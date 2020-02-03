Nets vs. Suns: Back to Brooklyn With Kyrie Irving Sidelined

The Brooklyn Nets will be without guard Kyrie Irving when they return to Barclays Center to host the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

Irving left Saturday night’s game in Washington midway through the fourth quarter after getting tangled up with the Wizards’ Bradley Beal while coming back to the floor after leaping for a rebound. The Nets announced on Sunday that an MRI that morning confirmed Saturday’s diagnosis of a medial ligament sprain and that Irving will be reevaluated in one week.

“I’ve done some pretty decent things to my knee in the past, so just wanted to make sure my ACL, my MCL and my PCL and make sure that our medical staff did their check,” said Irving after the game on Saturday. “The most important thing was just my ACL, making sure it was fine. But it was just a weird, weird, weird fall. Just felt a lot of stretching and tension afterwards. It was just a bad fall.”

The Nets were leading 101-98 when Irving left the game, and went on to lose 113-107.

“I always say this; we pay 17 guys on the roster,” said Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson. “Guys goes down, that’s our job, you have to step up. You have to step up to the level of that player you’re replacing, or better. That’s our goal. That’s where we want to get to. We’re gonna have to do it again. We have sufficient enough talent in there and good guys and good players. Guys will have to step up.”

Irving previously missed 26 games this season with a shoulder impingement. In the nine games he’s played since his return, he’s averaged 26.0 points and 5.4 assists, shooting 53.0 percent overall and 49.0 percent from 3-point range. On Friday night, he scored 54 points against the Chicago Bulls.

During Irving’s 26-game absence, Spencer Dinwiddie stepped into the starting lineup. Since Nov. 16, Dinwiddie has averaged 22.8 points and 7.0 assists per game. The Nets have three games this week and five games total before the All-Star break. They then have seven days without a game before playing in Philadelphia on Feb. 20.

“I think a lot of NBA teams go through this,” said Atkinson. “We can’t use that as an excuse. Obviously we’re a much better team with him. Like I said, I think we’ve been through this before. I think guys will step up. Guys will have opportunity. Obviously there will be some wing minutes and some point guard minutes to be had, and guys are gonna have to fill in and, again, not play just fill-in minutes, play to a certain level that we need to keep us afloat here.”

HARRIS BREAKS OUT

Joe Harris had a big night in Washington, making 6-of-11 3-pointers in a 22-point game. Last year’s NBA 3-point shooting leader left behind a rough January in which he shot 31.5 percent from deep over 14 games. In 32 games through Dec. 31, Harris had been shooting 43.0 percent from deep. It was his highest scoring game since he put up 24 points against New Orleans on Dec. 17.

FREE THROW STRUGGLES

The Nets had a tougher time from the free throw line against the Wizards, making just 13-of-21 for 61.9 percent. For the season, Brooklyn is 27th in the NBA in free throw shooting percentage at 73.5 percent.

ABOUT THE SUNS

This is the second meeting of the season between the Nets and Suns. The Nets lost 138-112 in Phoenix on Nov. 10. The Suns are 20-28 going into Sunday night’s game at Milwaukee.

Phoenix is 11th in the NBA in field goal percentage (46.3) and first in free throw percentage (81.4). The Suns are also second in assists (27.1), but 21st in rebounds (43.6) and 29th in blocks (3.9).

Devin Booker leads Phoenix and is eighth in the NBA with 27.1 points per game. Ricky Rubio is third in the NBA with 8.8 assists per game and averages 12.7 points. Forward Kelly Oubre averages 18.5 points and center Deandre Ayton averages 17.8 points and 11.6 rebounds.