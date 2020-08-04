Nets vs. Bucks: Brooklyn Opens Up a Back-to-Back Against Milwaukee

The Brooklyn Nets are headed into their lone back-to-back of the eight-game schedule in the NBA restart, and it’s a challenging set — Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon and Boston on Wednesday night — as they play three games in four days. After Joe Harris, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen all played 37-plus minutes in leading the Nets to Sunday’s vital win over Washington, head coach Jacque Vaughn said on Monday none of the three would take the court against the Bucks.

“We have Caris with a thigh contusion from last game, Joe’s hamstring and back tightness will also limit him next game and Jarett – the fact we have three games in four nights – it was most minutes Jarrett has played in a single game that wasn’t overtime,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn said no decision has been made on yet on veteran Jamal Crawford for Tuesday’s game. The 40-year-old guard has yet to play in a scrimmage or game since joining the Nets as a Substitute Player.

“With Jamal first, we'll continue to build him up and assess every day,” said Vaughn. “We get together, when I say every single day, every single day there's communication between he and I and the performance team. We'll see how he feels after today's little session that we had, we'll reassess it tonight, reassess it in the morning. So the great thing is he is building his way back to being on the court for us.”

BOUNCEBACK FROM CHIOZZA

Coming off the bench in Sunday’s win over Washington after starting all three scrimmages and Brooklyn’s opener, Chris Chiozza matched his career highs with 14 points and six assists.

“It was more of a mindset of being more aggressive,” said Chiozza. “My shots didn’t fall the first few games and I kind of stopped looking to score as much, something I should never do. I went out there looking to be more aggressive and let the game work its way out just by being aggressive and trying to be a pest on defense and get my guys shots.”

While Chiozza had two seven-assist games during the scrimmages, he had struggled to score through the opener against Orlando on Friday, when the Magic sent traps and double-teams at backcourt partner Caris LeVert in a Nets loss. But he found the mark against Washington, where Jacque Vaughn liked the matchup of Chiozza against his former team and the ability to push the pace for the second unit.

“The shots just weren’t falling,” said Chiozza. “I was getting good shots and I felt like I wasn’t forcing anything, so I knew it was just going to take one shot to fall and that’s all I needed to see, was that first shot to go. I tried to make a conscious effort either a mid-range or get to the rim, and that’s what I was able to do yesterday.”

JARRETT ALLEN GOES THE DISTANCE

In Brooklyn’s opener against Orlando on Friday, Jarrett Allen got off to a fast start in making all five of his shots in the first quarter, but finished with 14 points. Against Washington on Sunday, Allen dominated throughout his 38 minutes.

Allen matched his season-high with 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds while making all 10 of his free throws, with two assists, a steal, and a block. Along the way he threw down his 171st dunk of the season, the most ever by a Net since the statistic was first tracked during the 1997-98 season.

“JA has been huge for us,” said Caris LeVert. “He’s the anchor of our defense each and every night. He knows that. Offensively, he was huge as well, making everything around the rim, making his free throws, discouraging guys going to the rim. That’s what we need from JA. He’s going to be one of the best bigs in the league for a long time. He’s starting to do it consistently. We see it, everybody else sees it. We just enjoy it obviously because he’s so young.”

With DeAndre Jordan and Nic Claxton out of the NBA restart, Allen is carrying a load as the only active Net taller than 6-foot-9. Against the Wizards, head coach Jacque Vaughn tasked Allen with hanging back and protecting the point, and they stuck with it even after Washington’s Thomas Bryant stepped out to knock down some early 3-pointers.

“You have to give him a lot of credit,” said Vaughn. “I think he showed some definite positive signs of maturity. The competitive spirit has been taken to a different level. I think you saw that with the rebounding tonight. And then the task of his guy was making shots at the beginning of the game. That was a part of our game plan. He stuck with the game plan and protected the rim for us all night. So he’s really embraced the role of being one of the more experienced players on our team.”

JOE HARRIS ON THE 3-POINT CHARTS

While making 6-of-7 3-pointers on Sunday, Joe Harris moved past both Vince Carter and Kerry Kittles on Brooklyn’s single-season list for 3-pointers made, now sixth with 160 for the 2019-20 season. Next up are Joe Johnson (162, 2013-14) and Deron Williams (169, 2012-13).

After that, Harris will be topping himself. His 183 3-pointers from 2018-19 are third on the list. Add in his 150 in 2017-18 and Harris is the only Net to hold three spots in that top 10. He’s also fourth in career 3-pointers by a Net with 578, behind Vince Carter’s 638.

Against the Wizards, Harris finished with 27 points while shooting 10-of-13 overall. It was also his 56th straight game with at least one made 3-pointer.

“Joe is a guy who is always in the gym,” said Caris LeVert. “He’s always trying to get better. He’s always watching film. His maturation and his development obviously hasn’t been a huge surprise, especially for a lot of us who see him work each and every single day. It’s especially good to see in games, but we know what Joe is capable of. We know how hard he works. It’s great to see that pay off, especially down the stretch of a game like that.”

ABOUT THE BUCKS

With a 54-13 record, the conference-leading Bucks could be on tap for the Nets in the first round of the playoffs. They’ve split their first two games on the NBA Campus, beating Boston on Friday and then losing to Houston on Monday. Milwaukee is first in the NBA in net rating (10.4), first in defensive rating (101.8), and second in points scored per game (118.6). The Bucks are also first in rebounds (51.9), tied for second in field goal percentage (47.7) and third in blocks (6.0). Giannis Antetokounmpo is third in both points (29.9) and rebounds (13.89) per game. Khris Middleton is averaging 21.1 points and shooting 41.2 percent from 3-point range.