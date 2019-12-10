Nets vs. Hornets: Brooklyn Moves Quickly to Round 3 With Charlotte

The Brooklyn Nets have won nine out of their last 12, all while a watch continues for the return of reinforcements. Guards Caris LeVert and Kyrie Irving remain out with uncertain timetables, though head coach Kenny Atkinson offered an Irving update after practice on Tuesday.

“No contact,” said Atkinson. “He did on-court work today. I think that’s kinda the next step and integrating him into the team situation when that happens.”

There is a more concrete schedule for veteran forward Wilson Chandler, who has been out since the start of the season due to a PED suspension. He’ll be eligible to return starting with Sunday’s game against Philadelphia, and Atkinson plans on an immediate role.

“He’ll be thrown to the wolves, so to speak,” said Atkinson. “The big advantage is my experience with Wilson, and not only my experience with the Knicks but I’ve kind of followed him when he was playing on other teams. I watched him closely. So I feel comfortable. I feel really comfortable. He knows the system. It’s just gonna be the physical return, what that looks like. How long is it gonna take to get his rhythm? Hopefully his experience will help him get up to speed there.”

Atkinson worked with Chandler as an assistant coach with the Knicks, who drafted him out of DePaul in 2007. The 32-year-old forward spent the bulk of his career with Denver before splitting last season with the Sixers and Clippers. He’s averaged 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds and shot 34.3 percent from 3-point range for his career.

At 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds, Chandler offers depth at Brooklyn’s thinnest position, the 4 spot.

“He’s a strong and physical guy,” said Atkinson. “That’s helpful, and he’s a mature player. He’s been in the league awhile now. He’s got a lot of credibility in this league, which just helps him so many ways. I think it’ll help us improve, quite honestly.”

“I’m excited for Will. He’s been practicing and playing well,” said DeAndre Jordan. “Obviously, he’s getting his work in now. The ‘Cardio King’ we call him right now. But Will has been great. He brings another veteran leadership guy in here, another big we can throw in there who can play multiple positions, guard multiple positions. He can shoot it from behind the arc, help us in rebounding. He’ll be all-around helping us this year, and we’re excited for him to come back.”

ABOUT THE HORNETS

This will be the Nets third game against the Hornets this season already, with the fourth and final game of the season series scheduled for late February. The Nets have won the first two, 101-91 in Brooklyn on Nov. 20 and 111-104 last Friday in Charlotte.

Last week, the Nets blistered the Hornets on the boards, 49-34, while getting double-doubles from both of their centers, Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan. Spencer Dinwiddie had a double-double was well, with 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Joe Harris had 22 points while shooting 6-of-8 from 3-point range.

Devonte’ Graham had 29 for Charlotte with six 3-pointers, and he leads the Hornets with 18.8 points per game. They’re eighth in the league in 3-point percentage as a team (36.8) and 3-pointers made per game (13.0) and 10th in 3-pointers attempted per game (35.5). But the Hornets are 27th in defensive rating (113.9).