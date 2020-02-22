Nets vs. Hornets: Brooklyn Chases What's Next in Charlotte

Nets will close out the season without Kyrie Irving
Posted: Feb 21, 2020

Uncertainty has been a fact of life for the Brooklyn Nets this year. “A roller coaster year,” is how general manager Sean Marks described it in the wake of his Thursday announcement that Kyrie Irving would undergo shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Irving’s status has hung over the Nets since he first was sidelined in mid-November. This week’s decision locked one thing into place. These are your Nets for the final 28 games of the season — barring any other injuries, of course — as they head to Charlotte for a Saturday night game against the Hornets.

So, what’s next?

“We’ll have to close ranks and guys are going to have to step up and guys will have opportunity,” said head coach Kenny Atkinson. “I always look at these things as opportunities for other players on the roster to step up, and we’ll definitely have some opportunities. It obviously affects our rotation all the way down the line. It doesn’t affect the five position, but 1-4 it affects our rotations.”

While Irving was back in the mix following his Jan. 12 return, the Nets settled into a nine-man rotation and they’ve stuck with that consistently in playing the last six games without him following his Feb. 1 knee sprain.

During that stretch, Caris LeVert has averaged 24.2 points and scoring 20-plus points five times, while Spencer Dinwiddie has averaged 7.8 assists. Minutes per game have been up for LeVert, Dinwiddie, Taurean Prince and DeAndre Jordan, by slight margins for some, larger for others.

“We’re competitors, and we’d love for Kyrie to be healthy and playing but we want to do something special regardless,” said Atkinson. “It’s part of the NBA. You have to adapt, you have to be flexible. I think our guys have had a little bit of a runway, a test, testing games without Kyrie. It’s not like this is something new.”

Over their last six games, the Nets are 4-2, with a one-point loss to Toronto and Thursday’s overtime loss to Philadelphia. They’re 25-29 and in playoff position in a season in which they’ve been without Kevin Durant, as expected, and seen Irving play just 20 games.

“I think our players have done a great job with that,” said Atkinson of not looking forward to next season and having Durant and Irving on the court. “It's really on them. I don't think they think in that vein at all. I think they look at it as a challenge, an opportunity, hey can we do something special without those guys. I think DeAndre's been great. DeAndre was expected to play with KD and Ky and he's playing with a different team. I've been so pleased with his spirit and his attitude and how hard he's playing and helping our defense, his rebounding. I think the spirit is really good in there. I think these guys want to surprise some people.”

DEANDRE JORDAN ASSERTING

As for DeAndre Jordan, the veteran center played a season-high 37 minutes against the Sixers on Thursday night. With 14 points and 15 rebounds, he posted his third double-double in the last four games and his fourth straight double-figure rebounding game. That includes a 19-rebound night in a win over the Pacers just before the All-Star break.

“It’s been growing,” said Kenny Atkinson of Jordan’s role. “It’s a credit to him. He’s kind of forcing us to play him more with his really stellar play. It’s just that simple. That’s a great thing for us. We have a two-headed monster there at the center position. But it’s more than matchup-based. It’s been earned by his stellar play.”

Matchups against physical high-end centers like Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid were part of the reason the Nets added the 265-pound, 12th-year center in the offseason. His insertion into Thursday’s game midway through the first quarter stalled the early momentum that had left the Nets trailing by 16 points.

All four Brooklyn reserves — Jordan, Garrett Temple, Wilson Chandler, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot were positive in the plus/minus category against Philadelphia.

“Veterans that know how to come out of an All-Star break and be ready to play,” said Atkinson. “That’s why you have vets on your team. Those guys, the first group did not come with the requisite physicality, mental readiness, all the things you can talk about, we were not ready to play the game. And then you bring some veteran guys that have been in the league and they know, they had to start playing more physical and that’s what happened. That’s what turned the game.”

ABOUT THE HORNETS

This is the fourth and final meeting of the year between the Nets and Hornets. Brooklyn won the first two, 101-91 at home on Nov. 20 and 111-104 in Charlotte on Dec. 6. The Hornets won 113-108 at Barclays Center behind 40 points from Devonte’ Graham on Dec. 11. Charlotte is 19-36 after returning from the All-Star break with a 103-93 win in Chicago on Thursday.

The Hornets are 26th in the league in defensive rating (112.9), 26th in blocks (4.2) and 27th in steals (6.6). Charlotte is 24th in rebounds per game (42.9) but with a huge differential within; second in offensive rebounds (11.1) but 30th in defensive rebounds (31.9).

Charlotte is 26th in offensive rating (105.7), 28th in field goal percentage (43.4) and 23rd in 3-point percentage (34.7).

Graham leads the Hornets with 17.8 points and 7.8 assists in his breakout second season, shooting 37.0 percent on 9.3 3-point attempts per game, the fifth-highest volume in the NBA. Terry Rozier is averaging 17.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and shooting 38.8 percent from 3-point range.

