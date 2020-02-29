Nets vs. Heat: Brooklyn Looks to Get Back to Defense

MIAMI — Through the first half back on Monday night, everything was right where it had been.

Over 36 games dating back to Dec. 1, the Brooklyn Nets brought the NBA’s third-best defensive rating — 106.4 — into that night’s game against the Orlando Magic. During the same stretch, they were third in field goal percentage allowed (43.8) and first in 3-point field goal percentage allowed (33.7).

At halftime, they were up by 13 after limiting the Magic to 41 first-half points, 35.6 percent shooting overall and 16.7 percent (3-of-18) from 3-point range. But it hasn’t been quite the same since. The Nets gave up 74 second-half points in what became a two-point loss, and two games later, they gave up 141 points to Atlanta on Saturday night, as the Hawks shot 51.5 percent overall and 49.7 percent from 3-point range.

“Our guys have been great defensively all year,” said Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson. “Not good, great. Sure, we made some adjustments and they came out and started hitting shots again. We made some changes when they started hitting shots, played some zone, mixed in some box-and-one. Nothing worked. We threw the kitchen sink at ‘em. We tried our basic, went to other options. They hit against everything. And then when they missed, like I said, they gathered the rebounds.”

The Nets entered Friday night’s game seventh overall in defensive rating for the season with a 107.5 mark. It’s what has kept them in games during tough stretches and fueled a run of seven wins in 10 games going into the All-Star break.

They’ll need to rediscover that form quickly. Saturday night they’ll be in Miami to play the Heat, who are sixth in the NBA in offensive rating (112.3). After that, they’ll be in Boston on Tuesday, where the Celtics are one spot higher with the league’s fifth-rated offense (112.8).

“Get back to that commitment to defense. One of our hallmarks, even during our bad stretches, it was our scrappiness, our toughness, playing hard all the time even when we weren’t winning games,” said Spencer Dinwiddie. “So you want to have that type of mentality. You want to defend at a high level, and then that gives you a chance to win every game. When we were winning this season, we were holding teams to a hundred or less, in that kind of range, because we know we can get beat that scoring mark. But if we don’t do that, we give up 141, we’re not potent enough in offense to play that style of basketball.”

With Friday night’s loss, the Nets (26-32) fell into eighth-place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind Orlando (27-32). They remain five games ahead of ninth-place Washington (21-37) with 24 games remaining.

“There’s a sense of urgency every game we play in this league, whether it’s Boston or Miami, there is no easy games,” said Atkinson. “It’s going to be that way the rest (of the way). We knew this was gonna be a tough schedule after the All-Star break. And we’ll get it back. I have confidence in the group. Hey, listen, we’ve lost seven in a row. We’ve gone through streaks. Just got to get through it and get your juice back and plow ahead. That’s the only mentality you have to have.”

TEMPLE ROLLS ON

Garrett Temple had 16 points, five rebounds and three assists against Atlanta on Friday night, shooting 4-of-8 from 3-point range and 6-of-13 overall. Temple bounced back from a rough shooting night in Washington on Wednesday, but that game was the exception as of late.

In the two games prior, Temple 15 points and 11 rebounds against Charlotte — his first career double-double — while shooting 3-of-6 from 3-point range and 5-of-10 overall, followed by 18 points against Orlando on 7-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

Temple moved back into a reserve role on Feb. 3 for Brooklyn’s game against Phoenix, and in nine games since Feb. 5 he’s scored in double figures six times, averaging 11.8 points in 27.5 minutes per game, shooting 36.8 percent from 3-point range with 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

PRINCE VS. HAWKS

Taurean Prince had 16 points against Atlanta, making 4-of-6 3-pointers and shooting 6-of-10 overall. In four games against his former team this season, Prince averaged 16.3 points in 27.9 minutes per game, shooting 65.2 percent from 3-point range and 52.2 percent overall.

ABOUT THE HEAT

The Nets and Heat have split their first two meetings, and this is the third and final one of the 2019-20 season. The Heat are 36-22 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, but they’re 12-14 dating back to Dec. 30. Miami is 23-4 at American Airlines Arena, the NBA’s third-best home record.

Since the Nets and Heat last played, Miami has added veteran forwards Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder.

The Heat are sixth in the NBA in offensive rating (112.3), sixth in field goal percentage (47.0) and second in 3-point percentage (38.1). Miami is 26th in pace (98.69) and takes the fewest shots per game in the NBA (84.6). But the Heat are fourth in both free throws attempted (25.6) and made (19.9) per game.

Jimmy Butler leads Miami with 20.5 points per game and averages 6.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists.