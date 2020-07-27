Nets vs. Jazz: Closing Out Scrimmage Schedule vs. Utah

Johnson made big debut Saturday, while Crawford remains out vs. Jazz
Posted: Jul 26, 2020

While the Brooklyn Nets got a bang-up debut from Tyler Johnson on Saturday night, fans will have to wait a little while longer for a first look at Jamal Crawford in a Brooklyn uniform.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn said on Sunday that the 40-year-old guard is not expected to play against the Utah Jazz on Monday evening in the Nets’ final scrimmage before they tip off resumption of play at the NBA Campus in Orlando against the Magic on Friday.

“We’re still in the process of putting him in the best position by building him up steadily, knowing that we have four or five days between when these games are for real,” said Vaughn, who noted that rookie forward/center Donta Hall would also be unavailable. “But the guys who will play, you take Caris (LeVert) and Joe (Harris) and (Jarrett Allen), they’ll probably play the most amount of minutes for us, just to gauge where their bodies are and see if they can respond from it.”

Crawford had not played in the NBA this season before signing with the Nets for the NBA restart in Orlando.

“It’s different being in shape and being in basketball shape,” said Crawford. “I think I’d be up to speed if it wasn’t for the pandemic, because I was on an NBA schedule still playing four times a week, 5-on-5 going against high-level guys. So that part kind of set the 5-on-5 part of it back, then it came back rather quickly being here with practice and practicing against the guys. I’ve been trying to get into a rhythm, a feeling. I’ve been at this level half my life now, so I’ve got that part down and the conditioning is coming, each and every day it’s getting better and better, so I’m excited to get out there.”

In Saturday’s 124-119 win over San Antonio, Johnson scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range. Johnson’s back-to-back 3-pointers with under three minutes to go were the game’s biggest buckets, pushing the Nets back into the lead for the last time.

“We’re not really out there calling plays to get one person the basketball,” said Johnson. “The plays are just to put us in a position to try and get the defense to react. There was just a couple times when I felt like just through the simplicity of the offense and having that spacing that I was able to create angles and get to my spot just throughout the flow of the offense, which is going to be very beneficial. Looking forward, we don’t have to have a call for one person. Everybody’s a threat.”

CHRIS CHIOZZA ON POINT

Chris Chiozza has started each of the first two scrimmages for Brooklyn, making clear the two-way player is a key figure for the Nets going forward this season. On Saturday against San Antonio, Chiozza had seven assists and seven rebounds, and the Nets were plus-18 with him on the floor — a team high — even though he had a rough night shooting the ball, finishing 1-of-6. Chiozza’s aggressive and accurate passing stood out.

“He’s really learned how to use angles to get his passes delivered,” said Jaque Vaughn. “He sees the pass before it’s supposed to be delivered, and when you’re not the tallest player on the court, you have to have vision. And he definitely has the ability to see the plays before and as they develop, so that way he gets it pretty much on time, on target.”

RODI AT THE RIM

Jacque Vaughn noted after Saturday night’s game that maintaining verticality when defending at the rim is a key area for Rodions Kurucs to focus on as the 6-foot-9 forward adjusts to playing center, where he has been Jarrett Allen’s primary backup over the first two scrimmage games.

“I think it’s a little bit of a learning curve for him,” said Vaughn. “I think he was pretty enthused. He tried to present himself at the rim. We were able to show some film with him today and take a look at the specifics of being vertical at the rim. So I know he will work at it fully to help the team, so not worried about that or concerned about that. We’ll use his ability to be vertical at the rim, but also the ability to guard multiple positions. We’re not stuck with just him challenging at the rim, but he’ll get better at it.”

It’s away from the rim where Kurucs brings a different dimension to the position on offense. Kurucs made all three of his 3-point attempts against the Spurs while shooting 5-of-7 overall and adding four rebounds and two assists.

“Rodi obviously adds a new wrinkle to us playing some five,” said Joe Harris. “He did a great job these last couple games. I thought that he's a physical player already, but he holds his own against bigger five men, four men he's been going up against. I then he's able to match them up and I think he's one of those players that has excellent size, length, athleticism, he's able to attack off the bounce and he's also able to knock down shots so he puts the five man in a pretty compromised position and he did a really good job of opening things up for us on the offensive end.”

“We talked about how effective he could be, whether that’s his ability to drive the basketball off of catches, whether that’s the ability to get the ball swung to him and play pick-and-roll with someone else,” said Vaughn, “So he’ll space the floor for us. He’s really learning the nuance of when to roll, when to space, when to be a receiver, when to be a giver. And so I think you see the joy that he’s embracing of just playing and allowing him to use the gifts on both ends of the floor.”

