Nets vs. Bulls: Brooklyn Back to Work with Jacque Vaughn in Charge

Jacque Vaughn did not have the Saturday he expected, as a pair of conversations with Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks and Kenny Atkinson thrust him into a new role as the team’s head coach. He’ll have his first game at the head of the bench for the Nets Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center.

“Nothing that I had scripted in my mind at any point, in the imagination,” said Vaughn on Saturday afternoon at HSS Training Center. “I got a call from Kenny and Sean – at separate times – this morning. So it’s been a little bit of a whirlwind preparing for a game tomorrow, talking to the players, talking to staff. But it’s a part of who we are right now and we’ll continue to move forward.”

Vaughn was previously the head coach of the Orlando Magic for two-plus seasons, let go after 52 games during his third season in 2014-15. He spent the next year as a scout for San Antonio before joining Atkinson’s initial staff in 2016. The 45-year-old was previously a Spurs assistant coach for two seasons after wrapping up his 12-year NBA career with the team.

“I was a pretty young head coach, 37, I was younger than Brad (Stevens) at that time,” said Vaughn. “I’m closer to 50 than I am to 37, so, I’ve learned a lot through the course of the years. Like I said, that was part of my journey, and I’m glad to be here now.”

CARIS HITS A NEW MILESTONE

Caris LeVert found another new milestone to reach on Friday night. Two games after scoring a career-high 51 points in Boston, the fourth-year swingman posted his first career triple-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, shooting 9-for-16 in the 139-120 win over San Antonio.

“He’s locked in,” said Taurean Prince. “Caris is the type of guy who, after games, you’ll see him in the training room getting his body worked on. Before practice, he does all the little things to make those big type of games happen. So credit to him. His hard work’s paying off. All the rehab he’s put in obviously to come back from past injuries, he’s dealt with a lot of road blocks but he continues to be a professional and a humble young man so I’m sure he can get through everything and that’s why he’s playing well.”

Since returning to the starting lineup on Feb. 3, LeVert is averaging 24.3 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 40.0 percent from 3-point range. While the percentage is a jump over his career rate, so are the 6.4 attempts per game over the last 14 games. LeVert averaged 3.7 threes per game this season through Feb. 1, the same as his career rate. But while sidelined for two months following thumb surgery, he spent time looking at film and came to the conclusion that a little more aggression launching from beyond the arc could be key to elevating his game.

“I think everybody that’s been around Caris since he’s been in the league, they’ll probably tell you that this is no surprise at all,” said Joe Harris. “We’ve seen him play at an All-Star level. I think a lot of us are seeing that now. He’s had sort of an unfortunate string of injuries in his short career, but when he is healthy and playing with a lot of confidence, this is the product right here.”

STARTING LINEUP SWITCH

Friday’s win over San Antonio featured a starting lineup change, with Taurean Prince coming off the bench after starting Brooklyn’s first 61 games of the season. Wilson Chandler got his first start as a Net.

“There is not really a difference,” said Prince. “Still being aggressive offensively and flying around defensively. Just doing whatever it takes to win.”

Prince scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds in 30 minutes.

“I thought TP (Taurean Prince) did a good job coming off the bench and just playing his game, playing how he typically has up until this point,” said Joe Harris. “It seems like he was able to establish a rhythm early. I think sometimes it helps coming off the bench, being able to come in and have that offensive spark. Wilson (Chandler) is just a low-maintenance player. He does all the little stuff. He always makes the right play. He makes the game easier for everybody else.”

ONCE MORE FOR CHIOZZA

For the third straight game, two-way player Chris Chiozza made an impression when the Nets beat the Spurs on Friday night. Chiozza had his second straight double-figure game with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

In the last three games, Chiozza has shot 13-of-22 combined, including 7-of-12 from 3-point range. The 5-foot-11 guard also had six rebounds against San Antonio.

“Just a ball of energy,” said Taurean Prince. “Plays the right way. Does what he has to do in order to keep that good pace for the second group and I think he’s doing everything he can to take advantage of the opportunity that’s given to him.”

ABOUT THE BULLS

This is the third of four meetings this season between the Nets and Bulls. Brooklyn won the first two, 117-111 in Chicago on Nov. 16 and 133-118 in Brooklyn on Jan. 31. The Bulls are 21-41 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference after losing 12 of their last 14 games.

Chicago is 27th offensive rating (105.8), 24th in field goal percentage (44.6), 23rd in 3-point percentage (34.7), and 29th in rebounds per game (42.0).

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls with 25.5 points per game, plus 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.