Nets vs. Pacers: Caris LeVert is Picking Up Speed

LeVert had a blistering week with career-high 37 points vs. Raptors on Saturday
Posted: Feb 09, 2020

The Caris LeVert resurgence elevated north of the border on Saturday night.

LeVert pumped in a career-high 37 points, including six straight to tie the game at 118 in the final minutes of a 119-118 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

“I said it when he wasn’t playing well, he’s going to catch his rhythm,” said Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson. “He caught his rhythm and he’s doing it consistently now. It’s game after game after game. That’s kind of the all-star Caris we saw at the beginning of last year and the playoffs last year. It’s great to see and it’s great news for the Nets.

LeVert opened the season averaging 16.8 points over the first nine games before a thumb injury sidelined him for nearly two months. In the first month since his Jan. 4 return, he averaged 11.1 points while shooting 34.4 percent and 32.7 percent from 3-point range while coming off the bench.

But with Kyrie Irving’s sprained knee taking him back out of the lineup, Atkinson moved the backcourt pairing of LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie back into the starting lineup beginning last Monday against Phoenix. LeVert matched his previous career high with 29 points that night, and over the last three games is averaging 29.7 points while shooting 51.7 percent overall and 68.8 percent from 3-point range, including 6-of-7 against Toronto. He’s also averaging 6.3 assists in the last three games.

“I try to play with the same confidence whether I’m starting or coming off the bench,” said LeVert. “Obviously, I’ve played better starting for whatever reason. Like I said, I try to play with the same confidence, the same motor either way. It’s good to play well, especially on the road against Toronto.”

FIRST-HALF FINISH

Saturday’s loss to Toronto was the start of a three-game stretch in which the Nets pair two games against the streaking Raptors around one against Indiana.

The Brooklyn schedule has been rolling through a high-and-low pattern lately. There were five straight losses against elite competition — including both conference leaders, Milwaukee and Philadelphia — followed by a 5-2 run against teams currently not in playoff position.

“We knew that it was an important stretch and I kept saying, ‘we need to get money back,’ from previous missteps, so the fact that we made some money back, like I said before though, the challenge now is the Torontos and Indianas of the world,” said Kenny Atkinson after the Nets wrapped up that stretch with Wednesday’s big win over Golden State. “Where are we against those elite teams? Despite Kyrie’s injury, obviously Caris coming back and getting back into form is huge for us. DJ coming back. The fact that we’re more healthy than before, I think that’s huge. Once we get Kyrie back, we’re gonna keep getting better and better. I feel good where the team is right now.”

In the 119-118 loss to the Raptors, who won their 14th straight game, there were mixed results. The Nets trailed by as many as 18 points before tying the game in the final minute, ultimately coming away with a loss. They’ll see the Raptors again Wednesday at Barclays Center in their final game before the All-Star break.

“I don’t think we’re in the business of moral victories,” said Spencer Dinwiddie. “We’re a playoff team as well. I think if you had asked me two years ago, we probably would have been like, ‘Yeah, we played well. We fought. We’re a young group and we’re figuring it out.’ We’re a playoff team. We need to figure out how to beat these teams that could be our first-round matchup. We could play them, what next week, four more or five more, six more times in the playoffs, right? You’ve got to be ready for that.”

RODI: ON DECK

Rodions Kurucs is in a better place than he was back in November, when the second-year forward had fallen far out of Brooklyn’s rotation. Since mid-December, he’s been back in the mix, though his role has been fluid, depending often on other injuries and availability. Since Dec. 14, he’s started four games, and he’s had five DNPs, including Saturday night against Toronto. So where does Kurucs fit in at a time when the Nets have generally been playing a tighter, nine-man rotation the last few weeks?

“He’s on deck. He’s filled in admirably when called upon,” said Kenny Atkinson after Friday’s practice. “Obviously he’s a big part of our future and he’ll continue to play that role. Nine, if we go 10, he can be the 10. But still very much, we need his athleticism, we do, we need his size, he’s 6-9½ , and his length and all that. Live with a few mistakes, like you do with any young guy, but I’m a big fan.”

Kurucs played a significant role in starting 46 games during Brooklyn’s playoff season last year, but one area where he’s shown a big improvement is 3-point shooting. Kurucs is shooting 46.3 percent from deep after connecting at a 31.5 clip as a rookie.

“He’s not hesitating as much,” said Atkinson after Wednesday night’s win over Golden State. “He’s more confident. He worked hard over the offseason on his shot. We know how important it is to have that 4 man be able to shoot it or when he plays the 3. It’s huge. You just can’t, I think in the past he relied on his athleticism all the time and his driving. You just can’t do that in this league. It’s too good. They learn you quick. That’s gonna be his development piece. Is he gonna be a consistent shooter? If he can do that, he’s gonna be a really valuable player in this league.”

“We know that he’s a great shooter in practice, to be completely honest,” said Spencer Dinwiddie. “Last year he was like a good shooter, and then he came in this year and was like scared to shoot. Everyone was like, ‘what happened?’ And then when he finally started shooting, he couldn’t miss. And then it was like, why didn’t you start a month ago?”

One person who kept up-to-date on Kurucs while his playing time was sporadic was Caris LeVert. The pair were grouped together while LeVert was working his way back after thumb surgery.

“It’s really encouraging to see,” said LeVert. “When I was coming back from my thumb injury, we did a lot of extra work and stuff like that, three-on-three with those guys and he was really shooting the ball extremely well. So just for us, encouraging him to shoot whenever he’s open.”

ABOUT THE PACERS

This is the third meeting of the season between the Nets and Pacers. Indiana won 118-108 on Oct. 30 and 115-86 on Nov. 18, with both games in Brooklyn. They’ll play once more, on April 3 in Indiana. The Pacers are 31-22 after losing their last five games, including a pair against the Toronto team that the Nets saw on Saturday.

The Pacers are third in the NBA in field goal percentage (47.7) and eighth in 3-point percentage (36.9). tied for fourth in assists per game (26.2). Indiana is last in the NBA in both free throw attempts (19.1) and 3-point attempts (27.8) per game.

Guard Victor Oladipo returned on Jan. 29 after missing a year due to a knee injury and played five games before missing Saturday’s game against New Orleans.

Forward Domantas Sabonis, who has been selected for his first All-Star Game, leads the Pacers with 18.2 points and 12.6 rebounds, plus 4.7 assists per game. T.J. Warren also averages 18.2 points, while guard Malcolm Brogdon averages 16.8 points and a team-high 7.3 assists.

