Nets vs. Lakers: Brooklyn Transition Takes to the Road

The Nets will be working in changes on the fly starting in L.A. on Tuesday
Posted: Mar 09, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets will be in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, and they’ll also be in transition.

The weekend coaching change from Kenny Atkinson to Jacque Vaughn came on the eve of a week-long, four-game road trip. The Nets got in one game before departing, Sunday’s 110-107 win over the Chicago Bulls, but as Vaughn gradually implements additional changes over the coming week, he’ll have to do it as the Nets navigate traveling throughout California while playing four games in six days.

“This is my first time going through something like this as well,” said Caris LeVert, “so I’m not really sure what to expect, but I know JV knows a lot about the game, he has a lot of respect for the guys, so we’re looking forward to it.”

“Some guys have been through a change before and some haven’t,” said Vaughn. “The veteran guys more than likely have just because of their nature and their past, but my really ideal was to talk to every guy, from the youngest guy, and so to get their perspective. We all go through our cycles a little bit differently. Some of us are still perusing from denial to acceptance. The routes are different and the timing is different, so being able to be there for each guy is important.”

There were some changes on Sunday. Vaughn moved the team’s gameday walk-through to the Barclays Center game court. He moved center DeAndre Jordan into the starting lineup. And in-game, the traditional stay-at-home defense featured consistent defensive switching for all positions except the centers.

“I think it was more just a couple little things here and there,” said Joe Harris. “We did some different stuff defensively. He still gives us the same freedom on the offensive end. There’s not a lot of stuff we changed there. Maybe a few different sets here and there. Our walk-through before the game was a little bit different than what we’ve done in the past, but the major thing was we have a pretty smart group of guys in terms of basketball intellect and IQ where they’ll grab onto a lot of stuff quickly for the changes that Jacque did add in there. But like I said, you mentioned, there’s not a ton that he can change in a day’s time so I think it will kind of be over the course of these last 18, 19 games of the season where he’ll kind of implement some different stuff.”

CENTER SWITCH

DeAndre Jordan had started just four of Brooklyn’s first 54 games, most recently on Jan. 2, before Jacque Vaughn inserted him in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against Chicago. One game earlier, another veteran, Wilson Chandler, made his first start of the season at power forward.

“Combination of things,” said Vaughn of the center switch that sent Jarrett Allen to the bench. “The combination of analytically speaking, how he and Wilson Chandler give us defensive rebounding, some presence at the rim, the combination of those two guys. Then I think you also look at the overall aspect of what it does to the second unit, with Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince, Chris Chiozza. The ability to play faster with that second unit, we want to see overall that as a coaching staff.”

Jordan posted his 13th double-double of the season with 11 points and 15 rebounds. It was his eighth game of at least 15 rebounds this season. Allen had 11 points and six rebounds. Both players made 4-of-5 shots.

“I thought first of all, both bigs were really good in their roles today,” said Vaughn. “DJ’s minutes were extended that first stint. I thought it just gave us a presence and some stability at the rim. I thought we had some great verticalities throughout the course of the night, and he was a part of a lot of them.”

CARIS DIALS DEEP

Caris LeVert made 4-of-6 3-pointers in scoring 23 points against Chicago on Sunday. Since Feb. 3, LeVert is shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point range on 6.4 attempts per game. During that same 15-game stretch, he’s averaging 24.2 points per game.

“When he’s making threes, he’s really, really hard to defend,” said Jacque Vaughn. “He has a knack to get to the rim, get to the basket, create contact and finish, and when he can get his defender to inch up on him, that just gives him more opportunities to get downhill. I think he’s playing with an extreme amount of confidence, and when you have confidence, multiple parts of your game are able to blossom, which is happening for Caris.”

TEMPLE OUT VS. LAKERS

Guard Garrett Temple has been listed as out for Tuesday’s game against the Lakers. Temple has missed Brooklyn’s last three games with an ankle sprain.

ABOUT THE LAKERS

This is the second meeting of the season between the Nets and Lakers. Los Angeles won 128-113 in Brooklyn on Jan. 23 as LeBron James had a triple-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

James lead the NBA with 10.6 assists per game while averaging 25.7 points and 7.8 rebounds, shooting 49.7 percent. Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 26.7 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 51.2 percent. Davis is second in the NBA with 2.5 blocks per game.

The Lakers are second in the NBA in net rating (7.3) and third in both offensive rating (112.7) ad defensive rating (105.5). They lead the NBA in field goal percentage (48.5).

