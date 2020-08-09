Nets vs. Clippers: Joe Harris Has Been Hot in Orlando

Harris shooting 61.2 percent overall and 56.0 percent from 3-point range
Posted: Aug 08, 2020

After Friday’s win against Sacramento locked in a playoff spot for the Brooklyn Nets, the next step is securing the seventh seed.

The Nets (33-36) are 1½ games ahead of eighth-place Orlando (32-38) with three games remaining, starting for Brooklyn with Sunday night’s 9 p.m. game against the LA Clippers. The Magic play the Celtics at 5 p.m. A Nets win plus a Magic loss on Sunday will lock up the seventh seed for Brooklyn, giving the Nets a 2½ game lead with two to play. If that scenario doesn’t click into place, the Nets will have an opportunity to clinch the seventh spot in a head-to-head matchup with the Magic on Tuesday.

JOE HARRIS CONNECTS

Joe Harris was central to Brooklyn’s big offensive night on Friday with 21 points while shooting 8-for-11 overall and 5-for-7 with 3-point range, plus four rebounds and four assists.

“Joe makes the defense react,” said Jacque Vaughn. “So whether it’s him having pace to shoot a pull-up 3, or his cutting ability, the defense has to honor him. You saw Jarrett (Allen) got a lob after a timeout play, because the defense was sucked in to Joe. His ability to really draw the defense is huge for us.”

Along the way, Harris moved into fifth place on the franchise’s single-season list for 3-pointers made with 166. He’s also got the third spot with 183 3-pointers last season and the 10th spot with 150 in 2017-18.

In four games in Orlando, which also includes a 27-point game against Washington in which Harris made 6-of-7 3-pointers and shot 10-of-13 overall, Harris is averaging 19.0 points while shooting 61.2 percent overall and 56.0 percent from 3-point range, plus 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

He’s up to 42.1 percent from 3-point range for the season, 10th in the NBA, after leading the league last season.

“Joe is Joe. He’s a three-point champion,” said Allen. “As long as I’m giving him the ball and he’s shooting and getting my assists up, I’m going to be happy just seeing him shoot. Every time he goes up, I’m thinking it’s going in. That’s one of the greatest shooters I’ve ever seen and not only shooting but being able to have the ability to drive the ball. Defenders have to play him honest.”

TYLER JOHNSON BREAKS OUT

Tyler Johnson had his strongest game as a Net on Friday, with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting against Sacramento.

Johnson had started the previous three games, before Jacque Vaughn decided to bring him off the bench against the Kings. With he and Chris Chiozza each scoring 14 points, the Nets got second-unit scoring that gave them their deepest production of the five games in Orlando.

“I stopped really hunting shots,” said Johnson. “I think I had a tough couple games in the beginning and I wanted to get it back so quick, but I was just talking with a couple people and they were like, ‘You know what? Just relax and play your game. Eventually it comes back around.’ So, for me it was not so much to hunt shots today, but more so to find moments to put my mark on the game, and today it just felt good. It felt like I was in a good rhythm.”

JACQUE VAUGHN MARKS THE VOTING RIGHTS ACT

While the Nets did not practice on Thursday between their games against Boston and Sacramento, they did get together, and when they did, head coach Jacque Vaughn took the moment to recognize the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act going into effect as law and encourage Nets players to be registered to vote and exercise their rights.

“We’ve made a commitment to continue to educate our group, and yesterday was an opportunity,” said Vaughn before Friday night’s game. “And we’ll keep putting opportunities in front of our guys to grab onto. We talked about that there was an opportunity where they might not have a chance to vote, and so it was so important to just be educated on what’s going on in their lives and what the bubble has presenting for them to be locked in not only as basketball players.”

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS

The LA Clippers will be facing the Nets on the second half of a back-to-back, and they went into Saturday night’s game against Portland in second place in the Western Conference with a 46-22 record. They’re second in the league in net rating (6.5), third in offensive rating (113.1) and fifth in defensive rating (106.7). They’re also third in rebounds per game (47.7) and fourth in points per game (116.3). The Clippers are particularly strong on the offense glass, ranking sixth in offensive rebound percentage (28.1) and third in second-chance points (14.4). Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers with 26.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, and also averages 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals. Paul George is averaging 21.4 points and shooting 41.0 percent from 3-point range. The Clippers have been without Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley the last few games.

