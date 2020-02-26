Nets vs. Wizards: Brooklyn Knows Playoff Chatter is Here

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The All-Star break is in the rearview mirror, which means playoff chatter is in the air, and it’s the kind of thing that can pick up in intensity day-by-day.

“They understand, which is great about being a pro coach,” said Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson. “You don’t write it down or put in on the chalkboard — ‘Playoffs!’ with an exclamation point. But it’s like, man, we’re pros. We know what’s at stake. We know what each game means going forward. I told the guys that this is an exciting time because there are teams that have nothing to play for right now. We’re in that mix where we’re playing for something. You say, what’s the big deal? Well, we went for a long time without having that. So that excitement is, that’s why that rhetoric of next year is, no. This is exciting for us, for this group, for this organization right now, to compete, to play for something more important.”

“It’s sort of the same deal (as last year) where you feel a little bit of pressure to finish out the year the right way and try and get into the playoffs and make a push,” said Joe Harris.

Last season, the Nets returned to the playoffs after three seasons out of the postseason, earning the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed with a 42-40 record. They begin their four-game road trip in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night with a 26-30 record, seventh in the conference.

This week lined up as one of opportunity, with the Nets set to play the Magic and Wizards, the two teams directly behind them in the standings. They missed one in Monday’s loss to Orlando, giving up some ground in what right now looks like a battle for position. When it comes to making sure there’s a postseason berth in Brooklyn’s future, the Nets still have a chance to add some room between themselves and ninth-place Washington, which is six games behind Brooklyn at 20-36.

“I feel good about the group,” said Atkinson. “It’s not a group that’s teetering, like oh man, this is gonna fall off. We’re in a good place. We’re playing well. We’ve got good guys, we’ve got a good system. So things should work out, but you’re nervous, because you don’t want it to fall off a cliff, which drives us, which motivates us. We’re all in the locker room like man, we know we let it slip and we wanna get it back, and we will get it back.”

GUARDING THE LINE

The shocking part of Orlando’s comeback from Brooklyn’s 19-point lead on Monday night was the way the Magic burned the Nets from 3-point range.

Over 11 games going back to Jan. 26 going into Monday night’s game, the Nets had been limiting opponents to 29.5 percent shooting from 3-point range, leading the league. They’d been allowing 30.2 3-point attempts per game, second in the league, and a league-leading 8.9 3-pointers made per game. For the full season, Brooklyn is still ninth in allowing teams to shoot 34.5 percent from 3-point range.

And in the first half against Orlando, it was more of the same. The Magic made just 3-of-18 first-half 3-pointers, 16.7 percent. But in the second half, they connected on 62.5 percent (10-of-16), including 5-of-6 in the fourth quarter.

“I mean some of them were tough looks, it’s not like they just started getting a bunch of easy ones,” said Spencer Dinwiddie. “(Terrence) Ross is a tough shot-maker and we gotta just make it harder on him. (Aaron) Gordon’s step- back, that’s another tough shot.”

The Nets are now 5-3 in their last eight games, with all three losses being single-possession games at the end of regulation — Monday’s 115-113 loss to Orlando, a 119-118 loss to Toronto, and an overtime loss to Philadelphia. But against the Sixers and Magic, Brooklyn let leads of at least 19 points slip away. In between, the Nets rolled over Charlotte on the road.

“It’s the NBA. Lead’s never safe,” said Atkinson. “You’re up 20, you don’t feel comfortable. So like I said, that’s why I was so happy about the Charlotte game. Tonight we didn’t do it. They got back in it and then they got their rhythm and then we could not get stops.”

THE CENTER DUO

After going scoreless in Philadelphia last Thursday, Jarrett Allen has bounced back with a pair of double-doubles, his 24th and 25th of the season, surpassing his total from last year, while making 12-of-13 shots over the two games. The only player of the same age or younger than the 21-year-old center with as many double-doubles this season is Dallas’ Luka Doncic.

While Allen was having a tough night in Philly last week, DeAndre Jordan was playing a season-high 37 minutes. The veteran went into Monday night’s game averaging 11.5 points and 11.3 rebounds. Jordan and Allen are combining to average 19.4 rebounds per game this season.

“It’s not that Jarrett is playing poorly. DeAndre has played well and has earned his minutes,” said Kenny Atkinson before Monday’s game. “He’s understanding better on both sides of the ball what we want. It’s more of a feel that DeAndre’s playing really well. That being said, I thought Jarrett was playing really well in Charlotte. We’ll continue to play that game. It’s a big strength of ours. It’s a big reason, those guys are a big reason we’re a top 10 defensive team. That’s first and foremost. I will say DeAndre just gives us some force in there and experience and physicality. Jarrett still has steps to go there.”

ABOUT THE WIZARDS

This is the second meeting of the season between the Nets and Wizards. Washington won 113-107 at home on Feb. 1. The Wizards are 20-36 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, six games behind seventh-place Brooklyn.

Guard Bradley Beal is on a tear, following up his 53 points against Chicago on Saturday with 55 against Milwaukee in an overtime loss on Monday. He’s second in the NBA with 30.1 points per game. After Beal, there’s Davis Bertans, shooting 42.2 percent from 3-point range and averaging 15.0 points. Rookie Rui Hachimura missed a chunk of time at midseason with a groin injury, but he’s back and averaging 13.8 points and 6.0 rebounds for the season.

Washington is third in the league in pace (103.69) and second in field goal attempts (91.7). But the Wizards are 30th in defensive rating (115.2) and 28th in rebounding (42.3).