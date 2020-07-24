Nets vs. Spurs: Tyler Johnson First Look

The Brooklyn Nets go back at it for their second scrimmage on the NBA Campus in Orlando on Saturday when they play the San Antonio Spurs at 4:30 p.m. Head coach Jacque Vaughn said on Friday the Nets are holding two players out of the scrimmage — veteran guard Jamal Crawford and rookie Donta Hall, who participated in his first practice with the team on Friday.

That means three players who didn’t participate in the initial scrimmage on Wednesday are in — Joe Harris, Justin Anderson, and Tyler Johnson.

That makes it the Nets debut for Johnson, whom the Nets signed in late June when the NBA transaction window opened up ahead of the restart of the season. After traveling to Orlando separately from the team and quarantining for several days, Johnson practiced with the Nets for the first time on July 15.

“I feel really good,” said Johnson of his first week-plus of practices. “The offense is actually very player-oriented. It allows you to get in spots and just play your game. Fortunately enough, it’s pretty easy to pick up the offense. Now it’s about getting the feel for how everyone plays in an actual game.”

The Nets are coming off a 99-68 loss to the Pelicans in their initial scrimmage. Johnson was one of five players who did not participate in that game. Bringing himself, Harris and Anderson into the mix on Saturday is another step to the group growing together.

“Continue to build the continuity,” said Johnson. “I think when you have a bunch of guys who haven’t played together for a long time — or in different roles — sometimes it takes a little bit. It takes seeing the game and being out there on the actual game to get adjusted. Moving forward, you do take into consideration that it is a new team. It’s guys who haven’t really played a lot of minutes together, but at the same time, we don’t have time to sit back and feel sorry for ourselves. These games are coming up soon, and it’s up to us to put ourselves in position to be successful moving forward.”

As for Johnson, it’s an opportunity for his own restart. After the Miami Heat matched Brooklyn’s offer sheet in the summer of 2016, he eventually was traded to Phoenix and waived back in February. With the Nets, Johnson is not a Substitute Player for the NBA restart; the team had to waive Theo Pinson to clear a roster spot, a sign of their interest and how strong an opportunity Johnson has to make an impression.

“I’m not looking to do too, too much,” said Johnson. “I’m trying to play within the confines of the offense. But really just bridge that gap — be able to put the ball in the bucket and then get guys involved. Play with high-intensity. I’m a two-way player, that’s how I’ve been my entire career. Help get stops and help some of the young guys and help them get to their spots and be where they’re supposed to be.”

BOUNCING BACK

Brooklyn’s had a rough night in its opening scrimmage, falling to New Orleans by 31 points while using just nine players. Jacque Vaughn said on Thursday the team took a basic game plan into that scrimmage and began to incorporate some new wrinkles at that day’s practice. Vaughn saw the ball movement in Brooklyn’s spread out offense — particularly early in the game — as a positive to build on.

“We'll keep it in perspective that we came out with healthy bodies, guys were able to see how their legs were feeling, to be back on the court again so not overcomplicating it at all,” said Vaughn. “I think a few things that we wanted to come away with was the communication, which is an area we'll need to improve on just because defensively the way we want to play is going to require communication. The consistency to continue to make the right play over and over again. The first half I thought we were really good at getting the ball up the floor and creating opportunities for others so we'll need to continue to do that going forward.”

JACQUE VAUGHN’S SPURS HISTORY

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is handing off head coaching duties to assistant coaches — one for each game — during the NBA’s scrimmages. Vaughn got his coaching start as a Spurs assistant under Popovich during the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons before getting the head coaching job in Orlando.

“Someone who I can call any hour of the day or night, and he will pick up,” said Vaughn of Popovich. “Extreme amount of pride that I was a part of that organization. Finished there as a player and then they raised me as a coach. It's an extreme amount of gratitude that I'm still a part of that family and that coach Pop will pick up my phone any time. Hopefully that continues.”

Vaughn played the final three seasons of his 12-year NBA career for the Spurs, winning a championship with the team in 2007. After his two-plus seasons in Orlando, Vaughn returned to the Spurs as a scout for the 2015-16 season before joining the Nets the following year.

“If I was to pick one thing it's the ability to manage people, which is an extreme skill in this business to be able to manage superstars to be able to manage the 15th guy on the bench, to be able to manage the organization,” said Vaughn of Popovich. “So able to see it first hand, extremely close and grateful for that opportunity for sure.”

GOING TO JARRETT ALLEN

Jarrett Allen put up a double-double on Wednesday night, with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while shooting 4-of-5.

“We actually talked about trying to reward JA because we’re going to ask him to do a lot as far as screening, defend the rim for us,” said Jacque Vaughn. “That first half, we had some good looks and a lot of that was because of him. His ability to put pressure on the rim allowed for some skip passes, some shake passes to get guys open. The game will produce some opportunities more for Jarrett as he gets more comfortable and other guys that didn’t play tonight help him get baskets.”