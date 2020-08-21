Nets vs. Raptors: Game 3 NBA Playoffs Preview

Brooklyn will be without Joe Harris for Game 3 and Game 4
Posted: Aug 20, 2020

With the Brooklyn Nets trailing the Toronto Raptors 2-0 in their first-round playoff series, head coach Jacque Vaughn confirmed on Thursday that the team will not have Joe Harris for either Friday’s Game 3 or Sunday’s Game 4 after the team announced on Wednesday that Harris had left the NBA Campus in Orlando “due to a non-medical personal matter.”

Harris averaged 20.0 points while shooting 62.0 percent and 54.1 percent from 3-point range in six seeding round games, then shot 52.2 percent and 58.3 percent while scoring 19 and 14 points in the first two games of the series. In Game 2, he grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds.

“It’s going to have to be a team effort,” said Garrett Temple of making up for Harris’ absence. “It sounds cliche, but what Joe was able to bring to us, obviously a team they're going to play us a little differently. That was one of the guys that they couldn't leave open or try not to and Toronto being the type of defensive team that they are with the way that they swarm to the ball, Caris (LeVert) is going to have to find even more outlets and guys are going to have to knock down shots to open it up for Caris and (Jarrett Allen) in the lane. Guys are going to have to step up, make shots and obviously Joe had (14) rebounds which was really big for us. So we have to make shots, defend, rebound the ball and probably be even smaller depending on who starts in his place so he brings a lot of toughness, a lot of grit to our team and my prayers are with him and his family going through whatever they're going through.”

Vaughn saw positives in Brooklyn’s Game 2 performance, in which the Nets had a possession to tie the game in the final seconds of a 104-99 loss. After falling in a deep early hole in Game 1 before outscoring the Raptors by 25 to cut that deficit to eight points, the Nets went up by 14 early against the defending champions, and held an 80-74 lead going into the fourth quarter.

“There was a lot that we learned,” said Vaughn. “I think overall, the adjustments that we made from Game 1 to Game 2, whether it was how we got back in transition defense, I think overall our pick and roll coverage we settled on not giving up the (Fred) VanVleet threes that he had in Game 1, so accomplished that part. I think rebounding we took care of that part by outrebounding them. The assists, we were still able to share the basketball. We got good looks in transition ourselves. I think if there was one thing that we could have cleaned up was the turnovers. And so that allowed them to get some easy baskets. We clean that part up, there’s a lot of phases of the game, if you look at the eight quarters, you take minus the first quarter of the first game, we’ve put ourselves in a position to be extremely competitive. I’m leaning on that happening again tomorrow afternoon.”

Tags
1/

SHOTS FOR TEMPLE AND TLC

Garrett Temple and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot have combined to take 40 3-pointers over the first two games. In Game 1, Luwawu-Cabarrot made 6-of-9, continuing his hot shooting from the seeding round games, while in Game 2, Temple made 5-of-11 on the way to a career playoff high of 21 points.


“We talked about this a little bit at the beginning of the series that we were going to get looks,” said Vaughn. “You lean on guys’ history of being able to make shots. The looks that we got, I think the guys would appreciate having those again. That’s the challenge for us, to have the basketball, go to the hole, have them take it out and play against our set defense. That definitely gives us a chance to be in the ballgame. So someone else, since Joe won’t be here, will have to make shots.”

The Raptors allowed 38.9 3-pointers per game during the regular season, the second-most in the league, yet they held teams to the lowest percentage, 33.7.

“They give up the second-most 3s in the league behind Milwaukee,” said Temple. “They scramble, so more times than not it may look open when you catch it, but they’re gonna contest it, so you’ve gotta let it go. Without Joe we’re probably gonna get more open ones, but you’ve gotta shoot em with confidence, let ‘em fly. Those are the shots we’re gonna get, we’ve gotta shoot em and make em.”

NEXT MAN UP

The Nets are in a familiar position in having to adapt to losing Joe Harris. Brooklyn has dug deep in using its full roster throughout the year, and the Nets reinvented themselves to resume play in Orlando without Spencer Dinwiddie, Taurean Prince, Wilson Chandler, DeAndre Jordan and Nic Claxton, adding five new players and relying on others for more significant production.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect and appreciation for how our guys have stayed ready and kind of answered every question,” said Vaughn. “So this is an opportunity unforseen for our guys to respond. I think the maturity, I think the character of our guys, I’m looking forward to seeing how they approach this game and the competitive nature that we’ve shown since we’ve been here, leading up to the bubble, all of the above. We’re going to lean on the character of the guys in the locker room and see if that gets it done.”

MORE ASSISTS FOR ALLEN

After posting one assist in Game 1 against Toronto, Jarrett Allen was back in distribution mode with five assists in Game 2. Allen had averaged 4.2 assists in six seeding round games. He also compiled his fifth straight double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds rebounds while playing 41 minutes.

“JA was great tonight and last game as well but he's been great when they're double-teaming Caris, catching in the short roll, catching it and making plays throwing it to the right people,” said Garrett Temple. “You know making the quick plays, he did it a couple of times when they jumped on me and he was able to get Joe Harris and able to get me a few times so he's done a great job of finding guys and when they lay off he's done a great job of getting to the rim and getting a basket himself. He's been really, really great for us, that's why he's playing so many minutes. So hopefully we try and find a little more rest for him so he can have more legs.”

Tags
Allen, Jarrett, Harris, Joe, Luwawu-Cabarrot, Timothe, Temple, Garrett, Vaughn, Jacque

Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2019-20 Season

Scrimmage

  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jul 22 The Arena (WWOS), Orlando, FL
    L 68-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Musa
    11PTS
    Dzanan Musa
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. Chiozza
    4ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Jul 25 The Arena (WWOS), Orlando, FL
    W 124-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    27PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. Chiozza
    7ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jul 27 HP Field House, Orlando, FL
    L 107-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    23PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. Chiozza
    7ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network (Tape Delay), NBA TV
    Watch Game

Seeding Games

  • home game
    FridayFri Jul 31 HP Field House, Orlando, FL
    L 118-128

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    24PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    R. Kurucs
    6RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Aug 02 HP Field House, Orlando, FL
    W 118-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    34PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. Chiozza
    6ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Aug 04 VISA Athletic Center, Orlando, FL
    W 119-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    26PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    D. Hall
    9RBS
    Donta Hall
    C. Chiozza
    10ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Aug 05 The Arena (WWOS), Orlando, FL
    L 115-149

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Martin
    20PTS
    Jeremiah Martin
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    4ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES2, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Aug 07 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    W 119-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    22PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    8ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Aug 09 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    W 129-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    27PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    16RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    13ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Aug 11 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    W 108-96

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    24PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    R. Kurucs
    9RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    D. Musa
    6ASTS
    Dzanan Musa
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Aug 13 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    L 133-134

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    37PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    9ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game

Preseason

  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 137-89

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    22PTS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    12RBS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    9ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Oct 10 Mercedes-Benz Arena
    W 114-111

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    20PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Kurucs
    8RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Oct 12 Shenzhen Universiade Center
    W 91-77

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    22PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 107-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    19PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    9RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    4ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 126-127OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    50PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    7ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 113-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    26PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    5ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Oct 27 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    L 133-134OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    37PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 108-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    28PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    17RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 123-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    27PTS
    Taurean Prince
    T. Prince
    12RBS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 02 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    L 109-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    20PTS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    11RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Nov 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 135-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    39PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 08 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    W 119-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    34PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Nov 10 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    L 112-138

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    18PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 12 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    L 114-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    27PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    17RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    5ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Nov 14 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
    L 93-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    17PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    TNTWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 16 United Center, Chicago, IL
    W 117-111

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    7RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Harris
    8ASTS
    Joe Harris
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Nov 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 86-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    28PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Nov 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 101-91

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    22PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    17RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 116-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Nov 24 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 103-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    30PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    T. Prince
    5ASTS
    Taurean Prince
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 25 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    W 108-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    21RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    9ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 27 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    L 110-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    G. Temple
    22PTS
    Garrett Temple
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 112-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    32PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 106-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    29PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    T. Prince
    5ASTS
    Taurean Prince
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 04 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    W 130-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    G. Temple
    27PTS
    Garrett Temple
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 06 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    W 111-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    22PTS
    Joe Harris
    D. Jordan
    13RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    12ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 105-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 108-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    14RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 14 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    L 102-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    13RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 109-89

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Dec 17 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    W 108-101OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    31PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Dec 19 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    L 105-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    41PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    6ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Dec 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    39PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    20RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Dec 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 82-94

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    G. Temple
    9RBS
    Garrett Temple
    S. Dinwiddie
    3ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 28 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    L 98-108

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    17PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Dec 30 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    L 115-122OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    36PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Prince
    14RBS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Jan 02 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    L 111-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    19PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harris
    5ASTS
    Joe Harris
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jan 06 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    L 89-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    16PTS
    Joe Harris
    W. Chandler
    9RBS
    Wilson Chandler
    G. Temple
    4ASTS
    Garrett Temple
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 103-111OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    21PTS
    Taurean Prince
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 117-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    26PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    14ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 108-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    21PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 107-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    32PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    14RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    11ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 15 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 106-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    26PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 97-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    17PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    22PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 113-128

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    20PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    13ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Jan 25 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    W 121-111OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    45PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    7ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 26 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    L 97-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    5RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    28PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 133-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    54PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    T. Prince
    8RBS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 01 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 107-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    26PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 119-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    29PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    9RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 129-88

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    23PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    8ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 08 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    L 118-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    37PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    14RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 10 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    W 106-105

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    21PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    19RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 101-91

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    20PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    9ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Feb 20 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 104-112OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    25PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    15RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 22 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    W 115-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    21PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    9ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 24 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 113-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    8ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Feb 26 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 106-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    34PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    16RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Feb 28 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    L 118-141

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    13ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 29 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    L 113-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    12ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 03 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 129-120OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    51PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    15RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 79-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    15PTS
    Taurean Prince
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Mar 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 139-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    27PTS
    Caris LeVert
    C. LeVert
    11RBS
    Caris LeVert
    C. LeVert
    10ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 110-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    15RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 10 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    W 104-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game

Post Season

  • away game
    MondayMon Aug 17 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    L 110-134

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    26PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    15ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Aug 19 The Field House, Orlando, FL
    L 99-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    G. Temple
    21PTS
    Garrett Temple
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    11ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Aug 21 The Field House, Orlando, FL
    1:30pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Aug 23 The Field House, Orlando, FL
    6:30pmET
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Aug 25 ESPN WWOS, Orlando, FL
    TBDET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Aug 27 ESPN WWOS, Orlando, FL
    TBDET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Aug 29 ESPN WWOS, Orlando, FL
    TBDET
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game

No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter

No additional games at this time, hit enter to jump to top of the page or continue tabbing Back to the TOP
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter