Nets vs. Pistons: Brooklyn Regroups with Detroit Due

There was no guide to manage Sunday night’s game at Madison Square Garden. The Brooklyn Nets were assembling for that evening’s game against the Knicks as world filtered through the building, and throughout the NBA, that Kobe Bryant was gone, killed in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

“I felt a responsibility and listen, I played it back 100 times. What you say in these moments are important,” said Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson. “I can’t tell you I had something grand to say or I had some words that made them feel better, I didn’t have any words quite honestly. But I did talk with a lot of guys individually, spoke with the team before the game. Obviously, had to speak with the press that was very — especially because I was with Kyrie (Irving) before for 20, 25 minutes before I met the press. When you see someone that you’re close to hurting like that, that’s very difficult. I kind of felt like that, that was the real, I didn’t know Kobe like Kyrie knew him, I didn’t know him how Spencer (Dinwiddie) knew him, even (DeAndre Jordan) and those guys have been in the league.



“But these guys are like my kids, it’s like, ‘Man, if they’re hurting, I’m hurting.’ And that’s what really kind of got me very emotional, that our guys are hurting in there. And the silence in the locker room was — I’ve never seen anything like it. I had never seen the locker room that quiet. No one was saying a word and for hours, it wasn’t like it was 20 minutes. It was every time I walked in there. And then our video guy comes out and goes, ‘No one has said a word.’”

The team did not practice on Monday, so Tuesday’s session brought them back together for the first time since they went their separate ways on Sunday night. They’ll be back on the court Wednesday to play the Detroit Pistons at Barclays Center.

“I told our guys, before we started practice, the best therapy is to get back in your routine,” said Atkinson. “The best therapy for grief and it’s my opinion, I know that coming in today and getting on the bike and getting prepared for practice, getting back on your routine and then being together as a team, I think is important. Being present for each other, even though there wasn’t a lot of talk about it. I did hear some players talking about it on the side and it’s obviously still resonates in their minds. I think it was good, we got back to work and got back to practice. We do have a job to do, we have to be prepared to play tomorrow night.”

“I thought it was good for everybody to grieve how they grieve and take the process that they take,” said Kevin Durant. “It was a huge loss for everyone, especially Kyrie, who’s had a tight relationship with Kobe since he came into the league. To see something happen so drastically when you’re about to get ready for a game, a game that you love to play in the Mecca, in the Garden and having to face all of the guys that night. Everyone who played on the slate of games that night, who stepped in to any arena, and had to wear that and had to think about that, I thought about those guys a lot as well because they all appreciated Kobe and what he brought. We know this is a brotherhood, a fraternity, we don’t want to ever see anything bad happen to anybody that’s in this community or their families so it’s tough to process.”

Irving left the arena Sunday afternoon after learning the news about Bryant and did not play in the game. Atkinson said he took part in Tuesday’s practice.

“He had a great practice today,” said Atkinson. “It's hard for me to give you a hundred-percent anything. Who knows how he feels tomorrow? But I think the fact that he was here today and engaged and had a great practice, I think it bodes well for playing tomorrow.”

The Nets dropped Sunday night’s game 110-97, the second half of a back-to-back after a 121-111 overtime win in Detroit the night before. With everything weighing on his team during the game, Atkinson took a pass on reviewing the film.

“I didn't watch it,” said Atkinson. “I didn't want to review that and judge our guys from that game. So I went and watched the Detroit game, which I felt like our guys were — two different sets of circumstances is the way I... I just don't think it would have been fair judging them on that game, so I kind of let it go.”

Honor your people.



Number 26, Spencer Dinwiddie. pic.twitter.com/Y3oZREw602 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 28, 2020

DINWIDDIE CHANGES NUMBER

In the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death, Spencer Dinwiddie has changed from No. 8 — the number Bryant wore for his first 10 NBA seasons — to No. 26. While Dinwiddie has always mentioned family inspirations for his choosing No. 8, Bryant was his favorite player while growing up in Los Angeles.

JORDAN RETURNS

Kenny Atkinson said center DeAndre Jordan was ready to return to game action against Detroit on Wednesday. Jordan has missed Brooklyn’s last five games after dislocating a finger in Philadelphia on January 15.

ABOUT THE PISTONS

This is the third meeting of the season between the Nets and Pistons, and the first in Brooklyn. Detroit won 113-109 on Nov. 2, and the Nets won 121-11 in overtime last Saturday as Kyrie Irving scored 45 points. Detroit is 17-31 after losing its last three games.

Pistons center Andre Drummond leads the NBA with 15.7 rebounds per game and is second in steals with 2.1 per game while averaging 17.3 points and shooting 52.8 percent. Derrick Rose leads the Pistons with 18.8 points and 6.0 assists per game.

Despite Drummond’s league-leading rebounds, the Pistons are 29th in the league in rebounds per game as a team with 42.3. They are, however, 19th in rebound percentage (49.4). Detroit is 10th in the NBA in field goal percentage (46.6), including sixth in 3-point field goal percentage (37.1) but they are 27th in field goal attempts per game (85.9). The Pistons are 23rd in the league in pace (99.17).