Nets vs. Bulls: Brooklyn Back to Work with Jacque Vaughn in Charge
Nets host Chicago on Sunday after coaching change
Posted: Mar 07, 2020
Jacque Vaughn did not have the Saturday he expected, as a pair of conversations with Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks and Kenny Atkinson thrust him into a new role as the team’s head coach. He’ll have his first game at the head of the bench for the Nets Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center.
“Nothing that I had scripted in my mind at any point, in the imagination,” said Vaughn on Saturday afternoon at HSS Training Center. “I got a call from Kenny and Sean – at separate times – this morning. So it’s been a little bit of a whirlwind preparing for a game tomorrow, talking to the players, talking to staff. But it’s a part of who we are right now and we’ll continue to move forward.”
Vaughn was previously the head coach of the Orlando Magic for two-plus seasons, let go after 52 games during his third season in 2014-15. He spent the next year as a scout for San Antonio before joining Atkinson’s initial staff in 2016. The 45-year-old was previously a Spurs assistant coach for two seasons after wrapping up his 12-year NBA career with the team.
Jacque Vaughn addresses the media https://t.co/070as9zbyx— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 7, 2020
“I was a pretty young head coach, 37, I was younger than Brad (Stevens) at that time,” said Vaughn. “I’m closer to 50 than I am to 37, so, I’ve learned a lot through the course of the years. Like I said, that was part of my journey, and I’m glad to be here now.”
CARIS HITS A NEW MILESTONE
Caris LeVert found another new milestone to reach on Friday night. Two games after scoring a career-high 51 points in Boston, the fourth-year swingman posted his first career triple-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, shooting 9-for-16 in the 139-120 win over San Antonio.
“He’s locked in,” said Taurean Prince. “Caris is the type of guy who, after games, you’ll see him in the training room getting his body worked on. Before practice, he does all the little things to make those big type of games happen. So credit to him. His hard work’s paying off. All the rehab he’s put in obviously to come back from past injuries, he’s dealt with a lot of road blocks but he continues to be a professional and a humble young man so I’m sure he can get through everything and that’s why he’s playing well.”
TRIPLE-DOUBLE SZN— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 7, 2020
| @CarisLeVert pic.twitter.com/UhQn8xYeFO
Since returning to the starting lineup on Feb. 3, LeVert is averaging 24.3 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 40.0 percent from 3-point range. While the percentage is a jump over his career rate, so are the 6.4 attempts per game over the last 14 games. LeVert averaged 3.7 threes per game this season through Feb. 1, the same as his career rate. But while sidelined for two months following thumb surgery, he spent time looking at film and came to the conclusion that a little more aggression launching from beyond the arc could be key to elevating his game.
“I think everybody that’s been around Caris since he’s been in the league, they’ll probably tell you that this is no surprise at all,” said Joe Harris. “We’ve seen him play at an All-Star level. I think a lot of us are seeing that now. He’s had sort of an unfortunate string of injuries in his short career, but when he is healthy and playing with a lot of confidence, this is the product right here.”
STARTING LINEUP SWITCH
Friday’s win over San Antonio featured a starting lineup change, with Taurean Prince coming off the bench after starting Brooklyn’s first 61 games of the season. Wilson Chandler got his first start as a Net.
“There is not really a difference,” said Prince. “Still being aggressive offensively and flying around defensively. Just doing whatever it takes to win.”
Prince scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds in 30 minutes.
“I thought TP (Taurean Prince) did a good job coming off the bench and just playing his game, playing how he typically has up until this point,” said Joe Harris. “It seems like he was able to establish a rhythm early. I think sometimes it helps coming off the bench, being able to come in and have that offensive spark. Wilson (Chandler) is just a low-maintenance player. He does all the little stuff. He always makes the right play. He makes the game easier for everybody else.”
ONCE MORE FOR CHIOZZA
For the third straight game, two-way player Chris Chiozza made an impression when the Nets beat the Spurs on Friday night. Chiozza had his second straight double-figure game with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range.
In the last three games, Chiozza has shot 13-of-22 combined, including 7-of-12 from 3-point range. The 5-foot-11 guard also had six rebounds against San Antonio.
“Just a ball of energy,” said Taurean Prince. “Plays the right way. Does what he has to do in order to keep that good pace for the second group and I think he’s doing everything he can to take advantage of the opportunity that’s given to him.”
ABOUT THE BULLS
This is the third of four meetings this season between the Nets and Bulls. Brooklyn won the first two, 117-111 in Chicago on Nov. 16 and 133-118 in Brooklyn on Jan. 31. The Bulls are 21-41 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference after losing 12 of their last 14 games.
Chicago is 27th offensive rating (105.8), 24th in field goal percentage (44.6), 23rd in 3-point percentage (34.7), and 29th in rebounds per game (42.0).
Zach LaVine leads the Bulls with 25.5 points per game, plus 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
Preseason
-
home gameGame between the Franca Franca and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri October 4th 2019. The Nets beat the Franca 137 to 89. Taurean Prince led the scoring with 22 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 9 assists, and Spencer Dinwiddie led by grabbing 12 rebounds.FridayFri Oct 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 137-89
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMET. Prince22PTSS. Dinwiddie12RBSC. LeVert9ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers played on Thu October 10th 2019. The Nets beat the Lakers 114 to 111. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 20 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and Rodions Kurucs led by grabbing 8 rebounds.ThursdayThu Oct 10 Mercedes-Benz ArenaW 114-111
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie20PTSR. Kurucs8RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSNBA TVWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat October 12th 2019. The Nets beat the Lakers 91 to 77. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 22 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 5 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SaturdaySat Oct 12 Shenzhen Universiade CenterW 91-77
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert22PTSD. Jordan11RBSC. LeVert5ASTSNBA TVWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri October 18th 2019. The Raptors beat the Nets 123 to 107. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 19 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 4 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Oct 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 107-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving19PTSD. Jordan9RBSK. Irving4ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
Regular Season
-
home gameGame between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed October 23rd 2019. The Timberwolves beat the Nets 127 to 126. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 50 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 7 assists, and Taurean Prince led by grabbing 11 rebounds.WednesdayWed Oct 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 126-127OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving50PTST. Prince11RBSK. Irving7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri October 25th 2019. The Nets beat the Knicks 113 to 109. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 26 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Oct 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 113-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving26PTSJ. Allen11RBSK. Irving5ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies played on Sun October 27th 2019. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 134 to 133. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 37 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 13 rebounds.SundaySun Oct 27 FedExForum, Memphis, TNL 133-134OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving37PTSJ. Allen13RBSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed October 30th 2019. The Pacers beat the Nets 118 to 108. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 28 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 17 rebounds.WednesdayWed Oct 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 108-118
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving28PTSD. Jordan17RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri November 1st 2019. The Nets beat the Rockets 123 to 116. Taurean Prince led the scoring with 27 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 10 assists, and Taurean Prince led by grabbing 12 rebounds.FridayFri Nov 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 123-116
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMET. Prince27PTST. Prince12RBSK. Irving10ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons played on Sat November 2nd 2019. The Pistons beat the Nets 113 to 109. Taurean Prince led the scoring with 20 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 10 assists, and Kyrie Irving led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SaturdaySat Nov 02 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MIL 109-113
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMET. Prince20PTSK. Irving11RBSK. Irving10ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon November 4th 2019. The Nets beat the Pelicans 135 to 125. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 39 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 9 assists, and Taurean Prince led by grabbing 11 rebounds.MondayMon Nov 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 135-125
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving39PTST. Prince11RBSK. Irving9ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers played on Fri November 8th 2019. The Nets beat the Trail Blazers 119 to 115. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 34 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Nov 08 Moda Center, Portland, ORW 119-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie34PTSJ. Allen9RBSK. Irving6ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns played on Sun November 10th 2019. The Suns beat the Nets 138 to 112. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 18 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 12 rebounds.SundaySun Nov 10 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZL 112-138
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie18PTSD. Jordan12RBSS. Dinwiddie6ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Utah Jazz played on Tue November 12th 2019. The Jazz beat the Nets 119 to 114. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 27 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 5 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 17 rebounds.TuesdayTue Nov 12 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UTL 114-119
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving27PTSD. Jordan17RBSK. Irving5ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Denver Nuggets played on Thu November 14th 2019. The Nuggets beat the Nets 101 to 93. Jarrett Allen led the scoring with 17 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 9 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 11 rebounds.ThursdayThu Nov 14 Pepsi Center, Denver, COL 93-101
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Allen17PTSD. Jordan11RBSK. Irving9ASTSTNTWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls played on Sat November 16th 2019. The Nets beat the Bulls 117 to 111. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 24 points, Joe Harris led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SaturdaySat Nov 16 United Center, Chicago, ILW 117-111
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie24PTSJ. Allen7RBSJ. Harris8ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon November 18th 2019. The Pacers beat the Nets 115 to 86. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 28 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 12 rebounds.MondayMon Nov 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 86-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie28PTSJ. Allen12RBSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed November 20th 2019. The Nets beat the Hornets 101 to 91. Jarrett Allen led the scoring with 22 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 17 rebounds.WednesdayWed Nov 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 101-91
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Allen22PTSJ. Allen17RBSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Sacramento Kings and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri November 22nd 2019. The Nets beat the Kings 116 to 97. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 23 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 10 rebounds.FridayFri Nov 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 116-97
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie23PTSD. Jordan10RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks played on Sun November 24th 2019. The Nets beat the Knicks 103 to 101. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 30 points, Taurean Prince led in assists with 5 assists, and Taurean Prince led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Nov 24 Madison Square Garden, New York, NYW 103-101
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie30PTST. Prince11RBST. Prince5ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers played on Mon November 25th 2019. The Nets beat the Cavaliers 108 to 106. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 23 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 9 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 21 rebounds.MondayMon Nov 25 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OHW 108-106
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie23PTSJ. Allen21RBSS. Dinwiddie9ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Wed November 27th 2019. The Celtics beat the Nets 121 to 110. Garrett Temple led the scoring with 22 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 11 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 14 rebounds.WednesdayWed Nov 27 TD Garden, Boston, MAL 110-121
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEG. Temple22PTSJ. Allen14RBSS. Dinwiddie11ASTSESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri November 29th 2019. The Nets beat the Celtics 112 to 107. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 32 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 11 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Nov 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 112-107
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie32PTSJ. Allen11RBSS. Dinwiddie11ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun December 1st 2019. The Heat beat the Nets 109 to 106. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 29 points, Taurean Prince led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 12 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 106-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie29PTSJ. Allen12RBST. Prince5ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks played on Wed December 4th 2019. The Nets beat the Hawks 130 to 118. Garrett Temple led the scoring with 27 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 13 rebounds.WednesdayWed Dec 04 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GAW 130-118
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEG. Temple27PTSJ. Allen13RBSS. Dinwiddie5ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets played on Fri December 6th 2019. The Nets beat the Hornets 111 to 104. Joe Harris led the scoring with 22 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 12 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 13 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 06 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NCW 111-104
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris22PTSD. Jordan13RBSS. Dinwiddie12ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun December 8th 2019. The Nets beat the Nuggets 105 to 102. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 24 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and Taurean Prince led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 105-102
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie24PTST. Prince11RBSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed December 11th 2019. The Hornets beat the Nets 113 to 108. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 24 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 14 rebounds.WednesdayWed Dec 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 108-113
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie24PTSD. Jordan14RBSS. Dinwiddie6ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors played on Sat December 14th 2019. The Raptors beat the Nets 110 to 102. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 24 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 13 rebounds.SaturdaySat Dec 14 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ONL 102-110
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie24PTSD. Jordan13RBSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun December 15th 2019. The Nets beat the 76ers 109 to 89. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 24 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 109-89
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie24PTSD. Jordan11RBSS. Dinwiddie6ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New Orleans Pelicans played on Tue December 17th 2019. The Nets beat the Pelicans 108 to 101. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 31 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 14 rebounds.TuesdayTue Dec 17 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LAW 108-101OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie31PTSJ. Allen14RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs played on Thu December 19th 2019. The Spurs beat the Nets 118 to 105. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 41 points, Jarrett Allen led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 13 rebounds.ThursdayThu Dec 19 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TXL 105-118
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie41PTSJ. Allen13RBSJ. Allen6ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat December 21st 2019. The Nets beat the Hawks 122 to 112. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 39 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 20 rebounds.SaturdaySat Dec 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-112
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie39PTSD. Jordan20RBSS. Dinwiddie6ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Thu December 26th 2019. The Knicks beat the Nets 94 to 82. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 25 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 3 assists, and Garrett Temple led by grabbing 9 rebounds.ThursdayThu Dec 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 82-94
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie25PTSG. Temple9RBSS. Dinwiddie3ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets played on Sat December 28th 2019. The Rockets beat the Nets 108 to 98. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 17 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 11 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 12 rebounds.SaturdaySat Dec 28 Toyota Center, Houston, TXL 98-108
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie17PTSD. Jordan12RBSS. Dinwiddie11ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves played on Mon December 30th 2019. The Timberwolves beat the Nets 122 to 115. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 36 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and Taurean Prince led by grabbing 14 rebounds.MondayMon Dec 30 Target Center, Minneapolis, MNL 115-122OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie36PTST. Prince14RBSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks played on Thu January 2nd 2020. The Mavericks beat the Nets 123 to 111. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 19 points, Joe Harris led in assists with 5 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 10 rebounds.ThursdayThu Jan 02 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TXL 111-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie19PTSD. Jordan10RBSJ. Harris5ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat January 4th 2020. The Raptors beat the Nets 121 to 102. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 23 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jan 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 102-121
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie23PTSD. Jordan8RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic played on Mon January 6th 2020. The Magic beat the Nets 101 to 89. Joe Harris led the scoring with 16 points, Garrett Temple led in assists with 4 assists, and Wilson Chandler led by grabbing 9 rebounds.MondayMon Jan 06 Amway Center, Orlando, FLL 89-101
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris16PTSW. Chandler9RBSG. Temple4ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue January 7th 2020. The Thunder beat the Nets 111 to 103. Taurean Prince led the scoring with 21 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 10 rebounds.TuesdayTue Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 103-111OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMET. Prince21PTSD. Jordan10RBSS. Dinwiddie6ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri January 10th 2020. The Nets beat the Heat 117 to 113. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 26 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 14 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 117-113
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie26PTSJ. Allen11RBSS. Dinwiddie14ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun January 12th 2020. The Nets beat the Hawks 108 to 86. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 21 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 12 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 108-86
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving21PTSJ. Allen12RBSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue January 14th 2020. The Jazz beat the Nets 118 to 107. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 32 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 11 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 14 rebounds.TuesdayTue Jan 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 107-118
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving32PTSD. Jordan14RBSK. Irving11ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers played on Wed January 15th 2020. The 76ers beat the Nets 117 to 106. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 26 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 10 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 15 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PAL 106-117
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie26PTSJ. Allen10RBSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat January 18th 2020. The Bucks beat the Nets 117 to 97. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 17 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 10 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 97-117
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving17PTSJ. Allen10RBSK. Irving6ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon January 20th 2020. The 76ers beat the Nets 117 to 111. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 22 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 13 rebounds.MondayMon Jan 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 111-117
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie22PTSJ. Allen13RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Thu January 23rd 2020. The Lakers beat the Nets 128 to 113. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 20 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 13 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 8 rebounds.ThursdayThu Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 113-128
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving20PTSJ. Allen8RBSS. Dinwiddie13ASTSTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons played on Sat January 25th 2020. The Nets beat the Pistons 121 to 111. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 45 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 7 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 15 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jan 25 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MIW 121-111OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving45PTSJ. Allen15RBSK. Irving7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks played on Sun January 26th 2020. The Knicks beat the Nets 110 to 97. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 23 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 5 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 26 Madison Square Garden, New York, NYL 97-110
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie23PTSJ. Allen5RBSS. Dinwiddie5ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed January 29th 2020. The Nets beat the Pistons 125 to 115. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 28 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 8 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 125-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie28PTSD. Jordan8RBSS. Dinwiddie6ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri January 31st 2020. The Nets beat the Bulls 133 to 118. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 54 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and Taurean Prince led by grabbing 8 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 133-118
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving54PTST. Prince8RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards played on Sat February 1st 2020. The Wizards beat the Nets 113 to 107. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 26 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 15 rebounds.SaturdaySat Feb 01 Capital One Arena, Washington, DCL 107-113
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie26PTSJ. Allen15RBSS. Dinwiddie6ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon February 3rd 2020. The Nets beat the Suns 119 to 97. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 29 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 7 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 9 rebounds.MondayMon Feb 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 119-97
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert29PTSD. Jordan9RBSC. LeVert7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed February 5th 2020. The Nets beat the Warriors 129 to 88. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 23 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 13 rebounds.WednesdayWed Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 129-88
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert23PTSJ. Allen13RBSC. LeVert8ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors played on Sat February 8th 2020. The Raptors beat the Nets 119 to 118. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 37 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 11 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 14 rebounds.SaturdaySat Feb 08 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ONL 118-119
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert37PTSD. Jordan14RBSS. Dinwiddie11ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers played on Mon February 10th 2020. The Nets beat the Pacers 106 to 105. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 21 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 11 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 19 rebounds.MondayMon Feb 10 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, INW 106-105
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie21PTSD. Jordan19RBSS. Dinwiddie11ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed February 12th 2020. The Nets beat the Raptors 101 to 91. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 20 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 9 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 13 rebounds.WednesdayWed Feb 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 101-91
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert20PTSJ. Allen13RBSS. Dinwiddie9ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers played on Thu February 20th 2020. The 76ers beat the Nets 112 to 104. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 25 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 15 rebounds.ThursdayThu Feb 20 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PAL 104-112OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert25PTSD. Jordan15RBSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets played on Sat February 22nd 2020. The Nets beat the Hornets 115 to 86. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot led the scoring with 21 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 9 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SaturdaySat Feb 22 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NCW 115-86
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMET. Luwawu-Cabarrot21PTSJ. Allen11RBSS. Dinwiddie9ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon February 24th 2020. The Magic beat the Nets 115 to 113. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 24 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.MondayMon Feb 24 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 113-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie24PTSJ. Allen11RBSC. LeVert8ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards played on Wed February 26th 2020. The Wizards beat the Nets 110 to 106. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 34 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 7 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 16 rebounds.WednesdayWed Feb 26 Capital One Arena, Washington, DCL 106-110
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert34PTSD. Jordan16RBSC. LeVert7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks played on Fri February 28th 2020. The Hawks beat the Nets 141 to 118. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 24 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 13 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Feb 28 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GAL 118-141
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie24PTSJ. Allen9RBSS. Dinwiddie13ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat played on Sat February 29th 2020. The Heat beat the Nets 116 to 113. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 25 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 12 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SaturdaySat Feb 29 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FLL 113-116
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie25PTSJ. Allen11RBSS. Dinwiddie12ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Tue March 3rd 2020. The Nets beat the Celtics 129 to 120. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 51 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 5 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 15 rebounds.TuesdayTue Mar 03 TD Garden, Boston, MAW 129-120OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert51PTSD. Jordan15RBSC. LeVert5ASTSTNTWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed March 4th 2020. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 118 to 79. Taurean Prince led the scoring with 15 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 9 rebounds.WednesdayWed Mar 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 79-118
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMET. Prince15PTSJ. Allen9RBSC. LeVert6ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri March 6th 2020. The Nets beat the Spurs 139 to 120. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 27 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 10 assists, and Caris LeVert led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Mar 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 139-120
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert27PTSC. LeVert11RBSC. LeVert10ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun March 8th 2020 at 3:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Mar 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY3:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tue March 10th 2020 at 10:30pm EDT at Staples Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Mar 10 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA10:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors on Thu March 12th 2020 at 10:30pm EDT at Chase Center San Francisco, CA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Mar 12 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA10:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers on Fri March 13th 2020 at 10:30pm EDT at Staples Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Mar 13 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA10:30pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Sun March 15th 2020 at 9:00pm EDT at Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Mar 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA9:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed March 18th 2020 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat March 21st 2020 at 6:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Mar 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon March 23rd 2020 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed March 25th 2020 at 7:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:00pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic on Fri March 27th 2020 at 7:00pm EDT at Amway Center Orlando, FL. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Mar 27 Amway Center, Orlando, FL7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat March 28th 2020 at 6:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Mar 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon March 30th 2020 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed April 1st 2020 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers on Fri April 3rd 2020 at 7:00pm EDT at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Apr 03 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun April 5th 2020 at 6:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Apr 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tue April 7th 2020 at 8:00pm EDT at Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Apr 07 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK8:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks on Thu April 9th 2020 at 8:00pm EDT at Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Apr 09 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI8:00pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls on Sat April 11th 2020 at 8:00pm EDT at United Center Chicago, IL. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Apr 11 United Center, Chicago, IL8:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Mon April 13th 2020 at 7:00pm EDT at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Apr 13 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed April 15th 2020 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Apr 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
