Nets vs. Magic: Brooklyn Feeling Sweet at Home

Monday’s home game against the Orlando Magic will be the only one at Barclays Center over a full three-week stretch for the Brooklyn Nets. The week-long All-Star break played a part in that certainly, but overall it’s part of a string in which Brooklyn is playing just two of 10 games at home.

It comes at a time when home is feeling very sweet indeed for the Nets. They’ve won each of their last five home games, all by double figures. That ties a franchise record for consecutive double figure home wins. Over the five home games, the Nets are averaging 121.4 points while shooting 50.5 percent overall and 39.3 percent from 3-point range with 28.2 assists per game.

Get your own @_bigjayy_ gnome at our game this Monday against the Magic! pic.twitter.com/D5ngfqdfIO — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 21, 2020

After Monday’s game against Orlando, they take to the road for a four-game swing before returning to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, March 4. Overall, the Nets have won five of their last seven, and seven of the last 10 games.

DINWIDDIE DISTRIBUTING

Over Brooklyn’s last five games, Spencer Dinwiddie has 48 assists against just six turnovers, an average of 9.6 assists and 1.2 turnovers per game. The string began with back-to-back 21-point, 11-assist games against Toronto and Indiana and includes a pair of games with zero turnovers while averaging 34.1 minutes per game.

GOING DEEP

For the second game in a row following the All-Star break, the Nets got a big-time bench performance in Saturday’s 115-86 win over Charlotte. There were eight Nets scoring in double figures against the Hornets, led by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot with 21 points. Garrett Temple had his first career double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, knocking down some momentum-building 3-pointers in the first half as the Nets built a 10-point halftime lead. DeAndre Jordan had 12 points in shooting 5-of-5 from the field.

@timcabs came out aggressive and hungry last night, leading the squad with points pic.twitter.com/5OT3YxHJSR — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 23, 2020

Two nights earlier, Jordan played a season-high 37 minutes with 14 points and 15 rebounds in an overtime loss to Philadelphia. Jordan, Temple, Luwawu-Cabarrot and Wilson Chandler were the only Nets reserves to play against the Sixers, and all were in the positive in the plus/minus line, with Temple a plus-27.

“It helps that we have a veteran second unit,” said Temple. “We’ve got a lot of young guys on the first unit, they’re playing really well, and it helps to have a calming presence come in, guys that know what they’re doing on that second unit. I think it’s been the entire team, paying attention to detail, understanding exactly what we want to do game plan wise, staying focused. We know that this is the team we’re going to have going forward and everybody’s filling in their role nicely.”

ABOUT THE MAGIC

This is the second meeting of the season between the Nets and Magic. Orlando won, 101-89, at home on Jan. 6. The third and final meeting of the season will be March 27 in Orlando. The Magic are 24-32 and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games behind the 26-29 Nets.

Orlando is 26th in the NBA in offensive rating (105.5), 30th in field goal percentage (43.3) and 28th in 3-point percentage (33.4). The Magic are eighth in defensive rating (107.6), fifth in blocks (5.8) and fourth in steals (8.6). They commit the second-fewest turnovers per game (12.6) and are 28th in pace (98.24).

Nikola Vucevic leads Orlando with 19.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. Evan Fournier averages 18.8 points and shoots 40.8 percent from 3-point range.