Nets vs. Wizards: Brooklyn Hits the Capital on a Back-to-Back

Nets have won three of four after Friday win against Chicago
Posted: Feb 01, 2020

With Friday night’s 133-118 win over the Chicago Bulls, the Brooklyn Nets won for the third time in their last four games. It was the front end of a back-to-back that takes them down to play the Washington Wizards on the road Saturday night.

“We need it,” said Kyrie Irving, who scored 54 points in the win. “We need every game we can get right now. It’s just the task at hand. We have goals that we set for ourselves as a team, and we just want to accomplish them with whatever it takes. I’m just happy we came out with the win. My teammates were in the right spots, they were being aggressive. When they’re being aggressive like that, it makes my job easier.”

The Nets got Irving back in the lineup two weeks ago after he missed 26 games with a shoulder injury, and that was just a week after Caris LeVert returned from a similar stretch. Since they’ve been back, though, the Nets have also seen DeAndre Jordan and Garrett Temple miss several games.

They’re all back now — although Jordan returned just in time to leave Temple with 16 stitches above his eye after catching him with an elbow in a rebound battle on Wednesday — and head coach Kenny Atkinson is eyeing a return to normalcy. Roughly around the time Irving returned, Atkinson cut the Brooklyn rotation down to nine players. Those nine players have varied while Irving, Jordan and Temple have missed a few games in that stretch, but through the last two games, Atkinson has made clear his lineups: Irving, Temple, Joe Harris, Taurean Prince and Jarrett Allen starting; Spencer Dinwiddie, Wilson Chandler, Caris LeVert and Jordan off the bench.

“When we get solid and guys return to health I think this team will improve,” said Atkinson after Friday’s win. “There’s too many good players in there. But we’ve got to confirm it again tomorrow night on a difficult back-to-back. Like I keep saying, we’ve got to pick up the loose change we’ve lost along the way. Tomorrow night’s a big game for us to see if we can do it again.”

EFFICIENT AND UNSELFISH

The Nets had a huge offensive night against one of the league’s better defensive teams. The Bulls came into Barclays Center on Friday ranked seventh in the NBA in defensive rating.

Aside from Irving’s huge 54 point performance, the Nets had five players in double figures, shot 62.5 percent overall and 48.4 percent from 3-point range, and had 31 assists on 50 field goals.

“We’re just reading the defense,” said Irving. “I think when you make the right play, you can come out on the high efficiency side after games and I think that we’ve been doing that. We’ve just gotta keep building consistency — that’s the difference between a good and a great team – so we’ve just gotta keep building, keep building. I think the guys in the locker room are doing a great job of listening and really just being aggressive on the defensive end, and that’s leading to our offensive capabilities.”

Among the 31 assists, five belonged to center Jarrett Allen, one short of his career high. That included an impromptu behind-the-back dish to Joe Harris for a 3-pointer in the third quarter.

“He told me he wants to, if I’m OK with him taking more risk,” said Atkinson. “So I think that’s part of that. And I said yes, I want you to take more risk because I think that’s how you get better. It was in the context of a different situation, but we need him to take some risks, especially when there’s so much pressure on our ball-handlers, he’s got to make plays for us. The talent’s there. I just think he’s got to get the confidence to make plays like that. But very, very talented guy.”

ATKINSON ON ALL-STARS

NBA All-Star Game reserves were announced Thursday and no Nets were included. Kyrie Irving was third in the fan voting for starters and was averaging 26.8 points going into Friday night’s game, but has played just 19 games through Friday night due primarily to a shoulder injury. If he was eligible for the league leaders, Irving’s scoring average would be ninth in the NBA.

“I wanted Spencer (Dinwiddie), bad. I wanted Kyrie, even though he was out games,” said Kenny Atkinson. “We can see when Kyrie’s with us what a difference it makes. And he’s a darn exciting player, him and Spencer. So I’m quite honestly a little disappointed they didn’t make it, as I’m sure (Chicago Bulls coach) Jim (Boylen) is with Zach (LaVine). You know these guys, you know what they bring to your team and it can be frustrating, but I’ve got to respect the process and how the guys are picked and move on, try to make it next year.”

Dinwiddie carried the Nets offensively for a long stretch when Irving and LeVert were sidelined by injuries. Over 35 games from Nov. 16 going into Friday night’s game, he was averaging 22.7 points, 20th in the NBA, and 7.0 assists, 12th in the league during that stretch.

“Obviously our record was a lot better early on, we were 16-13 and then we took a … us not collectively playing well for a month there probably had something to do if I was to guess,” said Atkinson, “but I still think Spencer deserved it, that’s just my personal opinion.”

ABOUT THE WIZARDS

This is the first meeting of the season between the Nets and Wizards. Washington is 16-31 after Thursday night’s win over Charlotte.

Washington is last in the NBA in defensive rating (116.5), allowing a league-high 121.0 points per game while ranking 29th in defensive rebounds per game (31.9) and total rebounds per game (42.3) and rebound percentage (48.1) and defensive rebound percentage (70.8).

The Wizards are fifth in the league in pace (103.38) and tied for second in field goal attempts per game (91.7).

Bradley Beal is sixth in the NBA in points per game (28.7) and averages 6.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds. Davis Bertans averages 15.0 points per game and shoots 42.2 percent from 3-0point range.

