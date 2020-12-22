Nets vs. Warriors: Kevin Durant Faces Golden State in Brooklyn Opener

When the Brooklyn Nets tip off the NBA season against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at Barclays Center, they’re bringing a lot to the floor.

The NBA is back. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are back. A contingent of Nets who missed the conclusion of the 2019-20 season over the summer are back. Steve Nash is, well he’s not back, he’s new, but he’s here, a Hall of Famer jumping into coaching with the Nets.

Jumping into the deep end, in fact, with a team built and primed to chase a championship, something Nash has not shied away from. Those expectations start with Durant and Irving, playing their first game together as Nets as they return from injuries that either erased or shortened their 2019-20 season.

“I know Ky and Kevin are really excited to get back on the floor,” said DeAndre Jordan. “Dealt with a lot of injuries last year on and off and you know, just to be able to get those guys on the floor is going to be great for our team. And then, also with the things that the guys who were here last year who were playing did. Caris (LeVert) played his (butt) off, Spencer (Dinwiddie) played great, and then adding some guys that we are going to need a lot this year; Jeff Green is going to be very versatile for us, so is Bruce Brown. Landry (Shamet), Joe Harris is shooting lights out.

“So just to be able to get Ky and Kevin on the floor with the talent that was here last year is going to be great for us. We know what our goal is ultimately, but like I said before, we don’t want to put too much pressure on ourselves. We want to come out and learn every day, get better, and take it one game at a time throughout the season.”

The season tips off just as we get ready to say goodbye to 2020, which brought the NBA to a standstill back in March. Everything since then has been a new experience. There was the restart that brought the Nets to the NBA Campus in Orlando for two months as a shorthanded roster clinched the team’s second straight playoff berth.

An uncertain offseason followed, as the league wrestled with a start date for the 2020-21 season. The decision to resume this week made the last month a sprint, with the draft, free agency and the start of a shortened preseason all falling in a rush.

Now, the Nets are embarking on the new season preparing to play in empty arenas while following coronavirus protocols laid out in an expansive league manual.

“We kind of understand coming into the season, everything is very unusual,” said Harris. “It's just a different point in everybody's lives where we're all trying to be flexible, adapt to what's going on. We're certainly trying to make the most of the situation. It hasn't altered our expectations as a team even though it is an unusual dynamic we still have championship aspirations and we're not shy in terms of discussing it and trying to build those habits, ingrain those things early on but you know we'd have those aspirations but at the same time we're very focused on the day to day. We had a great practice today, great preparation for Golden State, and we'll just try and repeat that process over and over again, taking each small step throughout the course of the season.”

For all the expectations, this is a new enterprise, piecing together Durant and Irving with those who played the bulk of last season, plus new additions like Green and Shamet, all under a new head coach and some new assistant coaches.

“We're such a baby. We just started playing together,” said Nash. “We have 11, 12 practices under our belt, a couple of preseason games, a condensed schedule and a shortened training camp so there's a lot of questions and not a ton of answers. I think we'll figure it out as we go and hopefully we'll be really competitive out of the gates but we haven't been punched in the mouth yet. We have to develop that resolve, that collective spirit to handle adversity and all those things teams develop in time. We haven't had that time together.

“There's a lot of moments, there's a lot of struggle and adversity that we need to face to build that resolve that we've yet to face. Plenty of questions to be asked of our team this year and hopefully we're able to respond quickly and answer as many of them as possible in a timely fashion so we're really competitive and can win games while we're growing and improving as a group.”

DURANT AND THE WARRIORS

The NBA schedule-makers don’t kid around. For Durant’s first game since June 2019, they’ve pitted the Nets against his old team in Golden State for the league’s first game of the season as part of the nationally televised double-header opening night.

Over his three seasons with the Warriors, Durant went to three NBA Finals, won two titles and two NBA Finals MVP awards, and might have made it a championship threepeat were it not for his Game 5 Achilles injury.

“Playing against old teammates never really ratcheted me up,” said Durant. “I feel like I always am on that level no matter who is on the floor. I feel like each game is important to me. And it's no more important because I am playing against my old teammates. I just feel like the game of basketball is going to have me on that level anyway and it's going to be good to see some of my old teammates — good to play against them, good to see some of the people I worked with in my time in Golden State. But nothing more than that, the game of basketball is always going to have me on that level. I am going to play extremely hard every time I am out there.”

STARTING WITH DEFENSE

Throughout the preseason, Steve Nash has stressed a focus on defense. Brooklyn was solid last season, in the top third of the league in defensive rating and multiple field goal percentage defense categories while playing a conservative scheme.

Under Nash, and with assistant coach Jacque Vaughn taking a lead role with the defense, the Nets are eyeing a more aggressive approach with the long view in mind.

“If you talk to the coaches,” said Jarrett Allen, “it’s like, ‘We want to put in the defense that wins playoffs.’ There are certain defenses that you can get through the regular season with, but when it comes down to the last couple of people, you want to be able to have a defensive scheme that stops them. So, that’s what we’re really trying to implement and the pace that we’re going at.”

“We’re throwing different things out there, showing different defenses to Ky, Kev, and Caris and Spencer that they may see in the season, and also working on some stuff that we may possibly use,” said Jordan. “Everything that we do in practice is something that we want to try to incorporate in a game, and also it helps our offensive guys see different looks. Anything we’re doing, we’re trying to better ourselves.”

One wrinkle that Nash is willing to hold back for now is Durant. For all the focus on his offense, Durant is a unique defender as a lengthy 6-foot-10 wing who could disrupt passing lanes and also be a deterrent at the rim.

“Kevin, he’s capable of being an A defender, but I don’t want to overburden him,” said Nash. “He hasn’t played basketball for 18 months. We want to continue to build his individual defense as he acclimates back to the demands of the NBA, and at the same time, we always want to improve collectively, so he does give us versatility. He’s so long and athletic and quick that he can cover pretty much anyone on the floor to a high level. But that’s something I think we have to be patient with. It’s a big change from playing pickup games and recovering from an Achilles rupture, we can’t just expect his best out of the gates. We’ve got to give him time to adapt at both ends of the floor but I think more so defensively.

“When you’re in an informal environment for, let’s say he’s been playing basketball for 10 months-ish, you’re going to focus on the offense when you’re in an informal environment. So now it’s time for him to just start building that defense back up; his footwork, his positioning, his understanding, and he’s been great. He’s been improving at it every day. But that’s a tall ask to not play, let’s say organized basketball or competitive basketball for a long time. To defend is usually sometimes the last thing that comes.”

ROSTERS AND ROTATIONS

When the games count for real starting Tuesday night, we’ll start to get a look at how Brooklyn’s lineups and rotations will shake out. The final preseason tune-up offered a suggestion of a 10- or 11-man rotation, with Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan in the starting lineup and Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen coming off the bench.

Brooklyn’s deep roster means starter-level players coming off the bench, and some rotation-worthy players on the outside on nights when the full roster is healthy and active.

“We’ve all talked about this as players individually,” said DeAndre Jordan. “We have so many guys who could start on this team, that could start on multiple teams in the NBA. That’s a gift and a curse. We’re going to use that to the best of our abilities. We have a mature group who knows that ultimately it really doesn’t matter; it’s about us going out there and winning games, because when we win, everybody is successful. I don’t think we have a group where guys are, who want to be selfish or worried about them, from what I can see. If we continue to support each other, respect each other on the floor and root for each other regardless of who’s in, I think that’s going to make us a stronger team, because like I said before, there are nights where guys aren’t going to have it, and that’s what a team is about, being able to pick up the next guy when you come in the game and know that that guy is going to come in for you, and you have to be happy about that, because his success is your success. That’s the mindset and vibe that I think we should go for.”

ABOUT THE WARRIORS

Truth is, these Warriors have little in common with the team Kevin Durant last played for in 2018-19. Klay Thompson, who tore his ACL one game after Durant injured his Achilles, missed all of last season and is now out after his own Achilles tear. Shaun Livingston retired, and Andre Iguodala is with Miami. Draymond Green is out for Tuesday’s game with a foot injury. Along with Steph Curry, Golden State’s starting lineup is likely to include Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre, and rookie James Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick, none of whom were with the team two years ago. Curry is making his own comeback after playing just five games last season after he broke his hand, and the Warriors fell to 15-50, the league’s worst record, after their five straight NBA Finals appearances.