Nets vs. Celtics: Brooklyn's Preseason Schedule Rushes to a Close

Nets in Boston for second and final preseason game with opener following four days later
Posted: Dec 17, 2020

Just like that, the Brooklyn Nets are closing out their preseason schedule on Friday night. They’ll be in Boston to play the Celtics, with the regular season opener to come just four days later.

The two-game preseason schedule doesn’t leave a lot of time for ramping up. So five days after the Nets opened the preseason by playing 14 players and maxing out the minutes with Spencer Dinwiddie’s 25, things will have to look a bit more like the real deal.

“I think we're going to take another step toward a regular game, quote unquote, by playing some more regular minutes or looking a little bit deeper at our rotations and minutes and trying to emulate what it will be like Tuesday against the Warriors,” said Nash.

The Nets had less than a week to work with in group workouts before that preseason opener, and Nash had said the emphasis during that time was on getting players ready physically for the demands of the season, with less focus on installing schemes. He’s said he expects that to be a process that continues into the season, so it’s something not to be rushed.

“You can have a methodology, but if they're not ready to implement the next step in that process then it's probably not right to go there,” said Nash. “So some of it is on feel and understanding and figuring out where the team's at and how it's working but our kind of the north star in that respect is efficiency. Are we efficient? Are we creating good shots? Are we making them? Are we difficult to defend? Are we making multiple people a threat? All those markers kind of dictate where we are and what we need to refine, what we need to scrap or implement, all those things. It's a process, there's a method to it but at the same time there has to be a feel. You know you're trying to reach a balance between art and science there I think as well.”

At the start of training camp, Nash outlined an offensive emphasis on up-tempo play, including quick decisions in halfcourt actions, putting pressure on defenses with Brooklyn’s range of offensive options, from creators like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert, and Spencer Dinwiddie, shooters Joe Harris and Landry Shamet, and rim-running centers Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan.

But the schemes are just a starting point for those offensive creators to build off of. With two of the league’s premier offensive talents in Durant and Irving, Nash is eyeing giving his players the freedom he had in Phoenix under Mike D’Antoni, now a Nets assistant playing a lead role with the offense.

“We want our players to have a template and then we reign them in and we refine it and we add something new and we let them go with it and repeat that process throughout the season,” said Nash. “So we'll be implementing more structured stuff, more diagram stuff but we want an element of our play to be more random within a template and learn to play in an unpredictable way where they're reading and reacting and playing the game and being creative and showing cohesion.”

Brooklyn’s offensive skill and potential was on display in the opener against the Wizards, with the Nets scoring 68 first-half points as Durant and Irving combined to shoot 12-for-17 and score 33 points before the break.

As a team, the Nets shot 63.9 percent in the first half and built a 26-point second-quarter lead, though the Wizards eventually erased that lead in the third quarter and led by a point in the final minutes before the Nets closed out a 119-114 win.

“It’s so early, it’s so formative right now. It’s like you go back and forth between, ‘Wow, a lot of good things,’ to ‘Oh my God, we’re so far away.’ So, it’s like a typical coach, I assume, always trying to prevent or think of the worst and get ahead of it,” said Nash on Monday, the day after the game. “But much of the tape was more positive than I expected and lots to build on, so, like I keep saying, it will be a long process. We’re going to have a lot of games in quick succession. We’re going to have a lot of film sessions and try to get ourselves to keep refining those details so that we’re more formidable by the week.”

Once the Nets get rolling on the new season, things will move quickly. After Tuesday’s opener against the Warriors, they have a three-games-in-four-nights stretch that begins with the Celtics on Christmas Day. In January, they’ll be playing 17 games in 31 days.

“The time and the way we’re compressing everything, there is some angst of wanting to get all these things, but you also don’t want to get them in as half-measures or rushed, and as a rookie coach, I’m trying to find that balance between, we can continually evolve as the season goes on, at the same time be highly competitive as early as possible,” said Nash. “So, trying to find that balance where we hone in on our bedrock, foundational principles at both ends of the floor, but appropriately move forward when we have those down. There’s a little bit of ebb and flow of that. I’m going through this for the first time, and I wish this was a question I could answer for you. We’ll talk about it after the season and talk about where I went wrong and where I hopefully got lucky.”

ROTATIONS AND REGGIE PERRY

We’ll see how much Nash tightens up the rotations against Boston. He had said going into the Washington game there wasn’t a focus on rotations, but even with that and the minutes spread out, there were some interesting wrinkles. With Kyrie Irving’s work ending at halftime, it was Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot who drew the second half start.

Earlier, rookie Reggie Perry started the second quarter as the 10th Net to get into the game; a little earlier than you might expect for a second-round pick on a team this deep. But Perry made an early impression in training camp, and ended up with seven rebounds and five points in 16 minutes against Washington.

“Reggie’s done great,” said Nash. “He deserved some minutes and some early minutes. He gives us a different profile at the center position. He’s more skilled and mobile than the traditional 5 for the most part, so he’s able to put the ball on the floor, make plays for his teammates. He has a great feel defensively for where he’s supposed to be. He’s a different profile. So it was nice to see that, what that lineup looks like a little bit. Where his gap is in adjusting to the NBA game, and we wanted to see him against someone else, and he earned those minutes and I thought he did pretty well.”

JARRETT ALLEN ON BRET BRIELMAIER

After four seasons as an assistant coach on the Brooklyn staff, Bret Brielmaier will be taking over as head coach of the Long Island Nets in the G League. When the Nets drafted Jarrett Allen in the first round in 2017, they entrusted Brielmaier with guiding the rookie, and for the last three seasons they worked closely. A regular pregame sight has been the pair huddled over a laptop reviewing things on the team bench.

“He had a huge impact on me,” said Allen. “He was my development coach when I first got here and from day one, he took me under his wing, teaching me the ins and outs of not only being on the court, but off the court as a professional. So to see him not only get a head coaching job, even though it’s in the G League, I’m still super excited for him. It’s his chance to go over a whole team and have everybody under him, and I think he’s going to do great.”

THE FIRST ROAD TRIP

Friday’s game in Boston marks Brooklyn’s first road trip since the team returned from California after the suspension of the 2019-20. While last season concluded in a controlled environment on the NBA Campus in Orlando, the NBA is embarking on the 2020-21 season with teams playing in home arenas, and all the travel that entails. The league has distributed a 134-page guide of protocols that includes notes about travel.

“It’s definitely different,” said Allen. “It definitely felt weird to pack last night getting ready for another road game. But, you just gotta take it one step at a time. We know there’s going to be a lot more difficult because we know there’s going to be just a whole different vibe going on the road, going on a team plane. So I think if everybody, like I said, takes it one step at a time and tries to not overthink it, try to make it as normal as possible, then I think we can get back to the usual.”

