8VVZT— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 26, 2020
JOE HARRIS EXTENDS 3-POINT STREAK
Joe Harris has now made a 3-pointer in 62 consecutive games, surpassing D’Angelo Russell’s franchise-long streak of 61 games. Harris is fourth in franchise history with 594 3-point field goals made, and both No. 3 Vince Carter (638) and No. 2 Kerry Kittles (687) are in range this season based on Harris’ numbers from the past three seasons. He’s also second in Nets history in 3-point percentage (43.0), behind Drazen Petrovic (43.7).
CHRISTMAS PRESENTS
With his 29 points against Boston on Friday, Kevin Durant moved past Shaquille O’Neal into fifth place with 299 career points on Christmas Day. Kyrie Irving broke Micheal Ray Richardson’s 36-year-old franchise Christmas Day scoring record, with 37 points, edging him by a point. With seven 3-pointers, Irving also tied Brandon Ingram’s Christmas Day record, set last year.
Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders
Upcoming Home Games
2020-21 Season
- 2015
- 2016
- 2017
- 2018
- 2019
- 2020
- All Seasons
- Summer League
- Preseason
- Regular Season
- Post Season
- Play In
- Home
- Away
- All Teams
- 76ers
- Bucks
- Bulls
- Cavaliers
- Celtics
- Clippers
- Grizzlies
- Hawks
- Heat
- Hornets
- Jazz
- Kings
- Knicks
- Lakers
- Magic
- Mavericks
- Nets
- Nuggets
- Pacers
- Pelicans
- Pistons
- Raptors
- Rockets
- Spurs
- Suns
- Thunder
- Timberwolves
- Trail Blazers
- Warriors
- Wizards
Preseason
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun December 13th 2020. The Nets beat the Wizards 119 to 114. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 18 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 119-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving18PTSD. Jordan7RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Fri December 18th 2020. The Nets beat the Celtics 113 to 89. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 25 points, DeAndre Jordan led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 18 TD Garden, Boston, MAW 113-89
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant25PTSJ. Allen11RBSD. Jordan5ASTSYES Network, ESPN2Watch Game
Regular Season
-
home gameGame between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue December 22nd 2020. The Nets beat the Warriors 125 to 99. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 26 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 5 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 11 rebounds.TuesdayTue Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 125-99
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving26PTSD. Jordan11RBSC. LeVert5ASTSTNT, TNT OTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Fri December 25th 2020. The Nets beat the Celtics 123 to 95. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 37 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 25 TD Garden, Boston, MAW 123-95
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving37PTSJ. Allen11RBSK. Irving8ASTSABCWFAN-FMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets on Sun December 27th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV.SundaySun Dec 27 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC7:00pmETYES Network, NBA TVWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon December 28th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.MondayMon Dec 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed December 30th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Dec 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri January 1st 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun January 3rd 2021 at 6:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SundaySun Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue January 5th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Jan 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets on Thu January 7th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies on Fri January 8th 2021 at 8:00pm EST at FedExForum Memphis, TN. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Jan 08 FedExForum, Memphis, TN8:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun January 10th 2021 at 6:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SundaySun Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue January 12th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks on Wed January 13th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Madison Square Garden New York, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Jan 13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY7:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat January 16th 2021 at 6:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SaturdaySat Jan 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon January 18th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wed January 20th 2021 at 7:00pm EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Jan 20 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Fri January 22nd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Jan 22 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat January 23rd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon January 25th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks on Wed January 27th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Jan 27 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Fri January 29th 2021 at 8:00pm EST at Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Jan 29 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK8:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards on Sun January 31st 2021 at 7:00pm EST at Capital One Arena Washington, DC. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Jan 31 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC7:00pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue February 2nd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri February 5th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on Sat February 6th 2021 at 7:00pm EST at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 06 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons on Tue February 9th 2021 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Feb 09 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed February 10th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors on Sat February 13th 2021 at 8:30pm EST at Chase Center San Francisco, CA. Watch the game on ABC or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 13 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA8:30pmETABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Mon February 15th 2021 at 10:00pm EST at Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Feb 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA10:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns on Tue February 16th 2021 at 10:00pm EST at Phoenix Suns Arena Phoenix, AZ. Watch the game on YES Network, TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Feb 16 Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ10:00pmETYES Network, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thu February 18th 2021 at 10:00pm EST at Staples Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Feb 18 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA10:00pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers on Sun February 21st 2021 at 8:00pm EST at Staples Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Feb 21 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA8:00pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Sacramento Kings and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue February 23rd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Feb 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets on Thu February 25th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat February 27th 2021 at 8:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on ABC or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:30pmETABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs on Mon March 1st 2021 at 8:30pm EST at AT&T Center San Antonio, TX. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 01 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX8:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets on Wed March 3rd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Toyota Center Houston, TX. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 03 Toyota Center, Houston, TX7:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter