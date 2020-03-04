Nets vs. Grizzlies: Brooklyn Rides Chris Chiozza, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot Bench Boost into Memphis Game

Nets back in Brooklyn after stunning comeback win in Boston
Posted: Mar 04, 2020

BOSTON — In a win like the Brooklyn Nets had over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, there’s a lot you don’t see coming. Like a 51-point fourth quarter fueled by an unstoppable Caris LeVert, or coming back to win from deficits like 21 points in the third quarter, 13 with four minutes and change to go, or even five points down with 10 seconds left.

You don’t see Chris Chiozza coming, and frankly, Brooklyn’s two-way point guard didn’t expect it either.

“I was a little shocked actually, but I was ready,” said Chiozza of getting the call from Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson late in the third quarter. “That’s my mindset is to try to stay ready because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Chiozza ended up going the distance, all the way through the fourth quarter and to the end of overtime for a huge impact in Brooklyn’s 129-120 win.

Atkinson would say after that Chiozza “stabilized” the Nets, who had turned the ball over 13 times in the first half. But he didn’t have any special instructions when he sent him into the game.

“He just knows I’m going to come out there and be a true point guard and lead my team and play hard,” said Chiozza. “That’s what I did. I was prepared and just played my game. These guys trusted me and gave me the ball to make plays.”

He finished with eight points, making 2-of-3 3-pointers, plus four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes.

“I like to make the game easier for my teammates and get them shots,” said Chiozza. “I feel like, with my speed, I can get a shot off. I’d rather get these guys going first, especially with the way we were playing. We just needed some open shots. I just told him (LeVert) to be ready. When I passed it, he’d shoot it.”

But Chiozza also came up with two big shots of his own. After LeVert made three straight 3-pointers, Robert Williams broke the Brooklyn run with a dunk. The Nets were still down six. But Chiozza followed LeVert’s lead with a 3-pointer to make it a three-point game. With Boston back up six and now under a minute to go, Chiozza’s 20-footer with 45 seconds left kept the Nets in it.

“I’m confident in every shot I take,” said Chiozza. “Most people think I’m just a passer. But I’ve been a good shooter my whole life. I’m just not one of those guys who gets to shoot a lot of shots.”

The second-year pro is on his third NBA team after getting started with a 10-day contract with Houston last season. He started this season on a two-way deal with Washington before the season, was waived in December and went back to their G League squad before the Nets signed him on Jan. 4. He played almost as many NBA minutes Tuesday night in Boston as he had over his first two months with the Nets.

“He’s so confident,” said LeVert. “He puts in a lot of work behind the scenes, along with the rest of that group too, Rodi (Kurucs), (Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot) all of those guys man, they work their butts off every single morning. Theo (Pinson) too, you didn’t see him tonight, but he does as well. But Chris was huge, pushing the pace, playing great defense, he knocked down a huge step-back 3. So all of those guys were huge tonight.”

And Chiozza wasn’t alone in giving Brooklyn a bench boost. Luwawu-Cabarrot made LeVert’s heroics possible by keeping the Nets in the game with 12 fourth-quarter points, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Chiozza, Luwawu-Cabarrot, Kurucs and DeAndre Jordan were all plus-25 or better in their time on the court off the bench, getting most or all of the fourth quarter and overtime minutes.

“It’s obvious we got a boost from our bench, those guys that don’t play,” said Atkinson. “It’s like one of those Hollywood movies; really a lot of those guys are third-team guys. I’m just so happy because those guys work so hard, they’re rewarded. You guys know the stuff they do behind the scenes; Chris Chiozza, TLC was all over the place.”

STICKING WITH IT

It was a tough call, and Kenny Atkinson was leaning the other way. The Nets hadn’t been in their game against the Celtics at all in the second half, falling behind by as many as 21 points in the third quarter. They cut into the lead a bit early in the fourth, but only so far. Boston kept pushing the lead back up and Atkinson was looking at the big picture on the final night of a four-game road trip, with a road/home back-to-back staring at them against Memphis at Barclays Center on Wednesday night.

Maybe it was time to clear the bench and save something for Memphis.

“It was 12 I think with five and we’re debating,” said Atkinson. “We’ve got a back-to-back tomorrow. Should we get these guys out, get Caris out and I’m not gonna tell you who, one of our assistants said the heck with that. If we’re about competing we stick with it. That was kind of the light, OK, we’ll stay with it. And then I think we came out of the timeout and scored two straight buckets. Like, woah, Caris scored two straight. OK, keep him in.”

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES

This is the second and final meeting of the season between the Nets and Grizzlies. Memphis won the first game on 134-133 in overtime on a Jae Crowder buzzer-beating 3-pointer back on Oct. 27. The Grizzlies are 30-31 and in eighth place in the Western Conference. They lost five straight games coming out of the All-Star break before winning their last two, against the Lakers and Hawks.

The Nets got an early look at likely Rookie of the Year Ja Morant, who leads Memphis with 17.6 points and 7.0 assists per game, playing the Grizzlies in their third game of the season. Morant had 30 points and nine assists against Brooklyn, and his driving layup with seven seconds left in regulation tied the game and forced overtime.

“He’s just a very talented player,” said Kenny Atkinson after that game. “He hit some tough shots. His quickness, his speed to the rim. He was getting downhill on us a lot.”

Second-year forward Jaren Jackson is averaging 16.9 points and shooting 39.7 percent from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies lead the league with 27.1 assists per game and are seventh in field goal percentage (47.0) and seventh in rebounds per game (47.4).

Memphis leads the NBA in points in the paint with 56.8 per game — a category in which the Nets rank fifth with 49.7 per game — and leads the NBA in 2-point shots made while ranking 24th in 3-pointers attempted per game (30.9) and 25th in 3-pointers made (10.8). But while the Grizzlies are eighth in the NBA in shots attempted within five feet of the rim (32.9) — the Nets are first with 36.1 — they are just 25th in free throw attempts per game (21.1).

