Nets vs. Timberwolves: Brooklyn Eyes a Bounceback in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Brooklyn Nets have had the same starting lineup for the last 20 games, the longest such streak for the team since the 2007-08 season. The current group came together after injuries to Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert, and since their first start together on Nov. 16, Spencer Dinwiddie, Garrett Temple, Joe Harris, Taurean Prince, and Jarrett Allen have played more minutes together — 327 — than any group in the league outside of Denver’s regular starting five.

No other Nets grouping this season has even played 100 minutes together. Over those 20 games, Brooklyn is 12-8 with the starting group posting a 111.4 offensive rating, which would rank seventh in the league compared to full teams for a full season, and a 110.4 defensive rating, which would rank 19th.

But the stability of the starting lineup hasn’t been matched by Brooklyn’s second unit. Aside from moving Dinwiddie and Temple into the starting lineup, the Nets have added Wilson Chandler, losing November addition Iman Shumpert when the roster exception that enabled his signing ended with Chandler’s return from suspension. David Nwaba was lost to an Achilles’ tear just as he was establishing himself as an integral part of the rotation. Two-way player Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot has emerged since Shumpert’s departure, while second-year players Theo Pinson, Dzanan Musa and Rodions Kurucs have been in and out of the rotation.

“The starting lineup is kind of minimal,” said head coach Kenny Atkinson of the rotation variables from game-to-game, prior to Saturday night’s game in Houston. “What do you do when that six-minute mark comes up? Who’s your first sub? Who’s your second sub? How are you matching up with their second unit when (James) Harden is out and (Russell) Westbrook is alone? It’s definitely more geared toward our lineup, but we look at the other team’s lineup to figure it out.”

There have been ups and downs for the second unit over the last six weeks, but Saturday night’s performance was a high point. It was the second unit that propelled a 20-3 run bridging the third and fourth quarters, erasing the remainder of Houston’s early 22-point lead and giving the Nets a one-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

DeAndre Jordan — the anchor of the group all along — Pinson, Kurucs and Luwawu-Cabarrot were all positive in the plus-minus column for the game.

“I thought DeAndre was really good, Timmy was really good,” said Atkinson. “I thought Wilson gave us good minutes, Rodi gave us good minutes. We did kind of mix up when guys came in. We took Taurean out early, which we normally don’t do. We tried to mix it up, get him into a different spot in the batting order. I thought that helped. We need to find a real stable rotation with that second group. Still searching, but they made strides tonight.”

The scoring charge came from Pinson, who finished with 11 points in just 10 minutes. His basket gave the Nets their last lead of the game, 92-91, with 7:24 to go.

“I would say I’m most happy for Theo because obviously he’s had his struggles and what-not; to come in and I think that was double figures in a very short amount of time, even hit a three, all things that have not necessarily been the most smooth,” said Spencer Dinwiddie. “You’re extremely happy for him because you know the work he puts in. You know the type of guy he is. He’s always dancing and cheering for everybody and for him to get that moment and provide a spark and hopefully, maybe reenter the lineup, maybe crack the lineup, see what happens for his career is great to see.”

Pinson was pressed into the backup point guard role after the injuries to Irving and LeVert, but lately that responsibility has fallen mostly to Temple and his minutes have been more limited over the last two weeks.

“I think it comes from the work,” said Pinson of his performance. “(Assistant coaches) Adam (Harrington), (Travon Bryant), they’ve been talking to me, like, just trust the work you’ve been putting in. The past couple days, even before the break, I had really good days with the extra work group, just getting better. They said just trust your work, go out there and do what you’ve been doing. So I just went out there and basically tried to do the same thing, and it worked out for me.”

TAUREAN PRINCE ON THE MARK

Forward Taurean Prince knocked down two quick threes in Houston Saturday night, and eventually shot 4-for-8 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points. Over the previous four games, Prince had been 4-for-26 on 3-pointers.

“Just feels good to see it go through the net,” said Prince. “Stay at it. Stay with your routine and just trust your work.”

“Good to see him back,” said Kenny Atkinson. “We need him. He’s the x-factor we keep talking about. That was good to get him going again.”

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES

The Nets lost to the Timberwolves in their previous meeting this season, 127-126 in overtime in Brooklyn in the season-opener on Oct. 23. Minnesota is currently 11-20. After snapping an 11-game losing streak with a 105-104 double overtime loss to Sacramento last Thursday, the Wolves lost 94-88 to Cleveland on Saturday.

The Timberwolves play the NBA’s fourth-fastest pace (103.64) and are also fourth in field goal attempts (91.5), 3-point attempts (38.7) and free throw attempts (26.4). But they’re 26th in field goal percentage (43.4) and 29th in 3-point percentage (31.8). Minnesota is fifth in the league in blocks (6.2) and sixth in steals (8.4).

Center Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves 26.5 points and 11.7 rebounds per game, plus 4.4 assists, while shooting 41.8 percent from 3-point range and 51.4 percent overall. But Towns has missed Minnesota’s last six games with a knee sprain and has been described as day-to-day during that stretch.